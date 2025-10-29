Teams battling the injury bug meet when the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in a Western Conference showdown on Wednesday night. Los Angeles will be without small forward LeBron James (nerve issue) and point guard Luka Doncic (knee/finger), while Minnesota will be missing Anthony Edwards (hamstring). The Lakers (2-2), third in the Pacific Division, are 1-0 on the road this year. The Timberwolves (2-2), who are tied for fourth in the Northwest Division, are 1-1 on their home court.

Tipoff from Target Center in Minneapolis is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. Minnesota is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Lakers vs. Timberwolves odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 225.5.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves spread: Minnesota -7.5 at DraftKings Lakers vs. Timberwolves over/under: 225.5 points Lakers vs. Timberwolves money line: Los Angeles +233, Minnesota -290

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Forward Julius Randle will look to pick up the scoring slack with Edwards out. In four starts this season, Randle is averaging 25 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 35 minutes. In a 114-110 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, he poured in 31 points, while adding six assists and four rebounds. In the loss to the Lakers on Friday, he scored 26 points, while grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out six assists.

Also helping lead the Timberwolves is forward Jaden McDaniels. In four games, he is averaging 16 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and one assist in 31.8 minutes. In Monday's 127-114 loss to the Denver Nuggets, he scored 25 points, while adding four blocks and three rebounds. He had 18 points, five rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 29 minutes in a 118-114 win at Portland on Oct. 22.

Why the Lakers can cover

Guard Austin Reaves has helped carry the Los Angeles offense with the absence of James and Doncic. In four starts this season, he is averaging 35.8 points, 8.5 assists, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 37.8 minutes. In a 127-120 win at Sacramento on Sunday, he registered a near triple-double with 51 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in 39 minutes. He had a double-double against the Timberwolves on Friday, scoring 25 points and dishing out 11 assists with seven rebounds.

Another scoring option for the Lakers is forward Rui Hachimura. In four starts, he is averaging 16.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 36 minutes of action. In the win over Minnesota on Friday, he scored 23 points, while adding two rebounds. In the win at Sacramento, he scored 18 points, while grabbing three rebounds, dishing out two assists and adding two steals in 40 minutes.

