The Charlotte Hornets will try to snap their eight-game losing streak when they face the Orlando Magic on Monday night. Charlotte is wrapping up a three-game road trip following a pair of losses at Miami. Orlando has won two straight games, including a 114-97 win over Phoenix last Friday.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Charlotte is favored by 1 point in the latest Magic vs. Hornets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 225.5.

Magic vs. Hornets spread: Hornets -1

Magic vs. Hornets over/under: 225.5 points

Magic vs. Hornets money line: Orlando +100, Charlotte -120

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando might have one of the worst records in the Eastern Conference, but it has started to turn its season around this month. The Magic have won three of their last five games, including consecutive upset victories against Dallas and Phoenix. They were 8.5-point underdogs against the Mavericks and were 7.5-point underdogs against the Suns, so they are entering this matchup with plenty of confidence.

Rookie Paolo Banchero, who is averaging 23.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, has missed the last two contests but could return on Monday night. The Magic are shooting 53.1% from the floor over their last five games, and they outrebounded Phoenix by 12 their last time out. They are facing a Charlotte team that is riding an eight-game losing skid, which is their longest such stretch in more than two years.

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte might be on a lengthy losing streak, but it finally has its best player back on the court. Star point guard LaMelo Ball had been out since the preseason due to an injury, but he returned on Saturday, scoring 15 points, grabbing six rebounds and dishing out six assists in the loss to the Heat. His presence was certainly felt, as Charlotte shot a season-best 51.1% from the floor.

The Magic are playing without point guard Cole Anthony (oblique), power forward Jonathan Isaac (knee), center Moe Wagner (foot) and point guard Markelle Fultz (toe). They could also be without Banchero, leaving them without much talent or depth in this matchup. Charlotte has dominated Orlando in recent visits to Florida, winning nine of the last 12 meetings.

How to make Hornets vs. Magic picks

