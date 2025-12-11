The 2025 NBA Cup quarterfinals came to a close on Wednesday with the Western Conference half of the bracket. As expected, the Oklahoma City Thunder made easy work of the Phoenix Suns to improve to 24-1 on the season and tie the best 25-game start in league history. Later on, the San Antonio Spurs put together a brilliant offensive display to upset the Los Angeles Lakers.

On the Eastern Conference side of the bracket on Tuesday, the Orlando Magic came back from a 15-0 deficit to defeat their in-state rivals, the Miami Heat, while the surging New York Knicks used a dominant second quarter to race past the Toronto Raptors and win for the eighth time in their last nine games.

The semifinals of the NBA Cup are set for Saturday in Las Vegas:

Knicks vs. Magic, 5:30 p.m. ET -- Amazon Prime

Spurs vs. Thunder, 9 p.m. ET -- Amazon Prime

Before the Cup action resumes, here's a look at the winners and losers from the quarterfinals:

Loser: Anyone in the Thunder's way

The Thunder are the defending champs and were 23-1 entering Wednesday night, so there was no confusion about their status as the league's best team. Still, their destruction of the Suns had to be demoralizing for the other 29 teams, and particularly those hoping to challenge for the title.

This was the first time the Thunder have had anything at stake in a single game since Game 7 of the Finals, and if this is what it looks like when they actually step on the gas, good luck to everyone else. Sure, the Suns were shorthanded, but the gap between the Thunder and the next best teams looks bigger than ever.

The Thunder have now won a franchise record 16 games in a row, and their 24-1 start is tied for the best in NBA history with the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors. Their 49-point win on Wednesday was the biggest margin of victory in the league this season and was their fifth win already by 30-plus points (the record in a season is 10).

If you want more proof of their dominance, check out this stat, courtesy of Ben Golliver:

Winner: Stephon Castle

Stephon Castle was the near-unanimous Rookie of the Year last season, but was dismissed in some corners as simply the best of a bunch of bad options. But while his class may not go down as an all-timer, Castle has proven this season that he was no charity case. His effort on Wednesday night to lead the Spurs to the semifinals was his latest piece of evidence.

Castle, who only recently returned from a hip flexor injury that sidelined him for over three weeks, finished with a season-high 30 points, 10 rebounds and six assists on 10-of-14 shooting from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range. He was all over the place on both sides of the ball, and joined Tim Duncan and Victor Wembanyama as the only Spurs players to have a 30/10/5 game at age 21 or younger.

Wembanyama and No. 2 overall pick Dylan Harper rightfully receive so much attention, but Castle's performance against the Lakers was a strong reminder that he's a big piece of the Spurs' future, too.

Loser: The Lakers' defense

The Lakers entered Wednesday night's quarterfinal with the 21st-ranked defense in the league (116.2 defensive rating). That number is only going to look worse after their no-show against the Spurs.

The Spurs poured in 39 points in the first quarter and never looked back. They crossed the 30-point mark in each of the first three quarters -- they "only" managed 28 in the fourth -- and put up 132 points for their fourth-highest scoring game of the season. San Antonio shot 50% from the field, made 17 3-pointers, got to the line for 36 free throws (they made 29) and only turned the ball over 10 times.

All night long, the Spurs were able to do whatever they wanted. There was little resistance from the Lakers' perimeter players on their drives, and even less when they got out in transition. They scored 27 fastbreak points, including two late in the first half on a notable possession where Harrison Barnes got an uncontested dunk because the Lakers stopped playing for some reason.

The Lakers have an incredible offense, and as long as Luka Dončić, LeBron James and Austin Reaves are all healthy, they're going to win a lot of games. But to ultimately compete for the Western Conference crown, they'll have to figure out a way to get stops. It's worth noting that they're the only team in the bottom-third of the league in defensive rating with a winning record.

Winner: The Knicks

The Knicks have largely flown under the radar this season -- in part because they got off to a lackluster start, but largely because there have been other more interesting stories. Over the last few weeks, however, the Knicks have started to round into form.

Knicks, Jalen Brunson issue reminder to East as they surge into NBA Cup semifinals Jack Maloney

They've won eight of their last nine games to improve to 17-7 and move within two games of the Detroit Pistons for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Tuesday's big win over the Raptors was a reminder of why they're currently the Eastern Conference favorites (+270, per Caesars) despite being in second place in the standings.

The semifinals in Las Vegas will be a chance for the Knicks to take center stage for perhaps the first time all season and ensure they're overlooked no more. And, while the NBA Cup is obviously nowhere near as important as the Finals, the competition offers a franchise that has been starved for success an opportunity to lift a trophy.

The Magic gave up Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, a 2025 first-round pick (Yang Hansen), three unprotected first-round picks (2026, 2028, 2030) and a 2029 first-round pick swap (top-two protected) to acquire Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies during the offseason.

That was a massive price to pay, especially for a non-superstar, and when Bane and the Magic got off to a rough start this season, Grizzlies fans were doing victory laps. As it turned out, Bane just needed some time to acclimate to a new city and teammates.

Bane's been very good for a few weeks now, but it had to feel good for him to have a big night in a showcase game in front of a national audience. No better way to remind everyone that you're a borderline All-Star than by pouring in 37 points (14 of 24 from the field, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range) and chipping in six rebounds and five assists in a comeback win.

During the Magic's 8-3 hot streak, Bane is averaging a team-high 22.2 points on 46/38.7/96 shooting splits, 4.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Grayson Allen got off to an incredible start for the Suns this season, but has struggled since returning from a quad injury that sidelined him for just over two weeks. He did not get back on track Wednesday.

Not only did Allen finish with just 10 points on 3 of 9 from the field in the Suns' 49-point loss (the worst defeat in team history), he was ejected in the third quarter after chucking Chet Holmgren to the ground.

The play was reviewed and upgraded to a Flagrant 2, which, to be fair to Allen, seemed a bit harsh. Even so, it was a completely unnecessary moment that will only further tarnish Allen's reputation.