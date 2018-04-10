NBA tiebreakers for playoff seeding: Pelicans, Spurs, Thunder clinch playoff berths

With just two days left in the regular season, it's time to get down to the nitty-gritty before the playoff show gets on the road. Welcome to the wonderful world of tiebreakers, where divisions still matter and the Western Conference standings are extremely confusing.

On Monday, the Pelicans, Spurs and Thunder clinched playoff berths. On Tuesday, there are four games with seeding implications: the Pacers host the Hornets, the 76ers visit the Hawks, the Wizards host the Celtics and the Jazz host the Warriors. On Wednesday, the Timberwolves host the Nuggets in what amounts to a play-in game.

NOTE: The full NBA rules for tiebreakers can be found here, but here's what you need to know: When two teams are tied, the first tiebreaker is the head-to-head season series. If they split the series, then it matters whether you won your division and, potentially, how you fared against other teams from your division.

Eastern Conference NBA tiebreakers

1. Toronto Raptors (59-22)

Locked, first seed



2. Boston Celtics (54-26)

Locked, second seed



3. Philadelphia 76ers (50-30)

Lose tiebreakers to: Pacers (2-1)

Split series: Cavaliers (2-2)

Note: If they win their two remaining games (against Atlanta, Milwaukee), they finish third

4. Cleveland Cavaliers (50-31)

Split series: 76ers (2-2)



Note: They own tiebreaker against 76ers because they won their division; final game is against New York

5. Indiana Pacers (48-33)

Locked, fifth seed

6. Milwaukee Bucks (44-37)

Lose tiebreakers to: Heat (3-0)



Split series: Wizards (2-2)



Note: Final game is against Philadelphia; 6-10 division record

7. Miami Heat (43-38)

Win tiebreakers over: Bucks (3-0)



Split series: Wizards (2-2)



Note: Final game is against Toronto; 11-5 division record

8. Washington Wizards (42-38)

Split series: Heat (2-2), Bucks (2-2)



Note: Their two games remaining are against Boston and Orlando; 8-7 division record

Western Conference NBA tiebreakers

1. Houston Rockets (64-16)

Locked, first seed



2. Golden State Warriors (58-23)

Locked, second seed



3. Portland Trail Blazers (48-33)

Win tiebreakers over: Thunder (4-0)

Lose tiebreakers to: Jazz (2-1), Spurs (2-1)



Split series: Pelicans (2-2)

Note: Final game is against Utah; 8-7 division record



4. Utah Jazz (47-33)

Win tiebreakers over: Spurs (3-1), Pelicans (3-1), Blazers (2-1)



Lose tiebreakers to: Thunder (3-1)



Split series: Timberwolves (2-2), Nuggets (2-2)



Note: If they win their two remaining games (against Golden State, Portland), they finish third; 7-8 division record



5. New Orleans Pelicans (47-34)

Win tiebreakers over: Spurs (2-1), Thunder (2-1)



Lose tiebreakers to: Jazz (3-1), Timberwolves (4-0), Nuggets (2-1)



Split series: Blazers (2-2)

Note: Final game is against San Antonio; 8-7 division record



6. San Antonio Spurs (47-34)

Win tiebreakers over: Timberwolves (2-1), Blazers (2-1)

Lose tiebreakers to: Jazz (3-1), Pelicans (2-1)

Split series: Thunder (2-2), Nuggets (2-2)



Note: Final game is against New Orleans; 9-6 division record



7. Oklahoma City Thunder (47-34)

Win tiebreakers over: Jazz (3-1)

Lose tiebreakers to: Timberwolves (3-1), Pelicans (2-1), Nuggets (3-1), Blazers (4-0)

Split series: Spurs (2-2)



Note: Final game is against Memphis; 5-11 division record

8. Minnesota Timberwolves (46-35)

Win tiebreakers over: Thunder (3-1), Pelicans (4-0), Nuggets (2-1)

Lose tiebreakers to: Spurs (2-1)

Split series: Jazz (2-2)



Note: Final game is against Denver; 9-6 division record



9. Denver Nuggets (46-35)