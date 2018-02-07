NBA trade deadline: Knicks send Willy Hernangomez to Hornets for draft picks

Willy Hernangomez will finally get his wish.

The New York Knicks' big man had requested a trade due to a lack of playing time this season. After showing some promise in 72 games last season, Hernangomez fell victim to the Knicks' crowded frontcourt, playing sparingly in this campaign. Thus far, he's stepped on the floor in just 26 games, and is only averaging nine minutes of playing time.

As first reported by Shams Charania, Hernangomez will be heading to Charlotte, as the Knicks have finalized a deal with the Hornets for Johnny O'Bryant, and Charlotte's 2020 and 2021 second-round draft picks. From the Hornets:

Charlotte Hornets General Manager Rich Cho announced today that the team has acquired center Willy Hernangomez from the New York Knicks in exchange for forward Johnny O'Bryant and Charlotte's 2020 and 2021 second-round draft picks. "We're excited to add a player of Willy's caliber to our team," said Cho. "He showed last season that he can contribute when given the opportunity and we believe that the added depth he provides will benefit our frontcourt rotation."

O'Bryant has played in 36 games for the Hornets this season, and is averaging 4.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per game, but Knicks GM Scott Perry has reportedly said that the team will waive O'Bryant. The real trade here was the two second-round picks.

Knicks GM Scott Perry says the club is waiving Johnny O’Bryant, who was acquired in the Willy Hernangomez trade. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 7, 2018

This could end up being a decent little trade for the Knicks if they hit on someone with one of those picks. It's not a bad bit of business to get yourself two picks -- even if they're second-rounders -- for someone who wasn't playing, wasn't going to play, and was unhappy.