The Atlanta Hawks (40-37) host the Brooklyn Nets (40-37) in a primetime battle on Saturday night. With the playoffs creeping up, this is a key matchup as both teams have the same record, with Brooklyn currently the eighth seed and Atlanta the 10th. Brooklyn came up short in its last contest, falling to the Milwaukee Bucks 120-119 on Thursday. Meanwhile, Atlanta is on a four-game win streak, topping the Cleveland Cavaliers in its last game.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. Brooklyn is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Nets vs. Hawks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Over-Under is 240.5.

Nets vs. Hawks spread: Brooklyn -2.5

Nets vs. Hawks over-under: 240.5 points

Nets vs. Hawks money line: Brooklyn -145, Atlanta +125

BK: Nets are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 Saturday games

ATL: Hawks are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games overall

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn has one of the most lethal and dynamic duos in the NBA with guard Kyrie Irving and forward Kevin Durant. Irving has sensational handles and can torch anyone one-on-one as the Duke product is fearless when driving to the basket, using either hand to finish at the rim. Irving also has a smooth jumper from mid-range and beyond the arc. He averages 26.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game, and in his last game, Irving recorded 25 points, three rebounds, and five assists.

Durant is a pure scorer from all over the court as the 12-time All-Star is a good rebounder and passer while using his length to become a solid shot-blocker. Durant puts up 29.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game. The two-time NBA Champion has scored 30-plus points in four of his last seven games and on Mar. 29, Durant amassed 41 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks.

Why the Hawks can cover

Guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is creative as a scorer and a facilitator. Bogdanovic is a reliable threat on the outside, shooting 36 percent from downtown as he averages 14.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and three assists per game. Bogdanovic has knocked down at least three 3-pointers in five straight games. On Mar. 28 against the Indiana Pacers, he dropped 29 points, five rebounds, and went 5-for-7 from three.

Forward De'Andre Hunter possesses great length, allowing him to play suffocating defense on the perimeter. The Virginia product is a solid all-around player, averaging 13.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and shoots 37 percent from three. Hunter is a great complement in the frontcourt for Atlanta, due to his unselfishness and he is constantly making the right play. On Mar. 30, Hunter dropped 19 points and five rebounds.

How to make Nets vs. Hawks picks

