The Brooklyn Nets will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at the AT&T Center. The Nets are 22-13 overall and 9-7 on the road, while San Antonio is 17-12 overall and 8-8 at home. The Nets have lost 17 consecutive road games to the Spurs.

Brooklyn is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Nets vs. Spurs odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 233.5.

Nets vs. Spurs spread: Nets -4.5

Nets vs. Spurs over-under: 233.5 points

What you need to know about the Nets

The Nets lost to the Mavericks on Saturday, 115-98. Brooklyn saw an eight-game winning streak come to an end. The Nets scored only 34 second-half points in the loss. James Harden scored 25 of his 29 points in the first half.

Kyrie Irving (shoulder) did not play against the Mavericks. He is expected to return for Monday's game. Kevin Durant (hamstring) will remain out until after the All-Star break. Brooklyn last won a road game vs. the Spurs in 2002.

What you need to know about the Spurs

The Sours outlasted the Pelicans on Saturday, 117-114. San Antonio has won three of its last four games. DeMar DeRozan scored 32 points and tied a season high with 11 assists. LaMarcus Aldridge added 21 points off the bench.

San Antonio will continue to be short-handed on Monday, as Rudy Gay, Keldon Johnson and Derrick White will be among the Spurs that will remain out due to health and safety protocols. San Antonio split two games with Brooklyn last season. The Spurs have a .915 (43-4) winning percentage at home vs. the Nets, their best vs. any team.

