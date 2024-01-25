The Minnesota Timberwolves (31-13) will try to keep pace with Oklahoma City atop the Western Conference standings when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (17-26) on Thursday night. Minnesota snapped a two-game losing streak with a 118-107 win at Washington on Wednesday, putting it in a deadlock with the Thunder for first place in the West. Brooklyn has lost six of its last seven games, including a 108-103 setback against the Knicks on Tuesday. The Nets are just outside the current play-in tournament picture in the East, sitting a half-game back of Atlanta for the No. 10 seed in the standings.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Minnesota is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Nets vs. Timberwolves odds, while the over/under is 217 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Nets vs. Timberwolves spread: Nets +3.5

Nets vs. Timberwolves over/under: 217 points

Nets vs. Timberwolves money line: Nets: +140, Timberwolves: -166

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn has lost six of its last seven games, but five of those losses have come by single digits. The Nets fell to the Trail Blazers and Heat in overtime during that skid, while their win came in a 130-112 final against the Lakers on the road last Friday. Shooting guard Cameron Thomas scored 33 points on 13 of 18 shooting, while center Nicolas Claxton posted a double-double with 22 points and 14 rebounds.

The Nets are coming off a narrow loss to the Knicks on Tuesday, but small forward Mikal Bridges finished with 36 points, five rebounds and five assists. Claxton scored eight points and pulled down a season-high 17 rebounds. Brooklyn has won four of the last six meetings between these teams, and Minnesota has lost two of its last three games coming into this matchup. Cameron Johnson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Minnesota got back on track following its two-game skid, cruising to a double-digit win over the Wizards on Wednesday. Shooting guard Anthony Edwards poured in 38 points, while center Karl-Anthony Towns had 27 points and six rebounds. Towns scored a franchise-record 62 points on Monday, but the team blew an 18-point lead in a 128-125 loss to Charlotte.

The Timberwolves are giving up a league-low 107.8 points per game, which has allowed them to contend for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. They have covered the spread in six of their last nine games, and they have covered in nine of the last 11 meetings between these teams. Brooklyn has been the least profitable team in the NBA in recent months, covering the spread three times in its last 20 games. Mike Conley (illness) is a game-time decision after missing the last two games.

