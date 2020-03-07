Nuggets vs. Cavaliers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 7 predictions from advanced computer model

The Denver Nuggets will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is 17-45 overall and 9-25 at home, while the Nuggets are 42-20 overall and 18-12 on the road. The Cavaliers have lost four in a row. They are in last place in the Eastern Conference.

Denver is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Nuggets odds, and the over-under is set at 218. Before entering any Nuggets vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it's already returned almost $4,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season. It also entered Week 20 a blistering 49-31 on all top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cavaliers vs. Nuggets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Cavaliers vs. Nuggets:

Cavaliers vs. Nuggets spread: Cavaliers +9.5

Cavaliers vs. Nuggets over-under: 218 points

Cavaliers vs. Nuggets money line: Cleveland +383, Denver -503

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Cleveland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 112-106 to the Boston Celtics. Collin Sexton had 41 points and six assists.

Tristan Thompson (knee) has missed the last three games and Andre Drummond (calf) has sat out four of the last five games. Both may be able to play on Saturday.

Cleveland went to Denver on Jan. 11 and won, 111-103.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Denver escaped with a win against the Charlotte Hornets, 114-112. Jamal Murray (18 points) and Will Barton (16 points) were the top scorers for the Nuggets. Murray hit a fadeaway in the final seconds to give Denver the victory.

Michael Porter Jr. was a healthy scratch against Charlotte. He may play on Saturday.

How to make Nuggets vs. Cavaliers picks

The model has simulated Cavaliers vs. Nuggets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in nearly 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cavaliers vs. Nuggets? And which side of the spread hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Cavaliers vs. Nuggets spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.