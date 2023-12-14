The Brooklyn Nets will face off against the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ball Arena. Denver is 16-9 overall and 9-1 at home, while Brooklyn is 13-10 overall and 5-5 on the road. This will be the first meeting between these two franchises of the season, and they split their two head-to-head matchups last season both straight up and against the spread.

However, this season the Nets have been one of the best in the NBA against the spread (17-5) while the Nuggets are only 10-14 against the number. For Thursday's matchup, Denver is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Nuggets vs. Nets odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 231 points.



Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Nets vs. Nuggets:

Nuggets vs. Nets spread: Nuggets -9.5

Nuggets vs. Nets over/under: 231 points

Nuggets vs. Nets money line: Nuggets: -442, Nets: +342

What you need to know about the Nets

On Wednesday, Brooklyn didn't have too much breathing room in its match against the Phoenix Suns, but still walked away with a 116-112 win. All five starters reached double-figures in scoring for the Nets, and Cameron Thomas led the charge with 24 points, while Mikal Bridges scored 21 points against his former team.

Thomas is now averaging 23.4 points per game, while Bridges is averaging 23.0 points per contest. The Nets rank third in the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage (38.9), while their 14.8 made 3-pointers per game ranks fourth, and they're also the leading rebounding team in the NBA (47.5 rpg). Ben Simmons (back) and Lonnie Walker IV (hamstring) remain out for Brooklyn.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Meanwhile, the Nuggets came out on top against the Chicago Bulls by a score of 114-106 on Tuesday. Nikola Jokic only played 16 minutes in the contest after a second-quarter ejection for arguing a call, but several players stepped up in his absence.

Reggie Jackson had 25 points and six assists in the victory, while Julian Strawther had 16 points and six rebounds off the bench. Denver went 14 of 30 from the 3-point line and has now won the last five times that the team has shot 40% or better from beyond the arc. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (concussion) is out for Thursday.

Key Betting Info

Jokic continues to be one of the most important players in the NBA, and the two-time league MVP is flirting with averaging a triple-double. For the season, he has averaged 27.2 points, 9.4 assists, and 12.6 rebounds.

Some of the angles the model is balancing are:

The Nets are 15-5-1 against the spread in their last 21 games vs teams allowing more than 102 points per game.

The Nets are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games when on the road.

The Nuggets are 4-4 against the spread in their last 8 games vs teams that win more than 55 percent of games.

The model has simulated Nuggets vs. Nets 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over.

