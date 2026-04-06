Teams looking to stay hot clash when the Detroit Pistons battle the Orlando Magic in an NBA Eastern Conference matchup on Monday. Detroit is coming off a 116-93 win over Philadelphia on Saturday, while Orlando downed New Orleans 112-108 on Sunday. The Pistons (57-21), who have already clinched the top seed in the conference, are 26-12 on the road this season. The Magic (42-36), who are the ninth seed in the East, are 23-15 on their home floor this season. Detroit will be without Isaiah Stewart (calf) and Cade Cunningham (lung), while Orlando's Anthony Black (abdomen) will miss the game.

Tipoff from Kia Center in Orlando, Fla., is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Pistons lead the all-time series 73-60, and have won two of three meetings this season. The Pistons are a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Pistons vs. Magic odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 224.5. Before making any Magic vs. Pistons picks, check out the Pistons vs. Magic predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 25 on a sizzling 47-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Pistons vs. Magic 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Magic vs. Pistons:

Pistons vs. Magic spread: Detroit -3.5 at DraftKings Pistons vs. Magic over/under: 224.5 points Pistons vs. Magic money line: Detroit -166, Orlando +139 Pistons vs. Magic picks: See picks at SportsLine Pistons vs. Magic streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Pistons vs. Magic predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Pistons vs. Magic, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (224.5). The Under has hit in seven of the last 10 head-to-head matchups. The Under has also hit in 43 of the past 78 Orlando games, and eight of the last 14 Detroit games in which the line was between 224 and 227 combined points. The Pistons also have allowed the third-fewest points at 109.4.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Pistons to have just four players scoring 12 or more points, led by Jalen Duren's 21.2 points. Paolo Banchero is projected to lead the Magic with 21.8 points scored. The teams are projected to combine for 224 total points, making the Under the value play. See the spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Magic vs. Pistons picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Magic vs. Pistons, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pistons vs. Magic spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.