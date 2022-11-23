The Toronto Raptors will host the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at ScotiaBank Arena. The Raptors are 9-8 overall on the season, while the Nets are 8-10. Both teams are coming off a loss with the Raptors going down 124-122 against the Hawks on Saturday. The Nets lost 115-106 against the 76ers on Tuesday.

Brooklyn has covered the spread in four of its last six head-to-head meetings with Toronto but the Raptors have won 14 of 16 over the Nets at home. Toronto is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Raptors vs. Nets odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 221.5.

Raptors vs. Nets spread: Raptors -2.5

Raptors vs. Nets over/under: 221.5 points

Raptors vs. Nets money line: Toronto -140, Brooklyn +118

What you need to know about the Raptors

Toronto took a tough overtime loss to the Hawks on Saturday despite Scottie Barnes pouring in 28 points with 11 rebounds and nine assists. OG Anunoby also had a big game with 27 points as all five Toronto starters reached double-figures. However, a tight seven-man rotation certainly seemed to cause issues down the stretch.

Pascal Siakam (adductor), Precious Achiuwa (ankle) and Otto Porter Jr. (toe) are all out for Wednesday's game against the Nets and Barnes is also battling a knee injury that has him listed as questionable. Nick Nurse will be hoping that three full days rest provides his taxed rotation fresh legs for a game against a team the Raptors will be likely battling for playoff positioning down the stretch.

What you need to know about the Nets

The Nets got 20-point nights from both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the loss to Philadelphia and Ben Simmons has started to look like a valuable asset again after stuffing the stat sheet with 11 points, 11 assists, seven rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots against his former team. However, the Nets still couldn't stop a 76ers roster that was without Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey.

The general trend is still up for Brooklyn, who is now 6-5 under Jacque Vaughn after starting the season 2-5 with Steve Nash at the helm. However, the Nets will have to find ways to keep grinding while they play this brutal November stretch where 10 of 12 games are on the road.

