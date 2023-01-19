The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Toronto Raptors at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Target Center. Minnesota is 22-24 overall and 14-10 at home, while Toronto is 20-25 overall and 6-14 on the road. The Raptors swept the season series last year, winning both games by double-digits.

Toronto is favored by 5 points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Raptors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 231.5.

Timberwolves vs. Raptors spread: Timberwolves +5

Timberwolves vs. Raptors over/under: 231.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Raptors money line: Minnesota +158, Toronto -190

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

It was a hard-fought contest, but the Timberwolves had to settle for a 122-118 defeat against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. The losing side was boosted by small forward Kyle Anderson, who almost dropped a triple-double on 13 points, 11 boards, and eight dimes.

Minnesota played without its twin towers of Rudy Gobert (groin) and Karl-Anthony Towns (calf). Towns remains out while Gobert will be a game-time decision for Thursday. Potentially without both bigs, Minnesota will need more from Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell, as the two of them combined for 29 points in the loss to Denver. But a bright spot was a 16-point contribution from former college player of the year, Luka Garza, as that point total set a new season-high.

What you need to know about the Raptors

Meanwhile, the Raptors came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, falling 130-122. Small forward OG Anunoby had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 34 minutes but putting up just five points on 2-for-13 shooting.

Toronto has a clean injury report entering tonight's contest, and the Raptors are one of the most active defensive teams in the NBA. They lead the league in steals per game (9.3) and rank eighth in blocks per game (5.3). But Toronto's struggles come on the offensive end as the team ranks 29th in both field goal percentage and in 3-point percentage.

