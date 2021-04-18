The Houston Rockets will take on the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at Amway Center. Orlando is 18-38 overall and 10-19 at home, while the Rockets are 14-42 overall and 7-21 on the road. Though both teams have struggled overall, there's a big difference when it comes to spread trends. Orlando is 28-27-1 ATS this season, while Houston is a dreadful 18-38 ATS.

Houston is favored by one point in the latest Magic vs. Rockets odds from William Hill Sportsbook. The over-under for total points is set at 218.5.

Magic vs. Rockets spread: Magic +1

Magic vs. Rockets over-under: 218 points

What you need to know about the Magic

Orlando fell 113-102 to the Raptors on Friday in Tampa. Despite the loss, Orlando got a solid performance out of center Wendell Carter Jr., who had 20 points along with nine rebounds. The youth movement is on for the Magic after they unloaded several key veterans at the NBA trade deadline.

Carter, a key part of the Nikola Vucevic trade with the Bulls, is averaging 18 points and 9.7 rebounds per game in his last three outings. Cole Anthony has scored in double-digits in four straight games and is dishing out 4.0 assists per game on the season. Michael Carter-Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday, while Mo Bamba (hip) is questionable.

What you need to know about the Rockets

Meanwhile, Houston took a 128-99 loss against the Denver Nuggets on Friday. Houston was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 69-49. Despite the loss, the Rockets had strong showings from small forward Jae'Sean Tate, who had 21 points and five assists in addition to five boards, and power forward Kelly Olynyk, who had 23 points in addition to six boards.

Houston has a lengthy injury listed headlined by John Wall (rest/Achilles) and Eric Gordon (groin). The Rockets have covered just once in their last five games.

How to make Rockets vs. Magic picks

