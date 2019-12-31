Rockets vs. Nuggets odds, line: 2019 NBA picks, predictions for Dec. 31 from proven computer model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Nuggets and Rockets. Here are the results:
The Houston Rockets will take on the Denver Nuggets at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Toyota Center. Houston is 22-11 overall and 11-4 at home, while Denver is 23-9 overall and 8-5 on the road. The Nuggets have won nine of their past 10 games. The Rockets have lost two of their past three games after seeing a four-game winning streak snapped. Houston is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Rockets vs. Nuggets odds, while the over-under is set at 223. Before entering any Nuggets vs. Rockets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $1,400 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 9 on a blistering 20-8 run on all top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Rockets vs. Nuggets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
It was all tied up 64-64 at halftime, but the Rockets were not quite New Orleans' equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. The Rockets took a 127-112 loss against New Orleans. Houston got a solid performance out of Isaiah Hartenstein, who had 19 points along with nine boards.
Russell Westbrook (rest), James Harden (toe) and Clint Capela (heel) missed the game against the Pelicans. All three players are expected to return to action tonight. Eric Gordon did return to score 20 points against New Orleans.
Meanwhile, Denver beat Sacramento 120-115 on Sunday. Will Barton (19 points), Michael Porter Jr. (career-best 19 points), Jerami Grant (18 points), and Nikola Jokic (17 points) were the top scorers for the Nuggets.
Gary Harris (shin) and Paul Millsap (knee), who both missed the Kings game, are questionable for Tuesday.
The Rockets come into the contest boasting the second most points per game in the league at 119.1. But the Nuggets rank first in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 103.1 on average.
So who wins Rockets vs. Nuggets? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Nuggets vs. Rockets spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Beverley to miss time with wrist injury
Beverley injured his wrist during the Clippers' loss to the Jazz over the weekend
-
NBA DFS picks, Dec. 31 lineups, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Butler's season both his best and worst
Erik Spoelstra isn't worried about Butler's shooting woes: He has a 'playoff-ready game'
-
Today's Top Picks: New Year's Eve NBA
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ at 6 p.m. ET on weekdays for all the day's best bets
-
Bam showcases arrival as budding star
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra called it 'one of the toughest baskets Bam has scored in his career'
-
Giannis, Connaughton trade massive dunks
Giannis and Connaughton traded huge slams in the Bucks' win over the Bulls
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset
-
Clippers top Lakers on Christmas: Takeaways
LeBron, A.D. and the Lakers fell to the Clippers on Christmas night thanks to Kawhi's standout...