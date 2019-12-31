Rockets vs. Nuggets odds, line: 2019 NBA picks, predictions for Dec. 31 from proven computer model

The Houston Rockets will take on the Denver Nuggets at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Toyota Center. Houston is 22-11 overall and 11-4 at home, while Denver is 23-9 overall and 8-5 on the road. The Nuggets have won nine of their past 10 games. The Rockets have lost two of their past three games after seeing a four-game winning streak snapped. Houston is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Rockets vs. Nuggets odds, while the over-under is set at 223. Before entering any Nuggets vs. Rockets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

It was all tied up 64-64 at halftime, but the Rockets were not quite New Orleans' equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. The Rockets took a 127-112 loss against New Orleans. Houston got a solid performance out of Isaiah Hartenstein, who had 19 points along with nine boards.

Russell Westbrook (rest), James Harden (toe) and Clint Capela (heel) missed the game against the Pelicans. All three players are expected to return to action tonight. Eric Gordon did return to score 20 points against New Orleans.

Meanwhile, Denver beat Sacramento 120-115 on Sunday. Will Barton (19 points), Michael Porter Jr. (career-best 19 points), Jerami Grant (18 points), and Nikola Jokic (17 points) were the top scorers for the Nuggets.

Gary Harris (shin) and Paul Millsap (knee), who both missed the Kings game, are questionable for Tuesday.

The Rockets come into the contest boasting the second most points per game in the league at 119.1. But the Nuggets rank first in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 103.1 on average.

