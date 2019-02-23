Rockets vs. Warriors odds, line: NBA picks, top predictions from advanced model on 44-30 roll

The Houston Rockets look to get back on track when they visit Golden State on Saturday. The Rockets (33-25) are 9-8 since mid-January and have fallen nine games behind the Warriors (42-16) in the conference standings and into fifth place. Just three games separate fifth through ninth in the Western half of the NBA playoff bracket. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET from Oracle Arena, and Houston is 21-17 against conference opponents. The Warriors are nine-point favorites in the latest Rockets vs. Warriors odds, up one from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 234. You'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying about the game before laying any Rockets vs. Warriors picks of your own.

The model knows Golden State leads the Western Conference by 2.5 games over Denver and has been dominant. The Warriors have won eight of 10 and are 17-3 in the last 20 games. They have won 26 of 37 against the West. Stephen Curry (28.8 points per game) has been the team's hottest player, scoring at least 30 the past two games, including 36 against Sacramento. He had 35 against Houston in January after missing the first meeting due to injury.

Kevin Durant (27 points per game) scored 39 against Miami two weeks ago and has surpassed his average in each of the last four games, while Klay Thompson (21.8 points per game) has equaled or surpassed his average in six of nine. He had 26 against the Rockets on Jan. 3. DeMarcus Cousins has surpassed his average of 14.2 points per game in seven of 10.

But just because Golden State has been dominant of late doesn't guarantee it will cover the Warriors vs. Rockets spread.

That's because the Rockets have had a lot of success against the Warriors. Houston has won both meetings this season, including 135-134 in overtime Jan. 3 at Golden State, and has won four of five overall and three of four at Golden State. Houston also leads the all-time regular-season series 123-92.

Much of the Rockets' success is due to guard James Harden (36.5 ppg). He has scored no fewer than 29 points in 34 straight games, and has scored 50 or more five times, including 61 at New York. Harden scored 44 and 27 points against the Warriors previously. Center Clint Capela (17.5 ppg, 12.5 rpg) has returned from injury. He has recorded a double-double in seven of the past 10 games he has played in, including Thursday against the Lakers. He scored 29 points and grabbed 21 rebounds in the Jan. 3 meeting at Golden State.

