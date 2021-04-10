The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City is 20-32 overall and 9-18 at home, while the 76ers are 35-17 overall and 15-12 on the road. The teams split their two meetings last season.

Philadelphia is favored by 11 points in the latest Thunder vs. Sixers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 217.5. Before entering any Sixers vs. Thunder picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several NBA betting lines for 76ers vs. Thunder:

Thunder vs. Sixers spread: Thunder +11.5

Thunder vs. Sixers over-under: 219 points

Thunder vs. Sixers money line: Philadelphia -700, OKC +500



What you need to know about the Thunder

Oklahoma City was on the wrong end of a 129-102 drubbing from Cleveland on Thursday. The Thunder were outscored 64-41 in the second half. OKC has lost five consecutive games. It is their longest losing streak in five seasons.

Ty Jerome led the Thunder with a career-high 23 points. Mike Muscala (ankle) is out for Saturday's game. Darius Bazley (shoulder) is listed as probable. He has not played since March 4.

What you need to know about the Sixers

Philadelphia took a 101-94 hit to the loss column from New Orleans on Friday. Tobias Harris had 23 points along with seven rebounds. Joel Embiid missed 11 of 16 field goal attempts and finished with 14 points. Head coach Doc Rivers said Embiid fell awkwardly and his status is uncertain for Saturday's game.

Tobias Harris led the Sixers with 23 points on Friday. No other player besides Embiid and Harris made more than four field goals against the Pelicans. The Sixers missed 20 of 31 3-point attempts.

How to make Sixers vs. Thunder picks

