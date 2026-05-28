Spurs vs. Thunder score: Live updates from Game 6 as OKC tries to advance to NBA Finals

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The reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder are one win away from a return trip to the NBA Finals. The Thunder will try to close out the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals. The Spurs and Victor Wembanyama need a victory on their home floor to stay alive. Here's how to watch.

The Thunder re-took the series lead on Tuesday, pulling away for a Game 5 win as they limited Wembanyama (20 points on 4-of-15 shooting). Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a game-high 32 points (with half of them coming at the free-throw line) in Game 5 and Alex Caruso, who's making a sneaky conference finals MVP campaign, added 22 off the bench.

The New York Knicks, who swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals and have won 11 straight games, await the winner of the West in the NBA Finals, which tip off next Wednesday. Will the Thunder advance on Thursday? Or will the Spurs force a winner-take-all Game 7?

CBS Sports will have live updates, analysis and more from Thursday's Game 6. Follow along below.