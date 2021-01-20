The Golden State Warriors will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Chase Center. Golden State is 7-6 overall and 4-3 at home, while San Antonio is 8-6 overall and 6-2 on the road. Golden State is favored by one-point in the latest Warriors vs. Spurs odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 228. Before entering any Spurs vs. Warriors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

What you need to know about the Warriors



The Warriors earned a 115-113 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. The Warriors have won three of their past five games. Stephen Curry scored 26 points and Eric Paschall had 23. Golden State erased deficits of 19 and 14 points in the victory. Andrew Wiggins had 18 points and Draymond Green recorded eight rebounds and nine assists.

The Warriors have lost their last three meetings against the Spurs. Wiggins (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game. Curry is third in the league in scoring at 28.2 points per game. Kelly Oubre Jr. has averaged 13.3 points per game in his last 10 outings.

What you need to know about the Spurs

San Antonio eased past the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday in a 125-104 win. It was the Spurs' largest margin of victory so far this season. DeMar DeRozan dropped a double-double with 20 points and 11 assists in addition to six rebounds. LaMarcus Aldridge had 22 points, while Rudy Gay and Patty Mills added 21 each. It was the first time since 1998 that four players aged 30 and above scored 20-plus points in a game.

The Spurs have their youngest roster ever under Gregg Popovich, with an average age of 25.5. San Antonio is best in the NBA in turnovers committed per game (10.5) and opposing points off turnovers (11.7). The Spurs have a 111-61 all-time record vs. the Warriors.

