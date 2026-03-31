Teams looking to avoid their respective conference play-in games meet when the Phoenix Suns clash with the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night. Phoenix is coming off a 131-105 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, while Orlando was beaten by the Toronto Raptors 139-87 on Sunday. The Suns (42-33), who are seventh in the Western Conference, are 18-18 on the road this season. The Magic (39-35), who are eighth in the Eastern Conference, are 22-14 on their home floor.

Tipoff from Kia Center in Orlando, Fla., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Orlando is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Suns vs. Magic odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 224.5. Before making any Magic vs. Suns picks, check out the Suns vs. Magic predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 24 on a sizzling 46-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Suns vs. Magic 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Magic vs. Suns:

Suns vs. Magic spread: Orlando -2.5 at DraftKings Suns vs. Magic over/under: 224.5 points Suns vs. Magic money line: Orlando -134, Phoenix +113 Suns vs. Magic picks: See picks at SportsLine Suns vs. Magic streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Suns vs. Magic predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Suns vs. Magic, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (224.5). The Over has hit in each of the last two head-to-head matchups. The Over has also hit in 20 of the last 37 home games for the Magic. The Over has also hit in 41 of 74 Orlando games this season. The Magic average 115.3 points per game, while Phoenix averages 112.7.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Suns' Devin Booker to score 25.6 points on average and be one of five Phoenix players to score 10.6 points or more. The Magic's Paolo Banchero, meanwhile, is projected to score 24 points as five Orlando players score 10.6 points or more. The teams are projected to combine for 232 points as the Over clears 62% of the time. See the spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Magic vs. Suns picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Magic vs. Suns, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Suns vs. Magic spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.