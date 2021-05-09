The Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers are set to square off in a Pacific Division matchup at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Staples Center. Los Angeles is 37-30 overall and 18-15 at home, while the Suns are 48-19 overall and 22-10 on the road. The Lakers have won seven of the last 10 meetings against Phoenix.

Phoenix is favored by 7.5-points in the latest Lakers vs. Suns odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 216.5. Before entering any Suns vs. Lakers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,200 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,200 on its top-rated picks this season and entered Week 20 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 97-62 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Suns. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Lakers vs. Suns:

Lakers vs. Suns spread: Lakers +7.5

Lakers vs. Suns over-under: 216.5 points

Lakers vs. Suns money line: Phoenix -300, Los Angeles +250

What you need to know about the Lakers

Los Angeles was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Friday as the Lakers fell 106-101 to the Portland Trail Blazers. Small forward Kyle Kuzma wasn't much of a difference maker for Los Angeles; Kuzma finished with only four points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

The Lakers limp into Sunday's contest having lost five of their last six games. Los Angeles has also struggled mightily against opponents from the Western Conference, winning just one of its last seven games against conference foes.

What you need to know about the Suns

Meanwhile, Phoenix took its contest against the New York Knicks on Friday by a conclusive 128-105 score. Center Deandre Ayton was one of the most active players for the team, posting a double-double with 26 points and 15 boards. For the season, Ayton is averaging 14.7 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Phoenix has won six of its last seven games overall, and the Suns are 4-2 against the spread in their last six meetings against the Lakers. Phoenix is also 5-2 against the spread in its last seven games against an opponent from the Pacific Division.

How to make Lakers vs. Suns picks

The model has simulated Lakers vs. Suns 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Suns vs. Lakers? And which side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Suns vs. Lakers spread to jump on Sunday, all from the model that is on an incredible 97-62 roll.