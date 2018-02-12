Suns vs. Warriors odds: NBA picks from predictive analyst who's on a 19-9 run

The Golden State Warriors will look to keep their resurgence going Monday when they host the rebuilding Phoenix Suns. Golden State is listed as a 15.5-point favorite, with the over-under for total points scored set at 232.

Dragiev knows both clubs will be without a key player, as Golden State defensive stalwart Draymond Green is out with a finger injury and Phoenix point guard Devin Booker is sidelined with a hip injury.

The Warriors appear to be back on track following a stretch in which they lost three of four. They have overcome early struggles in their past two games to pull away from the Mavericks and Spurs and cover double-digit spreads in the process.

Klay Thompson hit five 3-pointers to lead a third-quarter surge Saturday and break open a tight game against the Spurs in the second half. He had a team-high 25 points in the 122-105 win.

The downtrodden Suns have lost five straight, with four coming by double figures and just one cover in that span.

They are coming off a 123-113 home loss to the Suns in which a two-point game at halftime turned into a lopsided defeat. T.J. Warren had 31 points and the newly acquired Elfrid Payton, filling in for the injured Booker, had 19 points, nine assists and six rebounds.

But the Suns missed 11 free throws and allowed Denver to hit 13 of 29 3-pointers, several in a decisive fourth-quarter spurt.

Even so, Phoenix is 7-2 in its past nine road games against winning teams and is on a 6-2 ATS run following a double-digit home loss.

