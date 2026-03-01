The Denver Nuggets look for the four-game season sweep over the Minnesota Timberwolves when they meet in a key Northwest Division matchup on Sunday. Minnesota is coming off a 94-88 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, while Denver dropped a 127-121 decision at Oklahoma City on Friday. The Timberwolves (37-23), who are the fifth seed in the West, are 17-12 on the road. The Nuggets (37-23), who are the fourth seed in the West, are 16-11 on their home floor. Julius Randle (back) is available for Minnesota after originally being listed as questionable.

Tip-off from Ball Arena in Denver is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Nuggets lead the all-time series 92-60, including wins in each of the last three meetings. The Nuggets are a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Timberwolves vs. Nuggets odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 241.5. Before making any Timberwolves vs. Nuggets picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Nuggets 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves:

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets spread: Denver -2.5 at DraftKings Timberwolves vs. Nuggets over/under: 241.5 points Timberwolves vs. Nuggets money line: Minnesota +118, Denver -140 Timberwolves vs. Nuggets picks: See picks at SportsLine Timberwolves vs. Nuggets streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Timberwolves vs. Nuggets predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Wolves vs. Nuggets, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (241.5). The Over has hit in six of the past 10 head-to-head matchups between the teams. The Over has also hit in six of the past 10 Minnesota games, and in seven of the past 10 Denver games. The Timberwolves are 2-8 against the spread in their last 10 games. The Nuggets, meanwhile, are 5-5 ATS in their last 10.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards to score 28.1 points on average and be one of seven Minnesota players to score 11.7 or more points. The Nuggets' Nikola Jokic, meanwhile, is projected to have 26.3 points as six Denver players score 10.2 points or more. The teams are projected to combine for 245 points as the Over hits nearly 60% of the time.

How to make Nuggets vs. Timberwolves picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time.

