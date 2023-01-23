The Minnesota Timberwolves will try to get back above the .500 mark this season when they face the Houston Rockets for the second consecutive game on Monday night. Minnesota cruised to a 113-104 victory when these teams met in Minneapolis on Saturday, narrowly covering the 8.5-point spread. Houston is still seeking its first win during the 2023 portion of its schedule, as its last win came at Chicago on Dec. 26.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. Minnesota is favored by 5 points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Rockets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 234. Before entering any Rockets vs. Timberwolves picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 15 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 47-22 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,200. Anyone following it has seen HUGE returns!

Now, the model has set its sights on Timberwolves vs. Rockets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Rockets:

Timberwolves vs. Rockets spread: Timberwolves -5

Timberwolves vs. Rockets over/under: 234 points

Timberwolves vs. Rockets money line: Minnesota -225, Houston +185

Timberwolves vs. Rockets picks: See picks here

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Minnesota is coming off back-to-back wins and has a chance to get back above the .500 mark this season on Monday night. Star guard Anthony Edwards poured in a season-high 44 points against Houston on Saturday, while third-year center Nathan Knight had 17 of his season-high 19 points in the second half. Knight added four rebounds and three steals during his productive 25 minutes off the bench.

The Timberwolves have started to find their form, winning eight of their last 11 games. Houston continues to struggle, losing 13 consecutive games after missing 14 free throws and committing 21 turnovers against Minnesota. The Timberwolves have won seven straight meetings between these teams, covering the spread in six of those victories.

Why the Rockets can cover

Minnesota could be shorthanded again on Monday night, as center Rudy Gobert (groin) and shooting guard Bryn Forbes (illness) are both questionable. Second-leading scorer and rebounder Karl-Anthony Towns remains sidelined due to a calf injury, leaving Minnesota without 20.8 points and 8.2 rebounds of production. The Timberwolves have lost their last two road games, including a 135-118 loss at Detroit as 6.5-point favorites earlier this month.

Houston led for a large chunk of the first half against Minnesota on Saturday before extending its advantage to 12 points in the third quarter. The Rockets eventually conceded the lead, but most of their wounds were self-inflicted. They have gone 16-4 in their last 20 home games against Minnesota, and they will be motivated to get back on track in this contest.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Rockets picks

The model has simulated Rockets vs. Timberwolves 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Timberwolves vs. Rockets? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Rockets vs. Timberwolves spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.