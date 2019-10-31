Today's Top Picks: NBA best bets for Thursday involve pouncing on regression candidates

Spoiler Alert: Malcolm Brogdon probably isn't going to lead the NBA in assists this season. The Washington Wizards probably won't have the NBA's third-ranked offense. JaMychal Green probably isn't going to shoot 65 percent from behind the arc.

That is the beauty of the beginning of the season, though. Vegas factors these outliers into lines, so if you can find reasonable candidates for regression, you can usually find a fair bit of value before the books adjust. That is the theme of today's top picks.

All lines via William Hill

The Hawks score 110 points per 100 possessions when Trae Young is on the floor. That figure is quite good. They scored 87.9 points per 100 possessions when he sits. That figure is bad. Young will miss tonight's game. While 87.9 points per 100 possessions is unsustainably bad even by backup standards, Atlanta just doesn't have a reliable way of scoring enough to keep up with the Heat in this game.

If ever there was a night for the Nuggets to solve their offensive woes, particularly in the starting lineup, it would be tonight. The Pelicans have the No. 28 ranked defense in the NBA through the first week. Specifically, they struggle in the areas that generate many of Denver's simplest points. They have the NBA's worst pick-and-roll defense and No. 27 ranked transition defense so far, per Synergy Sports. The Nuggets will get easy points in this game, and that should spark the rest of their offense.

A lot of what has driven San Antonio's 3-0 start is unsustainable. They needed fourth-quarter comebacks to beat the New York Knicks and Washington Wizards, two likely lottery teams, and came a missed buzzer-beater away from overtime against the Portland Trail Blazers. They finished dead last in the NBA last season in terms of percentage of shots that came at the basket, but are up to ninth so far this season because Mitchell Robinson missed the Knicks game and the Wizards have no rim protection. That ranking is going to regress. So is their staggering corner 3-point shooting, of which they are making 50 percent of their attempts so far.

The Clippers are already seeing some regression of their own, but their roster talent suggests that it won't be nearly as stark. The matchup is stacked heavily in their favor. San Antonio relies heavily on DeMar DeRozan to create perimeter offense. That becomes more difficult with Kawhi Leonard defending you. More than half of their total 3-point attempts have come from two point guards, Patty Mills and Bryn Forbes, who will be hounded by Patrick Beverley, so those shots won't be open tonight. This should be a comfortable Clippers win.

