A Northwest Division battle is on tap between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City is 12-18 overall and 7-7 at home, while Portland is 17-13 overall and 10-7 on the road. Monday's matchup will be the first of two consecutive games between the Thunder and Blazers at Paycom Center.

Portland is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Thunder vs. Trail Blazers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 228. Before entering any Trail Blazers vs. Thunder picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 9 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 26-10 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $1,400. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Thunder vs. Trail Blazers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Thunder vs. Trail Blazers:

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers spread: Thunder +6.5

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 228 points

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers money line: Oklahoma City +222, Portland -278

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Thunder

The Memphis Grizzlies typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Thunder proved too difficult a challenge. Oklahoma City secured a 115-109 victory over Memphis. Oklahoma City's small forward Luguentz Dort was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 24 points along with seven rebounds.

The Thunder enter Monday's matchup averaging 115.3 points per game on offense, which ranks 10th in the NBA. Defensively, Oklahoma City is giving up 117.0 points per contest, the fourth-worst mark in the league.

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Portland and the Houston Rockets this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as the Trail Blazers wrapped it up with a 107-95 win on the road. Portland's success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard Anfernee Simons, who had 32 points, and point guard Damian Lillard, who posted a double-double on 25 points and 10 assists.

For the season, Lillard is averaging 28.3 points, 7.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game. He's knocking down 45.1% of his field goal attempts and 39.8% of his shots from 3-point range.

How to make Trail Blazers vs. Thunder picks

The model has simulated Thunder vs. Trail Blazers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Trail Blazers vs. Thunder? And which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Thunder vs. Trail Blazers spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.