The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. With ample college basketball games and an 11-game NBA slate, there are plenty of ways to find value when online sports betting on Wednesday. SportsLine's advanced computer model has found multiple NBA games to back, including playing the Celtics as 9.5-point favorites against the Nuggets, and Knicks vs. Clippers to go Over 224.5 total points for Wednesday's sports best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook. The highest over/under of the night is 246.5 points in Pelicans vs. Hawks.

One of SportsLine's top experts also has a college basketball pick on Belmont vs. Northern Iowa. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 12 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 33-15 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Wednesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Celtics (-9.5) vs. Nuggets

Knicks vs. Clippers: Over 224.5 points

Northern Iowa (-1.5) vs. Belmont

Combining the model's three picks into a Wednesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +621 (risk $100 to win $621, odds subject to change). Bet it at DraftKings here:

Celtics (-9.5) vs. Nuggets (-105)

It didn't take the Celtics long to adjust to playing without Jayson Tatum (Achilles) and continue their dominating ways, as the Celtics enter Wednesday with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference at 23-12, despite Tatum not playing a game yet this year. Jaylen Brown is averaging 29.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game this season, with Derrick White adding 18.4 ppg as five Celtics are averaging double-digit ppg this season. The Celtics have won four straight games, all by at least 10 points, and they are 8-1 over their last nine games. Seven of those eight wins came by at least 10 points. The Nuggets remain without Nikola Jokic (knee), and many of their key players are on the injury report, including Jamal Murray (ankle), Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (illness), all questionable. The model projects the Celtics to cover in 68% of simulations. Back the Celtics at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Knicks vs. Clippers: Over 224.5 points (-110)

The Knicks have not been playing winning basketball lately, dropping four straight games, and much of that comes from inadequate defense. New York has allowed 124 ppg during its four-game losing streak, and even when it was winning, the defense was allowing points. The Knicks are allowing 124.3 ppg over their last seven contests, and five of their last seven games have reached at least 225 points. New York has the No. 4 scoring offense in the league at 119.7 ppg this season, and the Clippers are averaging 118 ppg over their last seven games. The model projects the Over to hit in 58.8% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Northern Iowa (-1.5) vs. Belmont (-112)

"Navigating the Missouri Valley, especially on the road, looks like it's going to be tough this season," legendary SportsLine expert Bruce Marshall said. "Belmont knows after a couple of struggles at lower-tier Evansville and Indiana State, losing the latter in OT. Now the Bruins must travel to Cedar Falls, arguably the toughest alligator pit in the Valley, as Ben Jacobson seems to have created his perfect team in a hoops laboratory. The Panthers have experience with several multi-year starters, practice patience, and work every possession on both ends of the court, which is one reason why UNI leads the nation in scoring defense (57.3 ppg). The extension of Jacobson on the floor is fourth-year PG Trey Campbell, enjoying his best season yet (13.1 ppg and 3.7 apg)." Back Northern Iowa at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Want more NBA, college basketball picks for Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college basketball, college football, NHL and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.