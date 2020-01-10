Warriors vs. Clippers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 10 predictions from proven computer model

A Pacific Division battle is on tap between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at the Staples Center. Los Angeles is 26-12 overall and 16-4 at home, while Golden State is 9-30 overall and 3-17 on the road. The Warriors stumble into Friday's contest having lost six straight games. The Clippers, meanwhile, have won 12 of their last 18 contests. Los Angeles is favored by 15-points in the latest Clippers vs. Warriors odds, while the over-under is set at 219.5. Before entering any Warriors vs. Clippers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $1,800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 11 on a blistering 26-13 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Clippers vs. Warriors 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in nearly 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Los Angeles came out on top in a nail-biter against New York on Sunday, sneaking past the Knicks by a final score of 135-132. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 45-29 deficit. Lou Williams was a major factor in Los Angeles' victory, recording 32 points, nine assists and two rebounds. Montrezl Harrell also had a strong showing against the Knicks, finishing with 34 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Meanwhile, Golden State came up short against Milwaukee on Wednesday, falling 107-98. The top scorer for the Warriors was shooting guard Alec Burks, who finished with 19 points. Center Willie Cauley-Stein posted a double-double against the Bucks, scoring 10 points while grabbing 11 boards.

Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Los Angeles enters Friday's contest scoring 115.8 points per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. Less enviably, the Warriors have only been able to knock down 43 percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league.

So who wins Clippers vs. Warriors? And which side of the spread hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Warriors vs. Clippers spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.