On Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors face an opponent in New York for the second consecutive day. One night after losing to the Knicks, the Warriors take on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. The Warriors are 15-17 overall after a 1-4 stretch, and the Nets are 19-12 overall with a 10-5 record at home.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Brooklyn. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Nets as 12.5-point home favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 223.5 in the latest Warriors vs. Nets odds.

Warriors vs. Nets spread: Nets -12.5

Warriors vs. Nets over/under: 223.5 points

Warriors vs. Nets money line: Nets -900, Warriors +600

GSW: The Warriors are 3-3 against the spread with no rest

BKN: The Nets are 5-9-1 against the spread at home

Why the Warriors can cover



The Warriors pass the ball at an elite level, leading the NBA in assists. Golden State also sits atop the league in 3-pointers per game, with top-10 marks in field goal percentage and 3-point percentage. The Warriors should also benefit from Brooklyn's defensive rebounding issues, as the Nets rank second-worst in the NBA with a 68.8% defensive rebound rate. Brooklyn is also in the bottom five in free throw prevention, and the Nets have similar issues on offense.

The Nets are dead-last in the NBA with a 23.1% offensive rebound rate and No. 27 in the league with only 21.5 free throw attempts per game. Golden State forces more than 15 turnovers per game on defense, and opponents are making fewer than 47% of field goal attempts against the Warriors this season.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn is rolling right now, winning 10 of the last 11 games behind an elite offense. The Nets are scoring 117.6 points per 100 possessions in that 11-game sample, and Brooklyn leads the NBA in true shooting percentage (62%) during that time. Brooklyn is in the top eight of the league in offensive rating, scoring 1.14 points per possession for the season, and the Nets are No. 2 in the league in shooting efficiency.

The Nets are shooting 50.4% from the floor, 58.1% on 2-point attempts, and 37.4% on 3-point attempts this season, all of which are tremendous figures. Brooklyn also pushes the pace effectively, scoring 15.7 fast break points per game, and the Nets should also see an uptick from facing a Golden State defense that is dead-last in the NBA in free throw prevention on defense.

