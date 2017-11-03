Without Kawhi, Spurs at least know answer to Warriors problem isn't LaMarcus Aldridge

Thursday night's 112-92 win by the Golden State Warriors over the San Antonio Spurs was depressing due to its complete lack of anything truly remarkable. It was not a great contest. It was not a stunning upset by the Spurs without Kawhi Leonard. It was not a dominant beatdown by Golden State to showcase their return to the juggernaut form everyone knows they are capable of when they deign to provide the requisite energy. It was not a showcase of the back and forth battle between the Spurs' style of playing big and slowing the game to a halt that they have built specifically to counter the Warriors' style.

It was pretty simple. Without Kawhi Leonard, the Spurs do not have enough weaponry to hang with Golden State. The presumption remains that because we have not seen a playoff series with Leonard, and given that the Spurs led by 20 in Game 1 last summer before his injury, the Spurs still at the very least have a shot vs. Golden State. There is no evidence to come out of this game that is conclusive in regards to the Spurs-with-Kawhi-vs-the-Warriors perspective.

However, we still need to talk about LaMarcus Aldridge.

Thursday night may have been peak modern-day Aldridge. He led the Spurs with 24 points, and led them in rebounding with 10. He was clearly their only real individual option for scoring with Leonard out. He was battling to start the game, inside, getting offensive rebounds, and fighting through the Warriors' interior weakness.

Aldridge drew five fouls, and at the half, was a plus-3. When the Warriors took the lead to start the third quarter, Aldridge hit one of his patented post-up fadeaway jumpers for the and-one over Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green.

So, a nice, neat, tidy story, right? Aldridge scores 24, but loses because Leonard was out.

There's more here.

Aldridge finished as a minus-10 after being that plus-3 at half. OK, it's a team-oriented stat. He still scored 24 ... on 22 shots. Only four other players this season have taken at least 22 shots and scored 24 or fewer points, and they were all guards. They were 2-3 in those games. Aldridge shot just 36 percent from the field, and that's with a 50-percent night from the arc. This gets back to the same problem that Aldridge has had over the past three years, the same problem so many bigs are having. If you were a dominant post presence, you once could sustain your team enough to build a lead and hold it, but with how offenses have become more explosive, it's far tougher to rely on that kind of offense. It's not long-term sustainable over the course of a game. Hence:

Three of Aldridge's four 3-point attempts came in the first quarter. In the second half, he had nine points, on nine shots. It's not bad, that used to be acceptable. But the rules for efficiency have changed, and the Spurs badly need efficiency with Leonard out.

This isn't to lay blame for the loss at Aldridge's feet. He played pretty well all things considered. In the first half, his defense helped hold Golden State to a 96.0 offensive efficiency. He still has great value defensively, more than expected. The second half, when things exploded for the Spurs, he gave up a 131.4 mark, but by then, the game had gotten away from them, that's not on Aldridge.

Aldridge was on the verge of being booed in the Western Conference semifinals last year vs. the Rockets, before turning the corner, making adjustments, and helping lead San Antonio over Houston. The question remains whether the Spurs' formula that involves Aldridge so heavily, the one they felt compelled to invest in on another multi-year extension for him, can work vs. this Spurs team. Had Leonard played, no definitive answers would have been provided, but at least we'd have signs.

All this game shows is that you can count out a team that relies on Aldridge beating Golden State, even on an off night for them.