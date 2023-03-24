The Washington Wizards (32-41) will try to bolster their playoff hopes when they host the San Antonio Spurs (19-54) on Friday night. Washington has dropped four straight games and is 2.5 games back of the final spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. San Antonio is playing the third game of a four-game road trip that began with blowout losses to the Pelicans and Bucks.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Capital One Arena. Washington is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Wizards vs. Spurs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is 228. Before entering any Spurs vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 23 of the 2022-23 NBA season a stunning 69-36 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,900. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Wizards vs. Spurs. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Spurs vs. Wizards:

Wizards vs. Spurs spread: Wizards -7.5

Wizards vs. Spurs over/under: 228 points

Wizards vs. Spurs money line: Washington -320, San Antonio +250

Wizards vs. Spurs picks: See picks here

Why the Wizards can cover

Washington cannot afford a loss on Friday night, as it has dropped 2.5 games behind Chicago for the final play-in spot with nine games remaining in the NBA regular season. The Wizards are coming off a loss to Western Conference-leading Denver, as Kristaps Porzingis led Washington with 25 points. They trailed by 23 points early in the fourth quarter before closing the gap to 10, but the Nuggets used a 9-2 run to put the game away.

San Antonio has been blown out in each of its last two games, falling to New Orleans in a 119-84 final before getting crushed by Milwaukee in a 130-94 decision. The Spurs have lost four of their last five games and trailed Milwaukee by double digits for the entire second half. They were without leading scorer Keldon Johnson as well as Tre Jones, Doug McDermott, Devonte' Graham and Romeo Langford. Langford and Jeremy Sochan will be sidelined on Friday, while Johnson, Jones, McDermott and Graham are all expected to play.

Why the Spurs can cover

Washington has lost four straight games and seven of its last eight, falling apart at the worst possible time. The Wizards shot 4 of 26 from 3-point range against Denver for a season-worst 15.4%. They are playing without two of their top three leading scorers in Bradley Beal (knee) and Kyle Kuzma (ankle), who combine to average 44.4 points and more than 10 rebounds per game.

San Antonio is going to get some of its key players back on Friday night, giving the Spurs an advantage against the wounded Wizards. Johnson leads the team with 21.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, while Devin Vassell (questionable) is averaging 18.8 points and 3.6 assists. The Spurs have won and covered the spread in four of the last five meetings between these teams, and Washington has only covered once in its last seven games.

How to make Wizards vs. Spurs picks

The model has simulated Spurs vs. Wizards 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Wizards vs. Spurs? And which side of the spread is hitting almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Spurs vs. Wizards spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.