2018 NFL Draft: Bears pick up James Daniels after missing out on Nelson in Round 1
The Bears address their need for an interior lineman with a Round 1 talent from Iowa
With the No. 39 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Bears selected James Daniels, offensive lineman out of Iowa.
Grade: A
Pete Prisco: There were some medical concerns, but this is a good pick by the Bears. He can play guard or center.
Scouting report
Chris Trapasso: Hyper-athletic center who plays with a mean streak in the run game. Zone teams will adore him. Excellent leverage and leg churn on the move, accurate at the second level and plays through the whistle. Some weakness against powerful bull rushes. Not nearly as strong or impactful in pass protection.
NCAA recap
R.J. White: Recruited out of Warren, Ohio, Daniels saw his first action in 2015 before taking over as the team's regular center as a true sophomore and starting 11 games in 2016. He missed two games that season as well as the 2017 season opener due to injury.
A 12-game starter at center in 2017, Daniels earned honorable mention for All-Big Ten for his play during a season in which Iowa took down No. 3 Ohio State by scoring 55 points. Daniels has battled knee issues throughout his college career.
