2018 NFL Mock Draft: Cardinals move up for Josh Allen; Minkah Fitzpatrick lands with Patriots

Everyone expects at least one team to trade up for one of the "big four" quarterbacks in 2018 NFL Draft. How about two aggressive moves into the top 10 to take a signal-caller?

This mock has that, as the Bills follow the Cardinals en route to securing the second "Josh" in this draft.

Let's examine how those decisions would have a ripple effect on the rest of the first round.

1. Cleveland Browns

Sam Darnold, QB, USC. For once, it'd be cool if we didn't know what the team with the No. 1 pick would do with the selection on draft night, but it's trending toward Darnold to Cleveland being a lock by then.

2. New York Giants

Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State. I'll be shocked if Dave Gettleman picks a running back over a defensive end here or if he takes less than a king's ransom to move out of this selection.

3. New York Jets (from Indianapolis)

Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma. Mayfield is ready to play as a rookie, and his charisma will be on full display as a member of the Jets. Learning from Josh McCown will be very beneficial for him.

4. Cleveland Browns

Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State. I've come around to the idea that Ward can go this high despite his smaller stature. Dorsey drafted Marcus Peters in the first round of 2015 with amazing return on investment, and the Browns have a gigantic hole at corner.

5. Arizona Cardinals (via mock trade)

Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming. The Cardinals make this move with the thinking that Allen will not start in 2018 and learn the intricacies of playing quarterback from Sam Bradford.

6. Buffalo Bills (via mock trade)

Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA. With the price to move up considerably lowered at this point and Rosen still on the board, the Bills can't hold back. They move up to get their franchise quarterback.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State. The Buccaneers take what some believe will be a luxury selection in the top 10, but Barkley will take pressure off Tampa Bay's pass game to help Jameis Winston.

8. Chicago Bears

Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame. The Bears need a guard and have Nelson's college coach on staff. Don't overthink it, Chicago.

9. San Francisco 49ers

Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU. This may be higher than most have Sutton going, but I can't see the 49ers going defense in Round 1 for the sixth consecutive year with Kyle Shanahan and Jimmy G as the current organizational cornerstones.

10. Oakland Raiders

Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia. Smith is a Jon Gruden type of player with many athletic similarities to Derrick Brooks.

11. Miami Dolphins

Derwin James, S, Florida State. After considering a quarterback, Miami is still happy to land James here, a defensive playmaker capable of thriving at multiple positions.

12. Indianapolis Colts (via mock trade)

Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA. Davenport's film and athletic profile are top-10 worthy, and the Colts love the idea of landing him after trading back. They get picked No. 56 overall (Round 2) and No. 121 (Round 4) from Buffalo in this swap.

13. Washington Redskins

Derrius Guice, RB, LSU. The Redskins like Samaje Perine, but he and Guice could create a power duo that'd wear down defenses in the NFC East.

14. Green Bay Packers

Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame. Protecting Aaron Rodgers is of the utmost importance for the Packers, and cornerback can be addressed after Round 1.

15. Denver Broncos (via mock trade)

Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP. The second guard in the top 15 -- yes, it's becoming a premium position -- has the coaching connection too. Sean Kugler, who was Hernandez's head coach at UTEP, is coaching the Broncos' offensive line now. They net No. 47 (Round 2) and No. 97 (Round 3) by moving back.

16. Baltimore Ravens

Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech. While Ridley is enticing, Edmunds' upside is more appealing. He and C.J. Mosley would be a tremendous pairing at linebacker.

17. Los Angeles Chargers

Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State. The Chargers love how their roster has taken shape so they get Rivers' future replacement in Rudolph, another big pocket passer.

18. Tennessee Titans (via mock trade with Seahawks)

Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State. I love this mock trade. Seattle needs more picks, and the Titans must replace the run-stopping prowess of Avery Williamson.

19. Dallas Cowboys

Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama. Even with Allen Hurns in the mix, the Cowboys want to give Dak Prescott as many quality receiving options as possible, and Dez Bryant has an uncertain future.

20. Detroit Lions

Harold Landry, OLB, Boston College. This pick can be viewed as insurance for the Lions if they can't extend Ziggy Ansah, and Landry doesn't have to be the team's alpha pass-rusher in his rookie campaign.

21. Cincinnati Bengals (from Buffalo)

James Daniels, C, Iowa. Daniels' athleticism coupled with Cincinnati's glaring need at center makes for a perfect pairing here.

22. Buffalo Bills

Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan. The Bills add the best penetrating defensive tackle in the class to be the heir apparent to Kyle Williams. GM Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott see a lot of Kawann Short in Hurst.

23. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams)

Minkah Fitzpatrick, CB, Alabama. The Patriots get someone who comes with a high recommendation from Bill Belichick's friend Nick Saban to be a versatile member of the the secondary.

24. Carolina Panthers

James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State. Cam Newton is at his best when his big arm is accentuated with a variety of vertical shots each game. No receiver is a better deep-ball specalist than Washington. He'll fit wonderfully in Norv Turner's offense.

25. Seattle Seahawks (via mock trade with Titans)

Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa. Jackson is tall and somewhat long with ridiculous ball skills. He'll be an exquisite fit in Seattle.

26. Atlanta Falcons

Taven Bryan, DT, Florida. Dan Quinn loves versatility on his defensive line, and Bryan can be productive from every spot up front.

27. New Orleans Saints

Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville. The Saints store Jackson behind Brees for one or even two seasons before unleashing him on the rest of the NFL.

28. Pittsburgh Steelers

Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama. While not as explosive as Ryan Shazier, Evans is drafted to be the playmaker on the second level of Pittsburgh's defense.

29. Jacksonville Jaguars

Connor Williams, OT/OG, Texas. The Jaguars love the tenacity Williams shows on a routine basis and would love him at right tackle to start his career.

30. Minnesota Vikings

Isaiah Wynn, OG, Georgia. Thanks to plus athleticism, underrated strength and outstanding fundamentals, Wynn simply blocks whoever is in front of him. He can play either tackle spot or open up massive running lanes at guard.

31. New England Patriots

Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA. Miller is the ideal prospect to immediately step into the vacancy left by Nate Solder, who signed with the Giants in free agency.

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Tyrell Crosby, OT, Oregon. The run on offensive linemen continues with Crosby, a compact, athletic left tackle to ultimately replace Jason Peters.