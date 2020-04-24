2020 NFL Draft grades: Dolphins get a 'C-' for selecting Austin Jackson at No. 18 overall
Here's what you need to know about the USC tackle after his selection in the NFL Draft
The Dolphins selected USC offensive lineman Austin Jackson with the No. 18 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Jackson, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
18. Miami Dolphins: C-
Pete Prisco: I would have gone with Ezra Cleveland. Austin Jackson is a project. It might take a year or two for him to become the player people think he can become. I'm concerned about this pick for Miami.
Fantasy impact
Dave Richard: Miami did the right thing by taking Austin Jackson. Their offensive line was a total disaster last year and their rebuilding process has been solid so far. This keeps them moving in the right direction and hopefully is a stepping stone toward elevating all of Miami's offensive players for Fantasy.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: D'Brickashaw Ferguson
Best trait: Off-the-charts athleticism
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|USC
Strengths
- Long-limbed, well proportioned
- Quick feet for size
- Solid recovery ability
Weaknesses
- Raw
- Needs to improve technique
- Can sometimes get out over his toes and off-balance
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|3-cone drill
|20-yard shuttle
|5.07
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Draft grades: Jaguars land Chaisson
Here's what you need to know about the LSU edge rusher after his selection in the NFL Draft
-
2020 NFL Draft: Full seven-round order
Here are all 255 picks for the 2020 NFL Draft
-
Draft grades: Raiders land Arnette
Here's what you need to know about the Ohio State cornerback after his selection in the NFL...
-
Draft grades: Cowboys pick Lamb
Here's what you need to know about the Oklahoma wide receiver after his selection in the NFL...
-
Draft grades: Broncos select Jeudy
Here's what you need to know about the Alabama wide receiver after his selection in the NFL...
-
Draft grades: Falcons take Terrell
Here's what you need to know about the Clemson cornerback after his selection in the NFL Draft