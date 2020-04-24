2020 NFL Draft grades: Dolphins get a 'C-' for selecting Austin Jackson at No. 18 overall

The Dolphins selected USC offensive lineman Austin Jackson with the No. 18 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Jackson, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

18. Miami Dolphins: C-

Pete Prisco: I would have gone with Ezra Cleveland. Austin Jackson is a project. It might take a year or two for him to become the player people think he can become. I'm concerned about this pick for Miami.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: Miami did the right thing by taking Austin Jackson. Their offensive line was a total disaster last year and their rebuilding process has been solid so far. This keeps them moving in the right direction and hopefully is a stepping stone toward elevating all of Miami's offensive players for Fantasy.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: D'Brickashaw Ferguson

Best trait: Off-the-charts athleticism

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan USC 6-4 7/8 322 10 2/8 34 1/8 82

Strengths

Long-limbed, well proportioned

Quick feet for size

Solid recovery ability

Weaknesses

Raw

Needs to improve technique

Can sometimes get out over his toes and off-balance

