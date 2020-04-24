2020 NFL Draft grades: Dolphins get a 'C-' for selecting Austin Jackson at No. 18 overall

Here's what you need to know about the USC tackle after his selection in the NFL Draft

The Dolphins selected USC offensive lineman Austin Jackson with the No. 18 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Jackson, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

18. Miami Dolphins: C-

Pete Prisco: I would have gone with Ezra Cleveland. Austin Jackson is a project. It might take a year or two for him to become the player people think he can become. I'm concerned about this pick for Miami.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: Miami did the right thing by taking Austin Jackson. Their offensive line was a total disaster last year and their rebuilding process has been solid so far. This keeps them moving in the right direction and hopefully is a stepping stone toward elevating all of Miami's offensive players for Fantasy.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: D'Brickashaw Ferguson
Best trait: Off-the-charts athleticism

CollegeHeightWeightHand sizeArm lengthWingspan
USC 6-4 7/8 322 10 2/8 34 1/8 82

 Strengths  

  • Long-limbed, well proportioned
  • Quick feet for size
  • Solid recovery ability

Weaknesses 

  • Raw
  • Needs to improve technique
  • Can sometimes get out over his toes and off-balance
40-yard dashBench pressVertical jumpBroad jump3-cone drill20-yard shuttle
5.07 27 31 115 7.95 n/a

