2020 NFL Mock Draft: Dolphins take Jordan Love over Justin Herbert in Ryan Wilson's final mock draft

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Joe Burrow is the next quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals. We can't envision a situation where the organization thinks it's in its best interest to trade down.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Chase Young is the best player in this draft class and Washington has needs up and down the roster. The team can certainly entertain trade offers but drafting a quarterback, as has been speculated in recent months, would be a step in the wrong direction.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The team traded Darius Slay and signed Desmond Trufant. Trading out of this pick would be ideal -- it certainly feels like the market has cooled on possible trading partners -- and if the Lions stay put, it'll be hard to pass on Okudah here.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Isaiah Simmons or an offensive tackle? That's the decision GM Dave Gettleman will have to make. Ironically, the first time Gettleman might be inclined to trade down and he may have trouble finding suitors. If New York stays put, Simmons' versatility is attractive here but Wills is a Day 1 starter, a proposition that has to make Daniel Jones happy.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd The Dolphins have done a great job of keeping their true intentions under wraps. Maybe they're fine with Tua Tagovailoa's medicals and will take him here. If not, landing a top-flight offensive tackle makes a lot of sense and Thomas has the versatility to play on either the right or left side.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd It's just hard to believe that Anthony Lynn is all in on Tyrod Taylor, even though both men had success together in Buffalo. Health and durability are the biggest concerns with Tagovailoa, but in terms of on-field play, he's much better than Justin Herbert. And if the Chargers are fine with Tagovailoa's medicals, he's an easy pick here. If not, they could target another position and look to free agency to add a QB like, say, Cam Newton.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Panthers have needs all over this defense. Derrick Brown is the safe pick but Isaiah Simmons has the potential to be a bigger, stronger, faster version of Derwin James.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st The Cardinals have needs along the offensive line, but the the D-line could use some upgrading too. The team signed Jordan Phillips in free agency but there's little depth behind him, and Brown is one of the most well-rounded players in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd The Jags need to get better on both the offensive and defensive lines and with Derrick Brown already off the board, Jacksonville turns to Kinlaw here. He's just scratching the surface on his game and he heads to the NFL as the best pass-rushing interior defensive lineman in the entire class.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th Teams won't care about Becton getting flagged for a failed drug test at the combine. He reportedly never failed a test during his college career and he also happens to be one of the best offensive tackles in the draft. Which is great news for the Browns, who have a gaping hole at left tackle after signing Jack Conklin in free agency to shore up the right side.

Round 1 - Pick 11 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Even with Tristan Wirfs still on the board, the Jets give Sam Darnold a much-needed playmaker. CeeDee Lamb is our WR1 because of his contested-catch skills and his YAC ability.

Round 1 - Pick 12 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd The Raiders need a wide receiver and it'll be hard to pass on Jeudy or Ruggs here, but Henderson is the second-best cornerback in this class. He had a strong 2018 campaign (though he did struggle to tackle consistently) and then blew the doors off the combine. He's a height/weight/speed dream for the position and there will likely be several teams clamoring to trade up for him. He will join a young, physical defense that includes second-year players Johnathan Abram, Travyon Mullen, Clelin Ferrell and Maxx Crosby.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 13 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd The 49ers would love to trade down and get some picks in the middle rounds, but if they stay put, Jeudy is an easy choice. Emmanuel Sanders left in the offseason and Jeudy alongside Deebo Samuel and George Kittle is welcome news to Jimmy G.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Best-case scenario for the Bucs, who may have to trade up to get an offensive tackle. But here, Wirfs, who can play on the left or right side, falls to Tampa, and they have immediately upgraded an O-line that is now tasked with protecting Tom Brady. Also: by landing Wirfs at No. 14, it means the Bucs can address RB and WR in Rounds 2 and 3 should their guys be there.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd The Broncos want to move up, reportedly for Jeudy, and it's easy to understand why. If they stay put, offensive tackle could also be an option, but it's hard to overlook Henry Ruggs, who is a home run threat every time he touches the ball. Imagine him on the field with Courtland Sutton, Noah Fant, Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay -- which will only make life easier for second-year QB Drew Lock.

Round 1 - Pick 16 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd The Falcons are another team that could be in the trade-up business, presumably for C.J. Henderson, or perhaps Javon Kinlaw. With both off the board, they turn to bolstering the pass rush. Chaisson is a project here, only because he didn't play with the consistency you'd like to see out of an edge rusher taken midway through Round 1. That said, there's no denying he is explosive off the edge. He's much stronger than his 250-pound frame suggests, and he's only going to get better.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Jeremy Chinn S Southern Illinois • Jr • 6'3" / 221 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 4th The Cowboys would be ecstatic to have C.J. Henderson fall here (he won't), and if he's gone, K'Lavon Chaisson. If both are off the board -- and there's a good chance they will be -- Dallas could look to safety. Xavier McKinney is our No. 1 safety in this class but CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora reports that the Cowboys really like Chinn and he wouldn't be surprised if they took him here. Chinn is from FCS Southern Illinois but he's a former cornerback who dominated from the safety position, in part because of his versatility, thanks to the type of freakish athleticism that put him on the NFL's radar in the first place.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Something of a surprise to see Love fall this far, and he may certainly go higher than this on draft day -- but it's more surprising that Justin Herbert is still on the board. Love has drawn comparisons to Patrick Mahomes in terms of his style of play, and with Miami passing on Tagovailoa at No. 5 and opting for tackle Andrew Thomas, the team turns to Love as its latest franchise QB. The former Utah State standout can sit on the bench for a year (just like Mahomes) and be ready to go in 2021.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th The Raiders grabbed C.J. Henderson at No. 12 and seven picks later they land Justin Jefferson, who is coming off a dominant 2019 season with LSU. He played primarily out of the slot, but he can also move outside, and in Las Vegas he'll upgrade a passing attack that already includes Tyrell Williams, Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd Based on his tape, Herbert is a second-round pick. We've said that since late last year. But demand for franchise QBs outstrips supply, and he'll likely be a top-10 pick on Thursday night. We have him falling to No. 20 here, and the Jaguars scoop him up with their second first-rounder. Yes, we know, Jacksonville had needs on both the offensive and defensive lines, but their current QB depth chart includes Gardner Minshew and Josh Dobbs. Herbert has all the physical tools and perhaps NFL coaching -- and playing in an offense that fits his strengths -- can help him put it all together. And Herbert will need a year of seasoning on the bench -- he absolutely can not be forced onto the field -- for his best chance at long-term success.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Brandon Aiyuk WR Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 6th The Eagles reportedly want to move up for CeeDee Lamb, and we don't blame them -- he's our WR1. But if they stay at No. 21, he'll be long gone. Plan B could include a player like Aiyuk, who is short on experience but is electric with the ball in his hands, both as a receiver and a returner. He'll get better as a route runner but he's already a YAC machine.

From From Buffalo Bills Round 1 - Pick 22 Jeff Gladney CB TCU • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 6th Gladney plays much bigger than his 5-foot-10 frame and he's one of the fastest cornerbacks in the class. The Vikings have to replace a lot of their defensive roster, starting in the secondary after letting Xavier Rhodes, Mackensie Alexander and Trae Waynes leave earlier this offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 23 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th This is a little high for us -- Epenesa flashed at Iowa but didn't play with the consistency we hoped to see, and he followed that up with a disappointing combine -- but Bill Belichick has a knack of zigging when others zag, and Epenesa, who plays outside but can kick inside, feels like a player who would excel in New England.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Patrick Queen LB LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd No player did more for their draft stock than Queen, who flashed week in and week out for LSU. Demario Davis is coming off a dominating campaign, but there's no depth behind Kiko Alonso in the middle of the field. Queen is a sideline-to-sideline talent who is also strong in pass coverage.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd The Vikings continue to restock the defensive cupboard, this time with edge rusher Yetur Gross-Matos. Gross-Matos looks the part, and while he isn't particularly bendy around the edge he flashes big-play abilities. He won't dominate from Day 1 but has all the physical attributes to be a legit pass rusher in the NFL.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 Zack Baun LB Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th The Dolphins have needs at pass rusher and linebacker, and Baun checks both boxes. Baun starred off the edge for the Badgers but he's a tad undersized, which may mean he kicks inside. If nothing else, he can play on the weakside and be a situational pass rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Cesar Ruiz OL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 307 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 6th Justin Britt is entering the final year of his contract and the Seahawks have to get better at protecting Russell Wilson. Ruiz, who can also play guard, was the best pass-blocking interior lineman in this class, and perhaps it would prompt OC Brian Schottenheimer to call more pass plays in 2020.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd The Ravens lost C.J. Mosley to the Jets last offseason, and Josh Bynes left for Cincinnati. Murray has freakish athleticism but he doesn't have much experience in pass coverage. He'll pick that up in time but for now Wink Martindale will have fun finding ways to use Murray.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Marlon Davidson DL Auburn • Sr • 6'3" / 303 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 5th The Titans traded away Jurrell Casey, and Marlon Davidson's versatility is what makes him so attractive here. He plays primarily outside the tackle, where he can get after it as a pass rusher, but he also has the ability to kick inside too. He's much more polished coming off the edge but he'll get better with time.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Denzel Mims WR Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 8th Mims followed a strong season with outta-this-world performances at the Senior Bowl and the combine. He's still developing as a route runner but he's a contested-catch machine who will flourish in an offense that includes Aaron Rodgers.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 5th Jones showed vast improvement from 2018 to 2019, but the level of competition will be called into question when trying to project him to the next level. That said, Jones was dominant at the Senior Bowl and the 49ers will eventually have to replace Joe Staley, who will be 36 when the season begins. After grabbing Jeudy at No. 13, cornerback could be the target here too. In a perfect world, San Francisco would trade out of this pick.