2020 NFL Mock Draft: Jordan Love lands with Raiders, Eagles prioritize receiver with CeeDee Lamb
The Raiders head to Las Vegas with the super-talented but raw Jordan Love as their quarterback
The Oakland Raiders are going to have a difficult and vital decision to make this offseason in regards to their current quarterback Derek Carr.
While he's been far from a disaster and at times great for Jon Gruden, will Mike Mayock want him to begin the franchise's new era QB in Las Vegas?
In this mock, the Raiders go in a different direction.
The order of selections below is based on teams' records through the first 14 weeks of the season. Position rankings are based on our Top 32 Composite Big Board.
The Patriots are involved in another controversy and there's a lot to go over. Brady Quinn and Ryan Wilson join Will Brinson to break it down, along with culture issues in Cleveland, the 2020 draft and more. Listen below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness.
Now, to the picks.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Lock this one in, people. Burrow is going No. 1, and it's most likely going to be the Bengals.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Not changing this pick either. The value and position need are absolutely, 100% perfect.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Donald Penn's had a quality career after going undrafted in 2006. But he'll be 37 by the start of the 2020 Draft. The Redskins have to prioritize the blocking group in front of Dwayne Haskins.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs
This just might be the perfect pairing. Given his hip injury, other teams with more of a "win-now" mentality than the Dolphins might be reluctant to pick Tagovailoa this high. Miami won't be.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
The Lions secondary needs retooling, especially if Darius Slay is not a part of the team's plans in 2020. Okudah has great size, length, twitchiness, and ball skills.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
Going offense here for the Cardinals, which is against what I've mocked to them most of this fall. Arizona's offense needs more firepower out wide. Larry Fitzgerald has easily been the team's best receiver this season.
Round 1 - Pick 7
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Fulton has been studly for two-straight seasons at LSU, and should be the second corner off the board after Okudah.
Round 1 - Pick 8
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
When healthy, Delpit is a freaky safety prospect with an enormous tackling radius, good coverage skills, and an aggressive nature as a run defender.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Kelvin Beachum's been a quality bridge left tackle for the Jets at the start of Sam Darnold's career. But it's time for Gang Green to draft a franchise player at the position. Wirfs has that type of ability.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs
Keep going back to this pairing, because it's too perfect. Herbert has strange stretches (and games) where he can look out of sorts, but the high-level flashes are Andrew Luck like.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
Same pick as a week ago, because the Broncos need to tighten up the interior of their defensive line. Brown is a massive, pocket-pushing nose tackle with tremendous run-stopping skills.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Almost went Jordan Love here, but if the Panthers are going "analytics-based" like their owner David Tepper said, there's no way Love would be the pick after his 2019 season. Carolina surprisingly has one of the worst run defenses in the league. Kinlaw helps that immediately and is a devastating pass rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 13
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
If you hadn't watched a second of an Eagles game this year but labored through Monday Night Football this past week, you now know the state of the Eagles receiver group.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 225 lbs
Statistically, Derek Carr is having an All-Pro type season. But he's super risk averse and it wouldn't be crazy if Mike Mayock wanted to draft his guy at quarterback, especially with the team moving to Las Vegas next year.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
The Colts need more offensive firepower. Ruggs isn't just a downfield threat. He can take a shallow cross the distance because of his world-class speed.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Gross-Matos is a long, athletic, and decently powerful edge rusher with a nice arsenal of pass-rushing moves. He's what the Buccaneers need up front, especially if Shaq Barrett hits free agency.
Round 1 - Pick 17
USC • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Jackson is primed to make a large move up boards during the pre-draft process because of his length and athletic gifts at his size.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 18
Oregon • Jr • 5'11" / 197 lbs
Graham has quietly pieced together two stellar seasons at Oregon and has the movement skills of a first-round corner. As the last few weeks have shown, the Raiders have to get better at corner.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Curtis Weaver EDGE
Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs
Kind of a telegraphed positional need here for the Titans. Weaver has an NFL body and pass-rushing moves right now.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs
Murray flies all over the field and has long arms. He's the type of linebacker who has gone early in the past few drafts, and even with Myles Jack, the Jaguars need more talent at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
The Cowboys defense has been right around average this season, and Hall has lockdown outside corner abilities.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 22
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'7" / 310 lbs
The Dolphins prioritize a premium position with the first of back-to-back picks here. With a more technical kick slide, Jones can be an All-Pro type. Seriously.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 23
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
With Higgins, and the suddenly emerging DeVante Parker, the Dolphins have two tall, ball-skills specialists out wide for Tagovailoa.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
More offensive line help won't hurt the Vikings, that's for sure. And Leatherwood has the light feet to work well in Minnesota's zone-blocking, play-action heavy attack.
Round 1 - Pick 25
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs
Going back to this pick from a week ago. Chassion could give the Bills more edge talent on the outside, and he'll be one of the youngest prospects in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 26
John Simpson OL
Clemson • Sr • 6'4" / 330 lbs
Simpson's an experienced, powerful, and surprisingly nimble guard who'll be an instant impact starter in Kansas City.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
The Packers have gotten it done without an incredibly deep receiver group this season, but it's time for the organization to prioritize that position early in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Wills does amazing work at right tackle despite not being the twitchiest mover. He's overwhelmingly powerful and balanced.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs
A small receiver who thrives as a separator and has plus ball skills. That's the one sentence scouting report on Reagor and the type of wideout New England loves.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Purdue • Sr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
New Orleans needs to diversify its offense beyond it being The Michael Thomas Show every week. Hopkins is a gifted receiver who'd essentially be a big receiver in the Big Easy.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Another pick from a week ago. The Ravens defense has risen to a Super Bowl level of late, but some of their secondary group is older. Diggs and Humphrey would instantly be one of the most menacing, physical cornerback tandems in the league.
Round 1 - Pick 32
California • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
In 2019, Davis didn't have the gaudy interception total he managed a season ago, but his range in center field is probably the best in the class, and he flies downhill to make his presence felt against the run.
