2020 NFL Mock Draft: Jordan Love lands with Raiders, Eagles prioritize receiver with CeeDee Lamb

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Lock this one in, people. Burrow is going No. 1, and it's most likely going to be the Bengals.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Not changing this pick either. The value and position need are absolutely, 100% perfect.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Donald Penn's had a quality career after going undrafted in 2006. But he'll be 37 by the start of the 2020 Draft. The Redskins have to prioritize the blocking group in front of Dwayne Haskins.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st This just might be the perfect pairing. Given his hip injury, other teams with more of a "win-now" mentality than the Dolphins might be reluctant to pick Tagovailoa this high. Miami won't be.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Lions secondary needs retooling, especially if Darius Slay is not a part of the team's plans in 2020. Okudah has great size, length, twitchiness, and ball skills.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Going offense here for the Cardinals, which is against what I've mocked to them most of this fall. Arizona's offense needs more firepower out wide. Larry Fitzgerald has easily been the team's best receiver this season.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd Fulton has been studly for two-straight seasons at LSU, and should be the second corner off the board after Okudah.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st When healthy, Delpit is a freaky safety prospect with an enormous tackling radius, good coverage skills, and an aggressive nature as a run defender.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Kelvin Beachum's been a quality bridge left tackle for the Jets at the start of Sam Darnold's career. But it's time for Gang Green to draft a franchise player at the position. Wirfs has that type of ability.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th Keep going back to this pairing, because it's too perfect. Herbert has strange stretches (and games) where he can look out of sorts, but the high-level flashes are Andrew Luck like.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Same pick as a week ago, because the Broncos need to tighten up the interior of their defensive line. Brown is a massive, pocket-pushing nose tackle with tremendous run-stopping skills.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Almost went Jordan Love here, but if the Panthers are going "analytics-based" like their owner David Tepper said, there's no way Love would be the pick after his 2019 season. Carolina surprisingly has one of the worst run defenses in the league. Kinlaw helps that immediately and is a devastating pass rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 13 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st If you hadn't watched a second of an Eagles game this year but labored through Monday Night Football this past week, you now know the state of the Eagles receiver group.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 225 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK NA POSITION RNK NA Statistically, Derek Carr is having an All-Pro type season. But he's super risk averse and it wouldn't be crazy if Mike Mayock wanted to draft his guy at quarterback, especially with the team moving to Las Vegas next year.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd The Colts need more offensive firepower. Ruggs isn't just a downfield threat. He can take a shallow cross the distance because of his world-class speed.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd Gross-Matos is a long, athletic, and decently powerful edge rusher with a nice arsenal of pass-rushing moves. He's what the Buccaneers need up front, especially if Shaq Barrett hits free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Austin Jackson OL USC • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 5th Jackson is primed to make a large move up boards during the pre-draft process because of his length and athletic gifts at his size.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 18 Thomas Graham Jr. CB Oregon • Jr • 5'11" / 197 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK NA POSITION RNK NA Graham has quietly pieced together two stellar seasons at Oregon and has the movement skills of a first-round corner. As the last few weeks have shown, the Raiders have to get better at corner.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Curtis Weaver EDGE Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 5th Kind of a telegraphed positional need here for the Titans. Weaver has an NFL body and pass-rushing moves right now.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Murray flies all over the field and has long arms. He's the type of linebacker who has gone early in the past few drafts, and even with Myles Jack, the Jaguars need more talent at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Bryce Hall CB Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th The Cowboys defense has been right around average this season, and Hall has lockdown outside corner abilities.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 22 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'7" / 310 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK NA POSITION RNK NA The Dolphins prioritize a premium position with the first of back-to-back picks here. With a more technical kick slide, Jones can be an All-Pro type. Seriously.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 23 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th With Higgins, and the suddenly emerging DeVante Parker, the Dolphins have two tall, ball-skills specialists out wide for Tagovailoa.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 6th More offensive line help won't hurt the Vikings, that's for sure. And Leatherwood has the light feet to work well in Minnesota's zone-blocking, play-action heavy attack.

Round 1 - Pick 25 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 4th Going back to this pick from a week ago. Chassion could give the Bills more edge talent on the outside, and he'll be one of the youngest prospects in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 26 John Simpson OL Clemson • Sr • 6'4" / 330 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK NA POSITION RNK NA Simpson's an experienced, powerful, and surprisingly nimble guard who'll be an instant impact starter in Kansas City.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 5th The Packers have gotten it done without an incredibly deep receiver group this season, but it's time for the organization to prioritize that position early in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Wills does amazing work at right tackle despite not being the twitchiest mover. He's overwhelmingly powerful and balanced.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Jalen Reagor WR TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th A small receiver who thrives as a separator and has plus ball skills. That's the one sentence scouting report on Reagor and the type of wideout New England loves.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Brycen Hopkins TE Purdue • Sr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 1st New Orleans needs to diversify its offense beyond it being The Michael Thomas Show every week. Hopkins is a gifted receiver who'd essentially be a big receiver in the Big Easy.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th Another pick from a week ago. The Ravens defense has risen to a Super Bowl level of late, but some of their secondary group is older. Diggs and Humphrey would instantly be one of the most menacing, physical cornerback tandems in the league.