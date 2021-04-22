While there's nothing better than gambling on NFL football, we're still a few months away from getting back into that action. What will need to satisfy our palates in the meantime is the 2021 NFL Draft, which kicks off with the first round on April 29 and runs through May 1. As you'd expect, there are plenty of different angles that we can sink our teeth into as it relates to this draft and our friends at William Hill Sportsbook have a treasure trove of prop bets.

My friend and CBS Sports colleague Jordan Dajani handled the player props earlier this week and today we're going to dive into the positional props. Below, you'll see a list of all the position props that WH has on the board. Even further down, you'll find a handful of props that I find to be quite intriguing. Let's try and make some cash.

2021 NFL Draft position props

Total Quarterbacks Drafted in Round 1:

Over 5.5 (+350)

Under 5.5 (-450)

Total Wide Receivers Drafted in Round 1:

Over 4.5 (-210)

Under 4.5 (+175)

Total Tight Ends Drafted in Round 1:

Over 1.5 (+360)

Under 1.5 (-475)

Total Offensive Players Drafted in Round 1:

Over 18.5 (-115)

Under 18.5 (-115)

Total Defensive Players Drafted in Round 1:

Over 13.5 (-120)

Under 13.5 (-110)

Total Offensive Linemen Drafted in Round 1:

Over 6.5 (+100)

Under 6.5 (-130)

Total Defensive Linemen Drafted in Round 1:

Over 4.5 (+120)

Under 4.5 (-150)

Total Cornerbacks Drafted in Round 1:

Over 4.5 (-115)

Under 4.5 (-115)

Total Linebackers Drafted in Round 1:

Over 4.5 (+150)

Under 4.5 (-180)

Total Safeties Drafted in Round 1:

Over 0.5 (-260)

Under 0.5 (+210)

Five bets to consider

Total Wide Receivers Drafted in Round 1: Under 4.5 (+175)

There does seem to be a noticeable gap -- at least in the talk throughout the pre-draft process -- at the receiver position after the first three players. Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle, and DeVonta Smith appear to be in an upper-tier and it starts to fall off after that. With that in mind, the Under seems like a solid play here, especially at plus money. The second part of the draft does have a few receiver-needy teams (Ravens at 27 and Packers at No. 29) which would get us over this total, but I would expect those clubs to address other needs with better quality players on the board -- particularly on the defensive side of the ball -- rather than reaching at receiver. They should be able to address that on Day 2, leaving us a lane for us to cash on the Under.

Total Offensive Linemen Drafted in Round 1: Under 6.5 (-130)

Similar to the receiver position, I'm not sure the talent matches the potential need of teams selecting the first round for the Over to hit. You can take Penei Sewell, Rashawn Slater, Christian Darrisaw, and Alijah Vera-Tucker being selected on Day 1 to the bank and they are possibly even off the board within the top 15. However, that only gets us to four linemen. If we peg teams like the Chicago Bears (if they don't go for broke for a QB) and the Kansas City Chiefs targeting linemen, that still only leaves us at six. Oklahoma State's Teven Jenkins, Alex Leatherwood out of Alabama, and Michigan's Jalen Mayfield have all been talked about as possible first-round picks at one point or another, but it'd have to take all three of them to sneak in to hit the Over. Seems like too tall of a task.

Total Defensive Players Drafted in Round 1: Over 13.5 (-110)

While the quarterbacks are capturing the bulk of the headlines and will likely make up the majority of the top 10, the middle and back half of the draft could be heavy on defensive players. CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Ryan Wilson has 14 defensive players being taken in the first round in his latest seven-round mock draft and that includes both the Packers and Ravens reaching for receivers. There are plenty of strong prospects along the front-seven in this class that teams will be enamored with enough to take in the first round, which will offset an offensive-heavy top 10. Teams in the back half of the first round looking to address their offensive needs will likely look to target those on Day 2 with a healthy number of players at those positions still on the board.

Total Cornerbacks Drafted in Round 1: Over 4.5 (-115)

Patrick Surtain II and Jaycee Horn are prospects that may find homes inside the top 10, meaning they are locks to be first-rounders. That gets us to two cornerbacks. Caleb Farley would have been the top corner to come off the board had it not been for a back injury that required surgery. Despite that, the Virginia Tech product has received positive medical updates and should still warrant the first-round selection, albeit a bit further down than first thought. Then, we're looking at Greg Newsome II out of Northwestern and FSU's Asante Samuel Jr. to get us into the green. Both have been mocked as first-round picks by various CBS Sports draft experts and so long as that holds true, this is a fun ticket to be holding.

Total Quarterbacks Drafted in Round 1: Over 5.5 (+350)

This is the biggest stretch of the bunch and the Hail Mary play. We know for about 99.9% certainty that these five quarterbacks will hear their names called in the first round: Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Mac Jones, and Trey Lance. All of those players could also conceivably be off the board by pick No. 9, which will leave a couple of QB-needy teams on the outside looking in. Does someone get desperate and reach for a signal-caller that most folks have pegged as a Day 2 selection? It wouldn't be unprecedented. If that's the case, Stanford's Davis Mills is the popular choice as the No. 6 overall QB prospect and likely the one who'd crash the party. On top of maybe the Bears -- as CBS Sports' Pete Prisco recently mocked -- taking Mills, the Buccaneers are also a curious team at No. 32 for his services. They covered almost all of their needs in free agency, which does open the door for them to have the flexibility of adding a quarterback. Doing so at No. 32 could prove to be a savvy move for them as they'd retain that prospect's fifth-year option. Again, is this a slam dunk? Not even close. But, if you're feeling a little frisky on draft night, this could be a juicy prop.