NFL Combine 2018: Saquon Barkley shines, plus more updates from Indianapolis
Follow all the action from the NFL combine in Indianapolis on Friday
It was a great day for Saquon Barkley.
On Friday, Barkley took center stage at the combine in Indianapolis. He didn't just live up to the hype; he shattered expectations, running an official 4.40 40-yard dash and posting a 41-inch vertical after crushing the bench press on Thursday with 29 reps.
We'll have more on his big day as well as full coverage from Indy in this space. Read on for a recap of our live blog with all the action on the field Friday during RB and OL workouts.
Join us back here Saturday for the QB and WR workouts live from Indianapolis.
How to watch the combine
Each day's coverage of the combine events will begin at 9 a.m. ET, with replays broadcast at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Live blog
Chubb among combine winners Friday
Barkley earned the lion's share of attention, but other prospects made their mark Friday as...
How to watch the NFL Scouting Combine
Everything you need to know about tuning into this year's biggest pre-draft event
Saquon Barkley blows up the NFL combine
Going No. 1 overall is real possibility for the Penn State star after a combine performance...
Combine: What DL, LB weigh-ins mean
Tremaine Edmunds and Leighton Vander Esch stood out, while Arden Key came in underweight
Mock: Four teams get pass rush help
Plus, the Giants take the draft's top running back and four QBs go in the top-15
Barkley, Chubb crush bench press
Barkley and Chubb put up massive numbers in the bench press on Thursday at the combine