NFL Combine 2018: Saquon Barkley shines, plus more updates from Indianapolis

It was a great day for Saquon Barkley.

On Friday, Barkley took center stage at the combine in Indianapolis. He didn't just live up to the hype; he shattered expectations, running an official 4.40 40-yard dash and posting a 41-inch vertical after crushing the bench press on Thursday with 29 reps.

We'll have more on his big day as well as full coverage from Indy in this space. Read on for a recap of our live blog with all the action on the field Friday during RB and OL workouts.

