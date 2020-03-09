NFL Draft 2020: Redskins reportedly preparing as if they could take quarterback with No. 2 overall pick

When Tua Tagovailoa, who was recently cleared to resume a full workout schedule, participates in Alabama's pro day, rest assured that a large contingent of Redskins staff members will be there.

On Monday, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer wrote that the Redskins, per sources, will "do all the work as if they are taking a quarterback" with the second overall pick. And while that certainly doesn't mean that the Redskins will select a quarterback with the second pick, they will evaluate the top players at that position in the weeks leading up to the draft.

This report supports what Redskins head coach Ron Rivera told reporters with regard to his team's draft plans during last month's NFL combine.

"We are looking at everything," Rivera said. "Everything is possible. Everything is an option. What we do, we're going to decide as a group and go forward from there."

Speculation with regard to the Redskins' plans at quarterback has been growing. As Breer mentioned, the Redskins' newly-constructed staff is just now getting to know Dwayne Haskins, who, based on his social media updates, has been hard at work this offseason following a rookie season that saw him go 2-5 as a starter while completing 58.6 percent of his passes with as many touchdowns (seven) as interceptions.

While Haskins certainly has things to improve upon, the Redskins didn't do much to help his development during what was a tumultuous season for the franchise. Washington's offensive line, one of the worst in the NFL last season in terms of pass protection, played without former Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams for the entire season (Williams has reportedly been granted permission seek a trade this offseason). The Redskins also went through a coaching change midway through the season, relieving Jay Gruden of his duties and replacing him with interim coach Bill Callahan. Washington has since hired Rivera, who helped Cam Newton blossom into a league MVP during their time together with the Panthers.

Despite the turmoil, Haskins showed signs of promise, leading the Redskins to a pair of midseason wins over the Lions and Rivera's Panthers. Haskins, who continued to develop his rapport with rookie receiver (and former Ohio State teammate) Terry McLaurin, finished the season on a positive note, completing 72% of his passes with four touchdowns and no picks during the last two starts of his rookie season.

Given Haskins' steady signs of improvement and the team's other positional needs, the safe bet is still on the Redskins selecting Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young with the second overall pick. Young, who recoded 16.5 sacks in 12 games for the Buckeyes in 2019, would be a welcomed addition to a defense that finished 27th in the NFL in scoring and dead last in third down efficiency last season.

That being said, the door is still remains ajar when it comes to the possibility of Washington taking a quarterback with the second overall pick. That player would likely be Tagovailoa, the second best quarterback prospect in CBS Sports' pre-draft rankings. If the Redskins, through their continued research and evaluation of him at his pro day, determine that Tagovailoa is simply too good to pass up, Washington could select a quarterback in the first round for a second straight year. But if they determine that they can live without Tua, Haskins will return as their starter in 2020, with a strong possibility that the will return to Washington with another former Buckeye.

What we do know is that the Redskins will do their homework with regard to Tagovailoa before officially ruling him out of their future plans.