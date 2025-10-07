CBSSports.com is tracking the 2026 NFL Draft order as it changes on a weekly basis. In an effort to project what the eventual order will look like upon the conclusion of the season, current win-loss record, as well as remaining schedules were considered. There are going to be injuries and trades that reshape the trajectory, but this is a snapshot on Oct. 7.

To share a bit of the simple, infallible formula used to derive these rankings, a win total was reached by calculating the number of winnable games (for example, the number of teams in a similar weight class and dividing it in half.) Those figures then allowed the 10 teams below to be sorted by those season-long projections. There are a few surprises, but the hope is that a look at the bigger picture will provide some perspective on the eventual 2026 NFL Draft order.

Week 6 vs. Eagles

Week 7 at Broncos

Week 8 at Eagles

Week 9 vs. 49ers

Week 10 at Bears

Week 11 vs. Packers

Week 12 at Lions

Week 13 at Patriots

Week 14 Bye

Week 15 vs. Commanders

Week 16 vs. Vikings

Week 17 at Raiders

Week 18 vs. Cowboys

The Giants are .500 with Jaxson Dart installed as the team's starting quarterback, but the initial wave of positive momentum may be wearing off. The reality is that New York has its share of problems, including the season-ending injury to star wide receiver Malik Nabers, beyond the quarterback position. Brian Daboll's team has a brutal schedule over the remainder of the season with three games (and that may even be a stretch after how New England performed Sunday night) within its quadrant: the Patriots, Bears and Raiders.

2. Las Vegas Raiders (1-4)

Week 6 vs. Titans

Week 7 at Chiefs

Week 8 Bye

Week 9 vs. Jaguars

Week 10 at Broncos

Week 11 vs. Cowboys

Week 12 vs. Browns

Week 13 at Chargers

Week 14 vs. Broncos

Week 15 at Eagles

Week 16 at Texans

Week 17 vs. Giants

Week 18 vs. Chiefs

The Geno Smith-Raiders union has not been going as well as had been anticipated. Tight end Brock Bowers has been dealing with injuries and running back Ashton Jeanty has yet to get going consistently. There are three games against teams in the same quadrant as Las Vegas: the Titans, Browns and Giants. Smith will soon be 35 years old and the team could reasonably move on from him after this season if that is deemed necessary.

Week 6 vs. Broncos

Week 7 vs. Panthers

Week 8 at Bengals

Week 9 Bye

Week 10 vs. Browns

Week 11 at Patriots

Week 12 at Ravens

Week 13 vs. Falcons

Week 14 vs. Dolphins

Week 15 at Jaguars

Week 16 at Saints

Week 17 vs. Patriots

Week 18 at Bills

The Jets at No. 3 overall may come as a surprise, but the roster sets up nicely for them to steal some wins. The Panthers, Bengals, Browns, Falcons, Dolphins, Saints and Patriots twice all seem like potential wins. Winning even half of those games moves them to four wins, which fell in that 4-6 range last year. New York will very likely be in the quarterback market as well.

Week 6 at Colts

Week 7 vs. Packers

Week 8 Bye

Week 9 at Cowboys

Week 10 at Seahawks

Week 11 vs. 49ers

Week 12 vs. Jaguars

Week 13 at Buccaneers

Week 14 vs. Rams

Week 15 at Texans

Week 16 vs. Falcons

Week 17 at Bengals

Week 18 at Rams

Look at Arizona's schedule and find the easy remaining wins. Falcons? Bengals? What if Joe Burrow has returned? The vibes are sour in the desert and the snowball could continue rolling downhill after blowing a late lead to the Titans. The Cardinals may be faced with an overhaul this offseason should the situation not improve.

5. Tennessee Titans (1-4)

Week 6 at Raiders

Week 7 vs. Patriots

Week 8 at Colts

Week 9 vs. Chargers

Week 10 Bye

Week 11 vs. Texans

Week 12 vs. Seahawks

Week 13 vs. Jaguars

Week 14 at Browns

Week 15 at 49ers

Week 16 vs. Chiefs

Week 17 vs. Saints

Week 18 at Jaguars

The Titans already have a No. 1 overall pick at quarterback and Cam Ward has proven more than capable of delivering mesmerizing plays. Tennessee will have a handful of opportunities to defeat teams like the Raiders, Browns, Saints and Patriots. If they can get to three or four wins, they will be in this range.

6. Miami Dolphins (1-4)

Week 6 vs. Chargers

Week 7 at Browns

Week 8 at Falcons

Week 9 vs. Ravens

Week 10 vs. Bills

Week 11 vs. Commanders

Week 12 Bye

Week 13 vs. Saints

Week 14 at Jets

Week 15 at Steelers

Week 16 vs. Bengals

Week 17 vs. Buccaneers

Week 18 at Patriots

An injury to Tyreek Hill obviously sets Miami back in its bid to advance to the postseason. Coaching and front office changes are likely in the future and a quarterback shift may be in tow. The Dolphins have six games to be considered among the winnable quadrant. They could conceivably make it to four wins.

7. Carolina Panthers (2-3)

Week 6 vs. Cowboys

Week 7 at Jets

Week 8 vs. Bills

Week 9 at Packers

Week 10 vs. Saints

Week 11 at Falcons

Week 12 at 49ers

Week 13 vs. Rams

Week 14 Bye

Week 15 at Saints

Week 16 vs. Buccaneers

Week 17 vs. Seahawks

Week 18 at Buccaneers

Carolina found an extra win in the couch cushions Sunday against Miami. With already two wins on the season and upcoming matchups with the Jets, Saints (twice) and Falcons, the Panthers will probably find their way to at least four wins and, potentially five.

8. Cleveland Browns (1-4)

Week 6 at Steelers

Week 7 vs. Dolphins

Week 8 at Patriots

Week 9 Bye

Week 10 at Jets

Week 11 vs. Ravens

Week 12 at Raiders

Week 13 vs. 49ers

Week 14 vs. Titans

Week 15 at Bears

Week 16 vs. Bills

Week 17 vs. Steelers

Week 18 at Bengals

Cleveland has a stellar defense that should keep the Browns in a lot of games and potentially win a few in which they should not. There are also winnable affairs against the Dolphins, Patriots, Raiders, Jets, Titans, Bears and Bengals. Quarterback play has been volatile, to be kind, but Dillon Gabriel may prove to be a serviceable game manager. Fans should still expect the Browns to be in the quarterback market regardless of what happens with its rookies.

9. New Orleans Saints (1-4)

Week 6 vs. Patriots

Week 7 at Bears

Week 8 vs. Buccaneers

Week 9 at Rams

Week 10 at Panthers

Week 11 Bye

Week 12 vs. Falcons

Week 13 at Dolphins

Week 14 at Buccaneers

Week 15 vs. Panthers

Week 16 vs. Jets

Week 17 at Titans

Week 18 at Falcons

The Saints have competitive intradivisional games against the Falcons and Panthers, as well as contests against the Patriots, Bears, Dolphins, Jets and Titans. Spencer Rattler is actually playing solid football right now, so it will be interesting to see if New Orleans is in the quarterback market. New Orleans should be in the game against more than half of its remaining opponents.

10. Cincinnati Bengals (2-3)

Week 6 at Packers

Week 7 vs. Steelers

Week 8 vs. Jets

Week 9 vs. Bears

Week 10 Bye

Week 11 at Steelers

Week 12 vs. Patriots

Week 13 at Ravens

Week 14 at Bills

Week 15 vs. Ravens

Week 16 at Dolphins

Week 17 vs. Cardinals

Week 18 vs. Browns

Cincinnati's outlook is potentially the most difficult to project given the injury to quarterback Joe Burrow. In theory, Burrow could return with three or four games remaining if there are stakes for which the Bengals are still playing. Those final three games all set up to be potential wins, which could drastically impact Cincinnati's draft outlook.

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place from April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.