Tetairoa McMillan is a 2025 NFL Draft prospect with an unique build for the wide receiver position and rare movement skills for an athlete of his size. While he has developed as a wide receiver from high school to college, there is more room for growth -- specifically as a route runner -- which should elate the NFL wide receivers coach who will get the chance to mold him.

McMillan was the highest-ranked recruit in the history of the Arizona football program when he committed, and joining him was his Servite High School teammate (and quarterback) Noah Fifita. McMillan won the California State Player of the Year award as a senior after racking up 88 receptions for 1,302 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns.

McMillan immediately found success at Arizona, leading the nation in receiving yards (702) among all true freshman and scoring eight touchdowns as an immediate mismatch both in the red zone and in the intermediate areas of the field. Over the next two seasons at Arizona, McMillan went on to set a school record with 3,423 career receiving yards. He also set a school record with 304 receiving yards in a single game.

The advanced stats speak kindly to McMillan as well. Among all college wide receivers since 2023, McMillan was the leader in contested catches (35) and explosive receptions (70), per PFF. These two numbers speak to his skill set and what he offers NFL teams. He averaged 5.1 yards after the catch per reception with a 13.7 yards aDOT (average depth of target). In consecutive seasons at Arizona, McMillan averaged more than 100 receiving yards per game and did it without almost any manufactured production. He had just eight screen targets in 2024, and when watching his film, you rarely see any schemed-up production.

McMillan is not a flawless prospect, and we'll get to some of the concerns below, but he offers the NFL a 97th percentile height mismatch with build-up speed and the ability to make plays after the catch, in contested-catch situations and away from his frame.

Tetairoa McMillan NFL Draft profile

Age as of Week 1: 22

22 Height: 6-foot-4 ⅛

6-foot-4 ⅛ Weight: 219 pounds

219 pounds Hand size: 10 inches

10 inches 40-yard dash time: Between 4.54 and 4.57 seconds (per MMQB) at his pro day

Between 4.54 and 4.57 seconds (per MMQB) at his pro day Comparable body-type to: Drake London (almost identical height, weight)

Position: No. 1 WR | Overall: No. 6

Consensus big board ranking (via NFL Mock Draft Database): No. 10 overall (No. 1 WR)

NFL comparison: George Pickens

George Pickens PIT • WR • #14 TAR 103 REC 59 REC YDs 900 REC TD 3 FL 1 View Profile

McMillan is a bigger player than Pickens (he measured in about 20 pounds bigger out of college) despite carrying his weight just as well. Like Pickens, McMillan has more juice after the catch than given credit for, and it shows up in his YAC numbers. Also like Pickens, he can throttle down, and his hip fluidity is impressive for a player of his length/height. Both can struggle at times against press and in creating separation on the vertical plane, but they can make up for it by rising above the rim to make contested catches when the separation is lacking.

Tetairoa McMillan scouting report

Accolades

Career: First in program history in receiving yards (3,423), third in touchdowns (23) and fourth in receptions (213) despite playing just three seasons

2024: Set school record for single-game receiving yards (304)

2024: Fred Biletnikoff Award Finalist (best WR in FBS)

2024: Consensus All-American

2024: Polynesian College Football Player of the Year

2023: Second-team All-Pac-12

2023: Second in school history in single-season receptions (90) and receiving yards (1,402)

Strengths

97th percentile height at the WR position, which shows on tape. He plays above the rim and is arguably the best contested-catch receiver in the class.

Uses his frame and length to high point the fooball when it's thrown away from his body.

Rare movement skills for a prospect of his size.

Makes spectacular, highlight-reel one-handed grabs on passes that will give his NFL quarterbacks a wide margin for error.

Effortless hands-catcher who is aggressive in attacking the ball in the air, which presents a nice target for quarterbacks on routes breaking back to the line of scrimmage, outside the numbers, over the middle on deep overs and down the field.

Very few dropped passes on tape and that is backed up by a low drop percentage. This is due to McMillan's strong grip at the catch point.

Has displayed the ability to win at all three levels at the college level.

Works back to the quarterback against zone and can throttle down and settle into areas that are QB-friendly despite having such a long frame.

Better with his hand usage at the top of routes -- the catch point -- then against press-man coverage. McMillan is aggressive at the catch point, and this is reflected by the fact that he led the NCAA in contested catches (per PFF) over the last two seasons.

For a prospect of his size/frame, does a great job of sinking his hips on double moves and at the top of routes.

Excellent hand-eye coordination.

Great body control and consistently displays the effortless ability to adjust to the ball when it is in the air.

Could be a dominant and unstoppable force on back-shoulder throws if he develops a strong rapport with his NFL quarterback.

Was the focal point of his offense from a targets, production and design standpoint. This will be possible for him at the NFL level, too, if he is drafted to a team that runs a lot of 11 personnel and uses him as the backside X in 3-by-1 sets.

On comeback routes and hitches, has the lateral agility and lower-half flexion to make tight turns back to the line of scrimmage and present a target for his QB.

Improved in his yards-after-catch ability throughout his career at Arizona and showed off nice burst after the catch on his 2024 tape specifically.

38% of his targets came out of the slot in 2024 -- this might be where he can make his most immediate impact at the NFL level.

Concerns

Mike Evans and Mike Williams are the last two 4.50-second 40-yard dash wide receivers to get selected in the top-15, and McMillan ran in the 4.5s. He is more of a build-up speed receiver than a burner, and this could be an issue at the NFL level if he struggles to get off press-man coverage.

Could benefit from working on and developing a more diverse release package off the line of scrimmage. A great offensive coordinator will use him more in motion presnap to help create a runway.

Press-man coverage could become an issue for him at the NFL level.

Will his speed translate vs. NFL cornerback and safeties?

Not the best vertical route-runner.

Bottom line

McMillan has drawn comparisons to other big-bodied receivers, but he is a unique prospect in his own right. His post-catch explosivness took a big jump in 2024, and he created a lot more yards after the catch because of it. He works back to the quarterback, presents a massive target but stands out most in contested-catch situations -- similar to Rome Odunze from the 2024 wide receiver class. McMillan should immediately be a solution-maker on third downs and in the red zone at the NFL level.

What other draft experts say about Tetairoa McMillan

Ryan Wilson: McMillan is 6-foot-4 but moves like a shifty slot receiver with the benefit of an enormous catch radius and the ability to make contested catches look easy. Think Drake London but a better athlete.

Mike Renner: McMillan is a unique receiver prospect who's every bit of 6-foot-5. He went for 3,414 yards and 26 scores in three seasons for the Wildcats. His ability to make plays outside his frame is the best in the draft class.

Josh Edwards: McMillan is a big-bodied wide receiver who contorts his body and boxes out downfield as if he were an NBA power forward. He lacks ideal top-end speed to solely threaten vertically, but his contributions in the short-to-intermediate areas of the field are similar to Drake London's. McMillan's upside in the NFL is that of a high-end No. 2 wide receiver as opposed to being viewed as one of the top-10 wide receivers in the league.

Chris Trapasso:

Tetairoa McMillan college stats

Year G REC YDS YDS/REC TD YDS/G 2024 (Arizona) 12 84 1,319 15.7 8 109.9 2023 (Arizona) 13 90 1,402 15.6 10 107.8 2022 (Arizona) 12 39 702 18.0 8 58.5

Tetairoa McMillan 247Sports profile

High school: Servite (Anaheim, California)

Class: 2022

Composite rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (97)

National: 37 | WR: 4 | CA: 3

High school accolades

2022: All-American Bowl

2021: MaxPreps first-team All-American

2021: MaxPreps California High School Football Player of the Year

2021: Gatorade National Football Player of the Year finalist

2021: Polynesian High School Football Player of the Year

2019: MaxPreps Football Sophomore All-American

