|
|
|IND
|JAC
Colts-Jaguars Preview
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Despite penalties, blown coverages, dropped passes, red-zone failures, third-down woes and a late turnover, the Jacksonville Jaguars found progress and potential in their season-opening loss at Washington.
Maybe it's reality for a promising team or maybe it's misguided optimism stemming from a new head coach, a new staff and new players in every direction. Either way, the Jags (0-1) should have a better gauge when they host AFC South rival Indianapolis (0-0-1) on Sunday.
The Colts, coming off a disheartening tie at Houston that cost kicker Rodrigo Blankenship his job, are widely considered the team to beat in the division and have spent the last eight months waiting for this rematch.
Jacksonville knocked Indy out of the playoffs in the 2021 season finale, a 26-11 drubbing that prompted the Colts to change quarterbacks in the offseason. It was Jacksonville's seventh consecutive home win in the series, a head-scratching skid for the Colts that they insist is more of a fluke than a fundamental flaw in how the teams stack up at TIAA Bank Field.
''It's not just us and Jacksonville. There are other teams that have this same problem, just other ways,'' Indy running back Nyheim Hines said. ''If you're a team in the NFL, of all 31 teams, there's going to be somebody that is going to have your number every time you play them or match up.''
The Colts haven't won in Jacksonville since 2014. Coach Frank Reich is winless in four trips, and no one on the team's current roster has experienced a victory in Jacksonville with Indy.
''It's like an interesting, unique kind of situation having gone down there and not won for seven years,'' Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. ''It's hard. I can't put my finger on it. But every year is a new year.''
It's one of the few positive streaks going for Jacksonville, which extended its road and NFC skids to 18 and 17 games, respectively, last week against the Commanders.
The franchise's first game under new coach Doug Pederson was a mistake-filled mess. The Jaguars had 13 penalties, dropped a surefire touchdown pass and struggled with the basics on both sides of the ball.
''You have to move on, take the positives and learn from the negatives,'' quarterback Trevor Lawrence said. ''We got a great opportunity this week. Obviously, we need a win, not because of the losses we've had in the past but because we started 0-1 last week. ... This would be huge for us.''
The Colts are taking the same approach, especially after their last seven road trips in the series.
''Sometimes you get these things in sports like this that you just can't explain it,'' Reich said. ''The explanation is that every time we've played down there, they've outplayed us and outcoached us.''
HAPPY RETURNS?
Former Jaguars coach Gus Bradley is making his third return trip to Jacksonville as a defensive coordinator. This time, he won't see many familiar faces on the opposing sideline. Only one player from Bradley's tenure (2013-16) in Jacksonville remains: longtime backup center Tyler Shatley.
''He's a great dude,'' Shatley said. ''It's pretty crazy to think about being the last guy from that regime. But here we are. There's still a lot of guys still playing from back then, but they're in other places.''
Colts defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is one of them. Drafted by Jacksonville in the third round in 2016, Ngakoue is playing for his fifth team in four years. He ranks second on Jacksonville's all-time sack list with 37 1/2.
Ngakoue had two sacks in his first game against the Jaguars, which came in Baltimore in 2020.
''It's always fun playing against Yan,'' Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson said. ''He's such a good player. Down-in and down-out, he's a high-motor guy, a lot of speed around the edge, a lot of twitchiness, a lot of suddenness. He never took a play off in practice, which meant I could never take a play off.''
FRIENDLY FIRE
Pederson and Reich remain close friends after teaming up to win the Super Bowl with Philadelphia following the 2017 season. Reich left the Eagles following their title run to return to Indy. Pederson took the Jags' job this year after spending last season out of coaching.
''I talk to him frequently, obviously not during the season but in the offseason, a couple of times a month,'' Reich said. ''I think the world of him. Great, class-act person, really great football coach. It's kind of exciting, you know, he's in our division.''
INJURY WATCH
The Colts could be without two key players: three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back surgery) and rookie receiver Alec Pierce (concussion protocol).
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|9:56
|18:05
|1st Downs
|2
|12
|Rushing
|0
|5
|Passing
|2
|7
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-5
|5-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|46
|191
|Total Plays
|16
|32
|Avg Gain
|2.9
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|7
|61
|Rush Attempts
|6
|16
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.2
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|39
|130
|Comp. - Att.
|5-8
|13-16
|Yards Per Pass
|3.9
|8.1
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|1-10
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-46.0
|1-40.0
|Return Yards
|34
|17
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-34
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-10
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|39
|PASS YDS
|130
|
|
|7
|RUSH YDS
|61
|
|
|46
|TOTAL YDS
|191
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Ryan 2 QB
0
FPTS
|M. Ryan
|5/8
|50
|0
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Hines 21 RB
4
FPTS
|N. Hines
|3
|2
|23
|0
|19
|4
|
A. Dulin 16 WR
2
FPTS
|A. Dulin
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
M. Alie-Cox 81 TE
1
FPTS
|M. Alie-Cox
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
K. Granson 83 TE
1
FPTS
|K. Granson
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
D. Patmon 10 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Patmon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Moore 23 CB
|K. Moore
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McLeod 26 FS
|R. McLeod
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Facyson 31 DB
|B. Facyson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Okereke 58 ILB
|B. Okereke
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 5 CB
|S. Gilmore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Franklin 44 OLB
|Z. Franklin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Stewart 90 DT
|G. Stewart
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Lewis 94 DE
|T. Lewis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Paye 51 DE
|K. Paye
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Buckner 99 DT
|D. Buckner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Cowart 96 DT
|B. Cowart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Cross 20 SS
|N. Cross
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Speed 45 LB
|E. Speed
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Haack 6 P
|M. Haack
|3
|46.0
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Rodgers 34 CB
0
FPTS
|I. Rodgers
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|
K. Granson 83 TE
1
FPTS
|K. Granson
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
11
FPTS
|T. Lawrence
|13/16
|130
|1
|0
|11
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Robinson 25 RB
11
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|10
|54
|1
|37
|11
|
T. Etienne 1 RB
2
FPTS
|T. Etienne
|5
|8
|0
|6
|2
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
13
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|3
|3
|42
|1
|26
|13
|
M. Jones 11 WR
6
FPTS
|M. Jones
|5
|3
|33
|0
|13
|6
|
Z. Jones 7 WR
3
FPTS
|Z. Jones
|2
|2
|18
|0
|10
|3
|
E. Engram 17 TE
4
FPTS
|E. Engram
|3
|3
|15
|0
|8
|4
|
T. Etienne 1 RB
2
FPTS
|T. Etienne
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|2
|
D. Arnold 85 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Arnold
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Allen 41 LB
|J. Allen
|2-1
|2.0
|0
|1
|
F. Oluokun 23 LB
|F. Oluokun
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Campbell 32 CB
|T. Campbell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Gotsis 96 DE
|A. Gotsis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Griffin 26 CB
|S. Griffin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Cisco 5 SAF
|A. Cisco
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hamilton 52 DT
|D. Hamilton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Robertson-Harris 95 DE
|R. Robertson-Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lloyd 33 LB
|D. Lloyd
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Fatukasi 94 DT
|F. Fatukasi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Jenkins 2 DB
|R. Jenkins
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Patterson 10 K
2
FPTS
|R. Patterson
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Cooke 9 P
|L. Cooke
|1
|40.0
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|2
|3.5
|12
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 11 - JAC 41(1:59 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete deep left to J.Agnew.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 40(2:22 - 2nd) J.Agnew left end to IND 41 for -1 yards (D.Buckner).
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - JAC 48(3:00 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short right to E.Engram to IND 40 for 8 yards (S.Gilmore).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - JAC 48(3:03 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left to M.Jones.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 50(3:44 - 2nd) J.Robinson left end to IND 48 for 2 yards (G.Stewart).
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - JAC 47(4:21 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to 50 for 3 yards (K.Moore).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 39(5:02 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short right to M.Jones to JAC 47 for 8 yards (S.Gilmore).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25(5:43 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short right to T.Etienne to JAC 39 for 14 yards (B.Facyson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - IND 26(5:56 - 2nd) M.Haack punts 44 yards to JAC 30 - Center-L.Rhodes. J.Agnew to JAC 25 for -5 yards (T.Brown).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - IND 26(6:03 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to D.Patmon.
|+9 YD
2 & 15 - IND 17(6:45 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to M.Alie-Cox to IND 26 for 9 yards (F.Oluokun; D.Lloyd).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - IND 22(7:05 - 2nd) PENALTY on IND-M.Pryor - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at IND 22 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 22(7:44 - 2nd) J.Taylor left end to IND 22 for no gain (A.Gotsis).
|Kickoff
|(7:52 - 2nd) R.Patterson kicks 62 yards from JAC 35 to IND 3. I.Rodgers to IND 22 for 19 yards (S.Quarterman; C.Muma).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:52 - 2nd) R.Patterson extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 37(8:02 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle for 37 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+26 YD
1 & 20 - JAC 37(8:41 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass deep left to C.Kirk pushed ob at IND 37 for 26 yards (R.McLeod).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - JAC 47(9:04 - 2nd) J.Robinson left end to JAC 49 for 2 yards (Z.Franklin). PENALTY on JAC-C.Robinson - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at JAC 47 - No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - JAC 42(9:47 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 47 for 5 yards (Z.Franklin).
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - JAC 36(10:24 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short middle to C.Kirk to JAC 42 for 6 yards (R.McLeod).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 34(10:59 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 36 for 2 yards (R.McLeod - Z.Franklin).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 21(11:32 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short left to M.Jones to JAC 34 for 13 yards (R.McLeod).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - IND 38(11:45 - 2nd) M.Haack punts 53 yards to JAC 9 - Center-L.Rhodes. J.Agnew to JAC 21 for 12 yards (G.Stuard; N.Cross).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - IND 47(12:21 - 2nd) M.Ryan sacked at IND 38 for -9 yards (J.Allen).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - IND 47(13:03 - 2nd) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 47 for no gain (F.Fatukasi).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 44(13:30 - 2nd) A.Dulin left end pushed ob at IND 47 for 3 yards (T.Campbell).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - JAC 16(13:39 - 2nd) L.Cooke punts 40 yards to IND 44 - Center-R.Matiscik - downed by JAC-R.Matiscik.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - JAC 16(13:47 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete deep right to M.Jones (J.Blackmon).
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - JAC 15(14:24 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 16 for 1 yard (T.Lewis).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 16(15:00 - 2nd) T.Etienne right end to JAC 15 for -1 yards (T.Lewis; B.Okereke).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - IND 43(0:09 - 1st) M.Haack punts 41 yards to JAC 16 - Center-L.Rhodes - fair catch by J.Agnew.
|+8 YD
3 & 13 - IND 35(0:48 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to K.Granson to IND 43 for 8 yards (D.Lloyd) [J.Allen].
|Fumble
2 & 8 - IND 40(1:39 - 1st) M.Ryan sacked at IND 34 for -6 yards (J.Allen). FUMBLES (J.Allen) - touched at IND 38 - recovered by IND-N.Hines at IND 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 38(2:16 - 1st) J.Taylor right end to IND 40 for 2 yards (D.Hamilton).
|Kickoff
|(2:21 - 1st) R.Patterson kicks 42 yards from JAC 35 to IND 23. K.Granson to IND 38 for 15 yards (S.Quarterman; C.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:21 - 1st) R.Patterson extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - JAC 10(2:27 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short middle to C.Kirk for 10 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+8 YD
2 & 12 - JAC 18(3:09 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short right to D.Arnold to IND 10 for 8 yards (K.Moore).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 16(3:49 - 1st) T.Etienne left end to IND 18 for -2 yards (B.Cowart).
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - JAC 22(4:26 - 1st) T.Etienne up the middle to IND 16 for 6 yards (B.Okereke).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 28(5:04 - 1st) T.Etienne left end to IND 22 for 6 yards (B.Okereke).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - JAC 30(5:43 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to IND 28 for 2 yards (E.Speed).
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - JAC 40(6:19 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short left to Z.Jones to IND 30 for 10 yards (K.Moore).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 39(6:59 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to IND 40 for -1 yards (K.Paye).
|+8 YD
4 & 3 - JAC 47(8:05 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short right to Z.Jones pushed ob at IND 39 for 8 yards (K.Moore).
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - JAC 49(8:48 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short right to E.Engram to IND 47 for 2 yards (B.Facyson) [Y.Ngakoue].
|No Gain
2 & 5 - JAC 49(9:27 - 1st) J.Robinson left end to IND 49 for no gain (G.Stewart).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 46(10:04 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short middle to E.Engram to IND 49 for 5 yards (Z.Franklin).
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - JAC 34(10:19 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short left to M.Jones to JAC 46 for 12 yards (B.Facyson). Penalty on IND-J.Blackmon - Illegal Use of Hands - declined.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - JAC 35(11:00 - 1st) T.Etienne left end to JAC 34 for -1 yards (B.Okereke).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 32(11:32 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 35 for 3 yards (N.Cross).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 10 - IND 40(11:41 - 1st) M.Ryan pass deep right intended for A.Dulin INTERCEPTED by R.Jenkins [T.Walker] at JAC 22. R.Jenkins to JAC 32 for 10 yards (K.Granson).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 40(12:20 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to JAC 40 for no gain (J.Allen; D.Lloyd).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 40(12:26 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to N.Hines (D.Lloyd).
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - IND 50(13:05 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short middle to A.Dulin to JAC 40 for 10 yards (S.Griffin - A.Cisco) [F.Oluokun].
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - IND 46(13:48 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to N.Hines to 50 for 4 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 44(14:23 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 46 for 2 yards (R.Robertson-Harris).
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short middle to N.Hines to IND 44 for 19 yards (A.Cisco).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
-
CAR
NYG
3
6
2nd 5:28 FOX
-
IND
JAC
0
14
2nd 2:00 CBS
-
MIA
BAL
7
14
2nd 6:46 CBS
-
NE
PIT
3
3
2nd 3:23 CBS
-
NYJ
CLE
7
14
2nd 2:21 CBS
-
TB
NO
0
3
2nd 3:02 FOX
-
WAS
DET
0
15
2nd 7:31 FOX
-
ATL
LAR
0
046 O/U
-10
Sun 4:05pm FOX
-
SEA
SF
0
039.5 O/U
-8.5
Sun 4:05pm FOX
-
ARI
LV
0
051.5 O/U
-5.5
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
CIN
DAL
0
042 O/U
+7
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
HOU
DEN
0
045.5 O/U
-10
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
CHI
GB
0
042 O/U
-10
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
TEN
BUF
0
047.5 O/U
-10
Mon 7:15pm ESPN
-
MIN
PHI
0
050.5 O/U
-2.5
Mon 8:30pm ABC
-
LAC
KC
24
27
Final AMZN