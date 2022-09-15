|
Patriots-Steelers Preview
PITTSBURGH (AP) For the better part of two decades, the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots would meet almost annually in a rivalry heavy on stakes and star power.
Not so much in 2022.
Not with Ben Roethlisberger in retirement, Tom Brady in Tampa and the two teams that defined excellence in the AFC throughout the 2000s and 2010s undergoing transitions.
When the Patriots (0-1) walk onto the Acrisure Stadium turf on Sunday to face the Steelers (1-0), it will mark the first time since 1998 that the two marquee NFL franchises face off without either Brady or Roethlisberger (or both) in the huddle.
(Or you know, three months after New England quarterback Mac Jones was born. Weird, right?)
''It's going to be funny the first couple plays not seeing (Brady) out there,'' longtime Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward said.
And maybe a relief, too. Brady typically toyed with Pittsburgh, beating the Steelers in the AFC championship game three times or swatting them aside during the regular season with startling regularity.
Yet the near-constant churn that embodies the modern NFL finally has shaken two teams that have long used the other as a measuring stick.
''I can't remember the last time we've gone three years without playing the Steelers,'' New England coach Bill Belichick said. ''It seems like it's been a team we've usually played every year. Obviously, it's been a little while. Some definite changes since the last time we saw them.''
The Steelers have just three players - Heyward, linebacker Devin Bush and safety Terrell Edmunds - who were in the starting lineup the last time New England and Pittsburgh met, a 33-3 clinic by the Patriots in the 2019 season opener.
The turnover is just as stark in New England, where Belichick is in Year 3 of the post-Brady Era, trying to keep his team afloat in an AFC where the swagger that long seemed the Patriots' birthright has shifted to places like Kansas City and Buffalo.
Not so long ago, Pittsburgh vs. New England forced the league to stop and watch. This is the first time since that 1998 game - a 23-9 Patriots win - that a regular-season contest won't be played in the late afternoon showcase window or in prime time.
New England is hoping to avoid its first 0-2 start since 2001, months before Brady took over for an injured Drew Bledsoe and began the nascent stages of what became the greatest dynasty in NFL history. The Steelers began life after Roethlisberger with a dramatic victory in Cincinnati. If they can back it up against a team and a coach that's long had their number, they'd offer tangible evidence their retooling after Roethlisberger may be well ahead of schedule.
''(A win) would set us up for things to come,'' Edmunds said.
NO WATT
The Steelers will be without reigning NFL defensive player of the year T.J. Watt. The perennial All-Pro linebacker went on injured reserve Thursday with a left pectoral injury. Newcomers Malik Reed, acquired in a trade with Denver in late August, and Jamir Jones, now in his second stint with Pittsburgh after being claimed off waivers on Sept. 1, will be given a chance to fill in.
''Those guys are not going to be T.J.; it's not realistic to think that they're going to be T.J.,'' Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. ''But we expect them to be varsity.''
Reed is used to replacing generational players. He made the Broncos' roster as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2019 and in 2020 found himself taking over for injured Denver edge rusher Von Miller.
''I feel like being me, you know what I mean?'' said Reed, who had 15 sacks in three seasons with the Broncos. ''I feel like I've been able to play the game at a high level when my number was called.''
THE BOURNE IDENTITY
The glow from New England wide receiver Kendrick Bourne's dynamic rookie year in 2021 has faded quickly. Bournce slipped down the depth chart after a less than productive preseason that included him getting kicked out of a joint practice with Carolina for fighting.
Bourne was targeted just twice in last week's loss to Miami, though he did haul in a 41-yard reception. Jones expects Bourne's role to grow in the coming weeks.
''He just has to continue to be himself,'' Jones said. ''He's done a good job. He's a great teammate, and we have a lot of guys on our team like that. I hope he can contribute more, and he will, and his time will come.''
SLIM PICKENS?
Pittsburgh second-round pick George Pickens was the breakout star of training camp, looking every bit the downfield threat the Steelers desperately needed after struggling to go deep in Roethlisberger's final seasons.
Yet Pickens had just one catch for three yards in the opener, a game in which Mitch Trubisky's two longest completions came on catch-and-run tosses to tight ends Pat Freiermuth and Zach Gentry. Trubisky said he ''definitely'' is going to look for Pickens more regularly and thinks the deep balls will come more frequently as he settles into offensive coordinator Matt Canada's system.
''We're just going to continue to take those shots and continue to work the timing in practice,'' Trubisky said. ''We would like to come up with those big plays.''
AP Sports Writer Kyle Hightower in Boston contributed to this report.
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|9:51
|17:01
|1st Downs
|4
|8
|Rushing
|1
|4
|Passing
|3
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-5
|7-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|109
|112
|Total Plays
|18
|33
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|3.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|32
|51
|Rush Attempts
|7
|15
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|3.4
|Net Yards Passing
|77
|61
|Comp. - Att.
|6-11
|10-16
|Yards Per Pass
|7.0
|3.4
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-58.0
|2-62.0
|Return Yards
|65
|13
|Punts - Returns
|1-15
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-37
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-13
|1-13
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|0-1 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|77
|PASS YDS
|61
|32
|RUSH YDS
|51
|109
|TOTAL YDS
|112
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Jones 10 QB
1
FPTS
|M. Jones
|6/11
|77
|0
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Harris 37 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Harris
|5
|25
|0
|9
|2
|
R. Stevenson 38 RB
0
FPTS
|R. Stevenson
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
M. Jones 10 QB
1
FPTS
|M. Jones
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Meyers 16 WR
9
FPTS
|J. Meyers
|4
|4
|50
|0
|24
|9
|
N. Agholor 15 WR
4
FPTS
|N. Agholor
|2
|2
|27
|0
|16
|4
|
H. Henry 85 TE
0
FPTS
|H. Henry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Stevenson 38 RB
0
FPTS
|R. Stevenson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Humphrey 83 WR
0
FPTS
|L. Humphrey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Parker 1 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Parker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Bryant 27 CB
|M. Bryant
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Barmore 90 DT
|C. Barmore
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wise Jr. 91 DE
|D. Wise Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson 30 LB
|M. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Mills 2 CB
|J. Mills
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Jones 31 DB
|J. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Guy 93 DT
|L. Guy
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Jennings 58 LB
|A. Jennings
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 13 CB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tavai 48 LB
|J. Tavai
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bentley 8 OLB
|J. Bentley
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Phillips 21 DB
|A. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Dugger 23 SAF
|K. Dugger
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Peppers 3 FS
|J. Peppers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. McCourty 32 FS
|D. McCourty
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Godchaux 92 DT
|D. Godchaux
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Folk 6 K
3
FPTS
|N. Folk
|1/1
|28
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bailey 7 P
|J. Bailey
|1
|58.0
|0
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Dugger 23 SAF
0
FPTS
|K. Dugger
|1
|37.0
|37
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Bryant 27 CB
0
FPTS
|M. Bryant
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Trubisky 10 QB
0
FPTS
|M. Trubisky
|10/16
|73
|0
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Harris 22 RB
3
FPTS
|N. Harris
|10
|30
|0
|6
|3
|
J. Warren 30 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Warren
|3
|12
|0
|6
|1
|
M. Trubisky 10 QB
0
FPTS
|M. Trubisky
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
D. Watt 44 FB
0
FPTS
|D. Watt
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Johnson 18 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|5
|3
|33
|0
|17
|6
|
C. Claypool 11 WR
6
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|5
|4
|26
|0
|11
|6
|
P. Freiermuth 88 TE
4
FPTS
|P. Freiermuth
|6
|3
|14
|0
|7
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Edmunds 34 SS
|T. Edmunds
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Norwood 21 CB
|T. Norwood
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Fitzpatrick 39 FS
|M. Fitzpatrick
|1-3
|0.0
|1
|0
|
R. Spillane 41 LB
|R. Spillane
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bush 55 LB
|D. Bush
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sutton 20 CB
|C. Sutton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jack 51 MLB
|M. Jack
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Heyward 97 DT
|C. Heyward
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wormley 95 NT
|C. Wormley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Adams 57 DT
|M. Adams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Ogunjobi 99 DT
|L. Ogunjobi
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Boswell 9 K
3
FPTS
|C. Boswell
|1/1
|36
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Harvin III 6 P
|P. Harvin III
|1
|69.0
|0
|69
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - PIT 35(3:19 - 2nd) P.Harvin punts 55 yards to NE 10 - Center-C.Kuntz. M.Bryant to NE 25 for 15 yards (M.Allen).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - PIT 35(3:23 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short middle to P.Freiermuth.
|+6 YD
2 & 13 - PIT 29(3:59 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short right to C.Claypool pushed ob at PIT 35 for 6 yards (M.Bryant).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - PIT 34(4:19 - 2nd) PENALTY on PIT-D.Moore - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 34 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 32(4:53 - 2nd) J.Warren left end to PIT 34 for 2 yards (K.Dugger).
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - PIT 27(5:11 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short left to C.Claypool pushed ob at PIT 32 for 5 yards (M.Bryant).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - PIT 24(5:52 - 2nd) N.Harris right guard to PIT 27 for 3 yards (L.Guy).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 20(6:25 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short middle to P.Freiermuth to PIT 24 for 4 yards (D.Wise).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - NE 42(6:33 - 2nd) J.Bailey punts 58 yards to end zone - Center-J.Cardona - Touchback.
|+24 YD
3 & 26 - NE 18(7:15 - 2nd) M.Jones pass deep middle to J.Meyers to NE 42 for 24 yards (T.Edmunds).
|Penalty
3 & 16 - NE 28(7:46 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short left to J.Meyers ran ob at NE 42 for 14 yards. PENALTY on NE-I.Wynn - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NE 28 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NE 38(7:51 - 2nd) M.Jones pass incomplete short right. PENALTY on NE-M.Jones - Intentional Grounding - 10 yards - enforced at NE 38. Pressure by 41-Spillane.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NE 34(8:29 - 2nd) D.Harris up the middle to NE 38 for 4 yards (C.Wormley; M.Adams).
|Kickoff
|(8:35 - 2nd) C.Boswell kicks 68 yards from PIT 35 to NE -3. K.Dugger to NE 34 for 37 yards (J.Pierre).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - PIT 18(8:38 - 2nd) C.Boswell 36 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - PIT 13(9:18 - 2nd) M.Trubisky sacked at NE 18 for -5 yards (J.Tavai).
|+11 YD
2 & 15 - PIT 24(9:57 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short right to C.Claypool to NE 13 for 11 yards (M.Wilson - J.Mills).
|No Gain
1 & 15 - PIT 24(10:02 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short left to C.Claypool (M.Bryant).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PIT 19(10:23 - 2nd) PENALTY on PIT - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at NE 19 - No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - PIT 21(11:08 - 2nd) N.Harris right end pushed ob at NE 19 for 2 yards (Jo.Jones).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - PIT 24(11:29 - 2nd) N.Harris left tackle to NE 21 for 3 yards (M.Wilson).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 30(12:13 - 2nd) N.Harris left tackle to NE 24 for 6 yards (C.Barmore).
|+17 YD
3 & 17 - PIT 47(12:19 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass deep left to D.Johnson pushed ob at NE 30 for 17 yards (J.Mills).
|No Gain
2 & 17 - PIT 47(12:22 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short middle to P.Freiermuth (A.Phillips).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 40(13:06 - 2nd) M.Trubisky sacked at NE 47 for -7 yards (C.Barmore).
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - PIT 48(13:40 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short left to D.Johnson pushed ob at NE 40 for 12 yards (Jo.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PIT 48(13:44 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short right to D.Johnson. Penalty on PIT-J.Daniels - Ineligible Downfield Pass - declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 48(14:25 - 2nd) N.Harris right tackle to PIT 48 for no gain (L.Guy).
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - PIT 43(15:00 - 2nd) N.Harris right guard to PIT 48 for 5 yards (J.Bentley; J.Peppers).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - PIT 39(0:07 - 1st) N.Harris up the middle to PIT 43 for 4 yards (D.McCourty; J.Bentley).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 34(0:42 - 1st) N.Harris right end pushed ob at PIT 39 for 5 yards (Ja.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NE 44(0:53 - 1st) M.Jones pass deep middle intended for D.Parker INTERCEPTED by M.Fitzpatrick [A.Highsmith] at PIT 21. M.Fitzpatrick ran ob at PIT 34 for 13 yards (H.Henry).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NE 39(1:32 - 1st) R.Stevenson left guard to NE 44 for 5 yards (L.Ogunjobi; M.Fitzpatrick).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 39(1:38 - 1st) M.Jones pass incomplete short middle to R.Stevenson (C.Heyward).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 42(1:47 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass deep middle intended for D.Johnson INTERCEPTED by J.Mills (M.Wilson) at NE 26. J.Mills to NE 39 for 13 yards (G.Pickens).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - PIT 44(2:25 - 1st) D.Watt up the middle to NE 42 for 2 yards (A.Jennings).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - PIT 47(3:14 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short right to P.Freiermuth to NE 44 for 3 yards (A.Phillips).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 47(3:50 - 1st) J.Warren up the middle to NE 47 for 6 yards (J.Bentley).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - PIT 43(4:29 - 1st) J.Warren right guard to PIT 47 for 4 yards (L.Guy; D.Godchaux).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 36(5:09 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short left to P.Freiermuth to PIT 43 for 7 yards (M.Bryant; J.Bentley).
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - PIT 32(5:21 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short right to D.Johnson to PIT 38 for 6 yards (J.Mills). FUMBLES (J.Mills) - RECOVERED by NE-J.Uche at PIT 38. J.Uche for 38 yards - TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) M.Trubisky pass short right to D.Johnson to PIT 36 for 4 yards (J.Mills).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 25(6:06 - 1st) M.Trubisky scrambles right end to PIT 32 for 7 yards (M.Bryant).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 25(6:42 - 1st) N.Harris up the middle to PIT 25 for no gain (D.Wise).
|Kickoff
|(6:42 - 1st) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - NE 9(6:46 - 1st) N.Folk 28 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|+11 YD
3 & 13 - NE 20(7:30 - 1st) M.Jones pass short right to N.Agholor to PIT 9 for 11 yards (R.Spillane - M.Fitzpatrick).
|Penalty
3 & 8 - NE 15(7:30 - 1st) PENALTY on NE - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 15 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NE 15(7:34 - 1st) M.Jones pass incomplete short left to H.Henry.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 17(8:14 - 1st) M.Jones scrambles left guard to PIT 15 for 2 yards (C.Heyward).
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - NE 22(8:57 - 1st) D.Harris left guard to PIT 17 for 5 yards (C.Sutton).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NE 31(9:31 - 1st) D.Harris up the middle to PIT 22 for 9 yards (D.Bush).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - NE 47(10:12 - 1st) M.Jones pass short middle to N.Agholor to PIT 31 for 16 yards (M.Fitzpatrick) [T.Alualu].
|+16 YD
3 & 4 - NE 37(10:46 - 1st) M.Jones pass short left to J.Meyers to PIT 47 for 16 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - NE 35(11:29 - 1st) M.Jones pass short middle to J.Meyers to NE 37 for 2 yards (M.Jack).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NE 31(12:04 - 1st) D.Harris left tackle to NE 35 for 4 yards (M.Fitzpatrick; L.Ogunjobi).
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - NE 23(12:43 - 1st) M.Jones pass short middle to J.Meyers to NE 31 for 8 yards (T.Norwood - R.Spillane).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - NE 20(13:21 - 1st) D.Harris left tackle to NE 23 for 3 yards (C.Heyward; L.Ogunjobi).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 20(13:27 - 1st) M.Jones pass incomplete short right to L.Humphrey. Coverage by 35-Maulet.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - PIT 31(13:39 - 1st) P.Harvin punts 69 yards to end zone - Center-C.Kuntz - Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - PIT 31(13:45 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short right to P.Freiermuth. Coverage by 23 -Dugger.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - PIT 27(14:21 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short left to C.Claypool pushed ob at PIT 31 for 4 yards (M.Bryant).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(15:00 - 1st) N.Harris right guard to PIT 27 for 2 yards (L.Guy; J.Bentley).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
CAR
NYG
3
6
2nd 5:28 FOX
IND
JAC
0
14
2nd 2:00 CBS
MIA
BAL
7
14
2nd 6:46 CBS
NE
PIT
3
3
2nd 3:23 CBS
NYJ
CLE
7
14
2nd 2:21 CBS
TB
NO
0
3
2nd 3:02 FOX
WAS
DET
0
15
2nd 7:31 FOX
ATL
LAR
0
046 O/U
-10
Sun 4:05pm FOX
SEA
SF
0
039.5 O/U
-8.5
Sun 4:05pm FOX
ARI
LV
0
051.5 O/U
-5.5
Sun 4:25pm CBS
CIN
DAL
0
042 O/U
+7
Sun 4:25pm CBS
HOU
DEN
0
045.5 O/U
-10
Sun 4:25pm CBS
CHI
GB
0
042 O/U
-10
Sun 8:20pm NBC
TEN
BUF
0
047.5 O/U
-10
Mon 7:15pm ESPN
MIN
PHI
0
050.5 O/U
-2.5
Mon 8:30pm ABC
LAC
KC
24
27
Final AMZN