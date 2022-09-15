|
|
|WAS
|DET
Commanders-Lions Preview
DETROIT (AP) Ford Field was filled to the brim with fired-up fans, whipped up into a hopeful frenzy in part by HBO's ''Hard Knocks,'' when the Detroit Lions kicked off their season.
Detroit's strong start against Philadelphia made the indoor stadium arguably as loud as it has been since opening two decades ago.
It didn't take long, though, for the long-suffering followers of the franchise to witness the physical and mental ineptitude they've grown accustomed to over the last several decades in a 38-35 loss to the Eagles.
The NFL gave the Lions two straight home games to open the season for the first time since 1997, and coach Dan Campbell knows they have to make the most of the opportunity against the Washington Commanders (1-0) on Sunday to earn continued support from fans.
''If you don't show it early enough, we'll lose it quickly,'' Campbell said. ''I understand that, and so I think it's vital.
''Getting close doesn't count. We've got to close these games out.''
Days after the season-opening defeat, tight end T.J. Hockenson was still marveling at what he saw and heard at Ford Field.
''That was definitely the loudest it has been in my four years,'' he said. ''It's cool to see how the city is behind us. I think `Hard Knocks' had something to do with that because people got a glimpse of our locker room and the devotion to the game we have here.
''You want to get off to a good start to keep people around, and keep them engaged.''
Washington, with a chance to start 2-0 for the first time since 2011, could use a victory to try to win back some of a fan base that has become increasingly apathetic.
Years of losing, the unpopularity of owner Dan Snyder, a series of off-field scandals and an outdated stadium that is far from a destination have contributed to the decline in interest.
When the Commanders opened with a 28-22 victory over Jacksonville, they drew a crowd of 58,192 in what was the league's lowest attendance total in Week 1. Team president Jason Wright said the team lost some fans in the summer of 2020 when it dropped the name Redskins after 87 years, adding that the season ticket holder base has grown over the last two years.
''I think bit by bit, we're grabbing those folks back,'' Wright said.
Two years removed from winning a weak NFC East in coach Ron Rivera's first season in charge, Washington expects to make the playoffs this year and winning the opener was a good start.
''It would be nice to continue to play well and get some enthusiasm and continue to build that enthusiasm and continue to get fans back in the seats,'' Rivera said.
RARE FAVORITE
The Lions are favored for the first time since late in the 2020 season, according to Sportradar. In that game, Detroit was a 3 1/2-point favorite and lost to Carolina 20-0. The Lions were underdogs in the 24 straight games until being favored this week against the Commanders by 1 1/2 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
TOP OF THE CLASS
The top two picks from the 2016 draft will be under center. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff was selected No. 1 by the Los Angeles Rams and Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz was selected by Philadelphia one pick later.
In Week 1, Wentz had one of his best performances in years while Goff was wildly inconsistent.
Wentz threw four touchdown passes for the first time since 2017, when he played for Philadelphia, in the win over Jacksonville.
Goff was 21 of 37 for 215 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in the loss to the Eagles.
GIBSON AT HIS BEST
Commanders running back Antonio Gibson put his combination of size, speed and hands on display last week, matching a career high with seven receptions for 72 yards and running for 58 yards.
''He's a big, strong, physical guy, but he's fast,'' Wentz said. ''Around the perimeter, I think the guys don't realize how quick he is and how fast he is and how quick he can turn it on out in space.''
SO FAR, SO GOOD
Detroit desperately needs Jeff Okudah, the No. 3 pick overall in 2020, to bounce back from the injury-stunted start of his career. The cornerback got off to a strong start, making a career-high 10 tackles and defending a pass in Week 1.
Okudah had a season-ending Achilles tendon injury in last year's opener.
''It didn't look like he missed a beat,'' Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye said. ''He looked good. He looked comfortable.''
COMMANDERS' D-LINE DEPTH
Washington is already down a key player after losing rookie defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis to a season-ending knee injury. The Commanders signed undrafted free agent Donovan Jeter, a former Michigan player, to replace Mathis and could count on him right away to contribute behind starters Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.
---
Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/larrylage
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|7:48
|15:29
|1st Downs
|0
|11
|Rushing
|0
|4
|Passing
|0
|7
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-4
|2-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|27
|244
|Total Plays
|14
|31
|Avg Gain
|1.9
|7.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|13
|107
|Rush Attempts
|5
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|8.2
|Net Yards Passing
|14
|137
|Comp. - Att.
|3-6
|11-17
|Yards Per Pass
|1.6
|7.6
|Penalties - Yards
|1-12
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-48.3
|1-60.0
|Return Yards
|35
|60
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|1-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-32
|1-52
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|2-4 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|
|14
|PASS YDS
|137
|
|
|13
|RUSH YDS
|107
|
|
|27
|TOTAL YDS
|244
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. Wentz 11 QB
1
FPTS
|C. Wentz
|3/6
|25
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|5
|13
|0
|5
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Thomas 82 TE
3
FPTS
|L. Thomas
|2
|2
|17
|0
|13
|3
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
T. McLaurin 17 WR
0
FPTS
|T. McLaurin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Forrest 22 SS
|D. Forrest
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Holcomb 55 LB
|C. Holcomb
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. McCain 20 FS
|B. McCain
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 52 LB
|J. Davis
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. St-Juste 25 CB
|B. St-Juste
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Sweat 90 DE
|M. Sweat
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fuller 29 CB
|K. Fuller
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Obada 97 DE
|E. Obada
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Allen 93 DT
|J. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Payne 94 NT
|D. Payne
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wise 92 DT
|D. Wise
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Way 5 P
|T. Way
|4
|48.3
|0
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Milne 15 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Milne
|2
|16.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Milne 15 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Milne
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Goff 16 QB
17
FPTS
|J. Goff
|11/17
|149
|2
|0
|17
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Swift 32 RB
6
FPTS
|D. Swift
|3
|56
|0
|50
|6
|
J. Williams 30 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Williams
|8
|37
|0
|12
|4
|
C. Reynolds 46 RB
3
FPTS
|C. Reynolds
|2
|14
|0
|11
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. St. Brown 14 WR
19
FPTS
|A. St. Brown
|6
|5
|82
|1
|49
|19
|
J. Reynolds 8 WR
12
FPTS
|J. Reynolds
|3
|3
|38
|1
|23
|12
|
C. Reynolds 46 RB
3
FPTS
|C. Reynolds
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|3
|
D. Swift 32 RB
6
FPTS
|D. Swift
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|6
|
J. Williams 30 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Williams
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|4
|
T. Hockenson 88 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Hockenson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Chark 4 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Chark
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Hutchinson 97 DE
|A. Hutchinson
|4-1
|2.0
|0
|0
|
W. Harris 25 DB
|W. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Harris 53 DE
|C. Harris
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
J. Okudah 1 CB
|J. Okudah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Rodriguez 44 LB
|M. Rodriguez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Anzalone 34 MLB
|A. Anzalone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Walker 21 DB
|T. Walker
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hughes 23 CB
|M. Hughes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Seibert 19 K
7
FPTS
|A. Seibert
|2/2
|48
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Fox 3 P
|J. Fox
|1
|60.0
|0
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Raymond 11 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|1
|52.0
|52
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Raymond 11 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - DET 3(6:47 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to J.Reynolds for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - DET 15(7:31 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to J.Reynolds to WAS 3 for 12 yards (C.Holcomb).
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - DET 23(8:08 - 2nd) Ja.Williams up the middle to WAS 15 for 8 yards (B.McCain).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DET 27(8:54 - 2nd) Ja.Williams up the middle to WAS 23 for 4 yards (C.Holcomb).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - DET 38(9:37 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to A.St. Brown to WAS 27 for 11 yards (D.Forrest; B.McCain).
|+11 YD
2 & 3 - DET 49(10:23 - 2nd) C.Reynolds left tackle to WAS 38 for 11 yards (D.Forrest).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DET 44(10:57 - 2nd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. J.Goff pass short left to Ja.Williams to WAS 49 for 7 yards (B.McCain).
|+12 YD
2 & 1 - DET 32(11:32 - 2nd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. Ja.Williams up the middle to DET 44 for 12 yards (D.Forrest).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DET 23(12:10 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to D.Swift to DET 32 for 9 yards (E.Obada).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - WAS 32(12:18 - 2nd) T.Way punts 45 yards to DET 23 - Center-C.Cheeseman - fair catch by K.Raymond.
|+13 YD
3 & 16 - WAS 19(12:53 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to L.Thomas to WAS 32 for 13 yards (T.Walker; M.Hughes).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAS 25(13:42 - 2nd) C.Wentz sacked at WAS 19 for -6 yards (A.Hutchinson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 25(13:47 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to A.Gibson (A.Anzalone) [D.Elliott].
|Kickoff
|(13:47 - 2nd) A.Seibert kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - DET 30(13:51 - 2nd) A.Seibert 48 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|+2 YD
3 & 7 - DET 32(14:08 - 2nd) D.Swift up the middle to WAS 30 for 2 yards (M.Sweat). Penalty on DET - Illegal Formation - declined.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - DET 35(14:52 - 2nd) C.Reynolds up the middle to WAS 32 for 3 yards (J.Allen).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 35(15:00 - 2nd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to D.Chark.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - DET 42(0:01 - 1st) J.Goff pass deep left to J.Reynolds to WAS 35 for 23 yards (C.Holcomb) [J.Smith-Williams].
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - WAS 20(0:10 - 1st) T.Way punts 38 yards to DET 42 - Center-C.Cheeseman - out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - WAS 20(0:15 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep left to T.McLaurin.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - WAS 21(0:53 - 1st) A.Gibson right end pushed ob at WAS 20 for -1 yards (W.Harris).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 16(1:36 - 1st) A.Gibson right tackle to WAS 21 for 5 yards (M.Rodriguez - A.Hutchinson).
|Kickoff
|(1:40 - 1st) A.Seibert kicks 62 yards from DET 35 to WAS 3. D.Milne to WAS 16 for 13 yards (J.Hughes).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:40 - 1st) A.Seibert extra point is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|+13 YD
3 & 5 - DET 13(1:45 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to A.St. Brown for 13 yards - TOUCHDOWN [M.Sweat].
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - DET 18(2:22 - 1st) Ja.Williams up the middle to WAS 13 for 5 yards (D.Forrest; K.Fuller).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 18(2:25 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to T.Hockenson.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - DET 31(3:07 - 1st) J.Goff pass short middle to C.Reynolds to WAS 18 for 13 yards (K.Fuller) [E.Obada].
|Kickoff
|(3:17 - 1st) T.Way kicks 63 yards from WAS 20 to DET 17. K.Raymond to WAS 31 for 52 yards (J.Reaves).
|Result
|Play
|Fumble
2 & 8 - WAS 5(3:22 - 1st) C.Wentz sacked at WAS -4 for -9 yards (C.Harris). FUMBLES (C.Harris) [C.Harris] - touched at WAS -7 - ball out of bounds in End Zone - SAFETY.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 3(4:02 - 1st) A.Gibson up the middle to WAS 5 for 2 yards (A.Hutchinson - T.Walker).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & Goal - DET 3(4:07 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to D.Chark (K.Fuller) [C.Toohill].
|No Gain
3 & Goal - DET 3(4:11 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to A.St. Brown.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - DET 3(4:50 - 1st) Ja.Williams left end to WAS 3 for no gain (J.Davis).
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - DET 7(5:31 - 1st) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. Ja.Williams up the middle to WAS 3 for 4 yards (J.Davis; C.Holcomb).
|+50 YD
1 & 10 - DET 43(6:22 - 1st) D.Swift right tackle to WAS 7 for 50 yards (B.McCain).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - WAS 17(6:32 - 1st) T.Way punts 48 yards to DET 35 - Center-C.Cheeseman. K.Raymond to DET 43 for 8 yards (J.Reaves).
|+8 YD
3 & 17 - WAS 9(7:10 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short left to C.Samuel to WAS 17 for 8 yards (J.Okudah).
|+5 YD
2 & 22 - WAS 4(7:55 - 1st) A.Gibson right tackle to WAS 9 for 5 yards (A.Hutchinson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 16(8:01 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right [M.Rodriguez]. PENALTY on WAS-C.Wentz - Intentional Grounding - 12 yards - enforced at WAS 16.
|Kickoff
|(8:06 - 1st) A.Seibert kicks 68 yards from DET 35 to WAS -3. D.Milne to WAS 16 for 19 yards (C.Board).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - DET 17(8:10 - 1st) A.Seibert 35 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - DET 23(8:51 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to A.St. Brown to WAS 17 for 6 yards (B.St-Juste).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - DET 23(8:56 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to D.Swift.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DET 24(9:35 - 1st) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. Ja.Williams up the middle to WAS 23 for 1 yard (C.Holcomb; D.Wise).
|+49 YD
3 & 3 - DET 27(10:18 - 1st) J.Goff pass short middle to A.St. Brown pushed ob at WAS 24 for 49 yards (D.Forrest).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - DET 24(10:55 - 1st) Ja.Williams up the middle to DET 27 for 3 yards (D.Payne; C.Holcomb).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DET 20(11:32 - 1st) D.Swift left end to DET 24 for 4 yards (B.St-Juste).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - WAS 38(11:43 - 1st) T.Way punts 62 yards to end zone - Center-C.Cheeseman - Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WAS 38(12:21 - 1st) C.Wentz sacked at WAS 38 for 0 yards (A.Hutchinson).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - WAS 36(13:05 - 1st) A.Gibson left end to WAS 38 for 2 yards (A.Anzalone).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 32(13:35 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short left to L.Thomas pushed ob at WAS 36 for 4 yards (W.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 24 - DET 11(13:45 - 1st) J.Fox punts 60 yards to WAS 29 - Center-S.Daly. D.Milne to WAS 32 for 3 yards (B.Price).
|No Gain
3 & 12 - DET 23(14:21 - 1st) J.Goff sacked at DET 11 for -12 yards (J.Davis).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - DET 23(14:27 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to T.Hockenson (W.Jackson).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - DET 28(14:35 - 1st) PENALTY on DET-P.Sewell - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DET 28 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to A.St. Brown pushed ob at DET 28 for 3 yards (D.Forrest).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
-
CAR
NYG
3
6
2nd 5:19 FOX
-
IND
JAC
0
14
2nd 1:59 CBS
-
MIA
BAL
7
14
2nd 6:46 CBS
-
NE
PIT
3
3
2nd 3:08 CBS
-
NYJ
CLE
7
14
2nd 2:21 CBS
-
TB
NO
0
3
2nd 2:22 FOX
-
WAS
DET
0
21
2nd 6:43 FOX
-
ATL
LAR
0
046 O/U
-10
Sun 4:05pm FOX
-
SEA
SF
0
039.5 O/U
-8.5
Sun 4:05pm FOX
-
ARI
LV
0
051.5 O/U
-5.5
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
CIN
DAL
0
042 O/U
+7
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
HOU
DEN
0
045.5 O/U
-10
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
CHI
GB
0
042 O/U
-10
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
TEN
BUF
0
047.5 O/U
-10
Mon 7:15pm ESPN
-
MIN
PHI
0
050.5 O/U
-2.5
Mon 8:30pm ABC
-
LAC
KC
24
27
Final AMZN