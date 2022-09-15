|
|
|TEN
|BUF
Titans-Bills Preview
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Bills quarterback Josh Allen feigned ignorance when asked if he winced while watching video of him getting stuffed on fourth down near the goal line in the final seconds of a loss to Tennessee last year.
''What fourth-down play?'' Allen said, shrugging his shoulders before winking to let on he knew exactly the play being referenced.
As Buffalo prepares to face the Titans on Monday night, no one has forgotten the teams' last meeting.
Down 34-31, the Bills marched 79 yards and faced fourth-and-1 at the Titans 3 with 22 seconds remaining. A combination of Allen's foot slipping and Titans defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons blowing up the left side of the Bills line led to the quarterback being stopped for no gain.
''I'm just kidding,'' Allen said. ''And yeah, you don't need to watch that one.''
The loss sent Buffalo into a midseason tailspin. The Bills dropped five of eight before rallying to win their second consecutive AFC East title. Meanwhile, the Titans' victory helped propel them to the AFC's top seed.
The play was also the latest in a series of memorable moments between the two American Football League charter members and non-division AFC rivals, who are set to meet for a fifth consecutive season and third straight in prime time.
There was, of course, ''The Comeback'' in which the Bills erased a 32-point deficit to beat the then-Houston Oilers in the 1992 season playoffs. Then came the ''Music City Miracle'' in which the Titans scored the decisive touchdown on a kickoff return in the final seconds of the 1999 season wild-card playoffs. Two years ago, video of Titans running back Derrick Henry's stiff-arm bowling over Bills cornerback Josh Norman went viral in Tennessee's 42-16 win.
''You remember things from every season that carry with you, highs and lows,'' Bills coach Sean McDermott said. ''But we're really focused on this game this week.''
The Bills can play down what happened all they want. The Titans aren't buying.
''I guarantee that's the message in their building right there. They're probably playing that play when Jeff made the goal-line stop,'' two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard said. ''I'm sure that they obviously want to get payback for sure.''
The Titans have motivation of their own following a 21-20 season-opening loss to the New York Giants. Tennessee squandered a seven-point lead in the final two minutes, had the usually reliable Randy Bullock miss a 47-yard field-goal attempt as the clock expired, and was second-guessed for not leaning more on its workhorse, Henry.
''We left a lot of meat on the bone running the football,'' Titans coach Mike Vrabel said.
The Bills are riding high entering their home opener, coming off a 31-10 season-opening rout of the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.
The sting of last year's defeat plus the familiarity of the Titans is keeping the Bills grounded.
''They've given us problems for the last couple of years, and we all know what happened last week,'' Allen said. ''They're going to be a motivated team coming into our stadium.''
FIX IT QUICK
Tennessee ranked second in the NFL last season defending the run, giving up 84.6 yards per game, and allowing more than 100 just twice. In the opener, the Titans gave up 238 yards rushing. It was their worst performance since allowing 281 yards in a loss at Houston on Nov. 26, 2018.
CUTTING IT CLOSE
The Titans prided themselves in going 6-1 last season in games decided by three points or fewer. The Bills, meantime, were, 0-2 last season in games decided by three or fewer points, and 0-5 in outcomes decided by seven or less.
''I don't think it's a predictor of the future,'' McDermott said. ''If you go back two years, we were 4-1.''
YOUTHFUL TITANS
Tennessee played eight rookies in its opener, starting Roger McCreary at cornerback and Nicholas Petit-Frere at right tackle. Three rookies combined to catch 10 passes for 132 yards, and Kyle Philips, a fifth-round selection out of UCLA, led the Titans with nine targets. He caught six for 66 yards.
RUSHING HENRY
Henry had 21 of the 26 rushes in the Titans' opening loss, and finished with 82 yards. A couple of holds wiped out runs that would have put him over 100 yards. He has 28 100-yard rushing games for his career in the regular season and playoffs combined. Henry needs 121 yards to become the fourth player in franchise history to reach 7,000 for his career, trailing Eddie George (10,009), Earl Campbell (8,574) and Chris Johnson (7,965).
RUSHING MILLER?
Von Miller has kept a close eye on Henry because the two are essentially the same size (6-foot-3 and 250 pounds), and the Bills pass-rushing specialist always wanted to play running back.
''I'm living my running back dreams through him,'' Miller joked, before rejecting the idea of pretending to be Henry on Buffalo's scout team in practice. ''It would be fun. But I let those guys do that.''
---
AP Pro Football Writer Teresa M. Walker contributed.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|16:38
|20:50
|1st Downs
|8
|17
|Rushing
|2
|2
|Passing
|5
|12
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|2-7
|4-9
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|109
|319
|Total Plays
|32
|45
|Avg Gain
|3.4
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|20
|26
|Rush Attempts
|13
|9
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.5
|2.9
|Net Yards Passing
|89
|293
|Comp. - Att.
|10-17
|24-35
|Yards Per Pass
|4.7
|8.1
|Penalties - Yards
|7-63
|6-40
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-55.0
|1-38.0
|Return Yards
|20
|25
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|2-25
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-20
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|89
|PASS YDS
|293
|
|
|20
|RUSH YDS
|26
|
|
|109
|TOTAL YDS
|319
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
4
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|10/17
|105
|0
|0
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Henry 22 RB
7
FPTS
|D. Henry
|11
|14
|1
|9
|7
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
1
FPTS
|H. Haskins
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
4
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|1
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Burks 16 WR
8
FPTS
|T. Burks
|6
|4
|47
|0
|16
|8
|
R. Woods 2 WR
4
FPTS
|R. Woods
|2
|2
|21
|0
|17
|4
|
A. Hooper 81 TE
2
FPTS
|A. Hooper
|3
|1
|19
|0
|19
|2
|
N. Westbrook 15 WR
2
FPTS
|N. Westbrook
|3
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
K. Philips 18 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Philips
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
1
FPTS
|H. Haskins
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. McCreary 21 CB
|R. McCreary
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Byard 31 FS
|K. Byard
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Cunningham 41 ILB
|Z. Cunningham
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Farley 3 CB
|C. Farley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Avery 30 CB
|T. Avery
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hooker 37 SAF
|A. Hooker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Johnson 20 CB
|L. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Autry 96 DT
|D. Autry
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Long 51 LB
|D. Long
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Tart 93 DT
|T. Tart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Jones 90 DT
|N. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Adeniyi 92 OLB
|O. Adeniyi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Bullock 14 K
1
FPTS
|R. Bullock
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Stonehouse 4 P
|R. Stonehouse
|4
|55.0
|1
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
1
FPTS
|H. Haskins
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Philips 18 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Philips
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
30
FPTS
|J. Allen
|24/35
|297
|3
|0
|30
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|5
|16
|0
|16
|3
|
J. Allen 17 QB
30
FPTS
|J. Allen
|1
|10
|0
|10
|30
|
J. Cook 28 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Cook
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Moss 20 RB
0
FPTS
|Z. Moss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Diggs 14 WR
34
FPTS
|S. Diggs
|12
|10
|128
|2
|46
|34
|
J. Kumerow 15 WR
7
FPTS
|J. Kumerow
|3
|2
|50
|0
|39
|7
|
D. Knox 88 TE
8
FPTS
|D. Knox
|5
|4
|41
|0
|15
|8
|
I. McKenzie 6 WR
5
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|3
|2
|37
|0
|28
|5
|
R. Gilliam 41 FB
9
FPTS
|R. Gilliam
|3
|2
|17
|1
|11
|9
|
J. Crowder 80 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Crowder
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|2
|
Q. Morris 85 TE
1
FPTS
|Q. Morris
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|6
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|
Z. Moss 20 RB
0
FPTS
|Z. Moss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
G. Rousseau 50 DE
|G. Rousseau
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Benford 47 CB
|C. Benford
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Poyer 21 FS
|J. Poyer
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 30 CB
|D. Jackson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Johnson 7 CB
|T. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edmunds 49 MLB
|T. Edmunds
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Elam 24 CB
|K. Elam
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hyde 23 SS
|M. Hyde
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Milano 58 OLB
|M. Milano
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 97 DT
|J. Phillips
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 92 DE
|D. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Epenesa 57 DE
|A. Epenesa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Miller 40 OLB
|V. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bass 2 K
9
FPTS
|T. Bass
|2/2
|49
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Martin 8 P
|S. Martin
|1
|38.0
|1
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Crowder 80 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Crowder
|2
|12.5
|15
|0
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - BUF 19(7:36 - 3rd) T.Bass 37 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BUF 19(7:40 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to D.Singletary (D.Autry). Pass tipped at line.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 20(8:19 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short middle to D.Singletary to TEN 19 for 1 yard (Z.Cunningham).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 20(8:22 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to D.Singletary (T.Tart). Pass batted at line.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - BUF 48(8:33 - 3rd) S.Martin punts 38 yards to TEN 14 - Center-R.Ferguson. K.Philips MUFFS catch - RECOVERED by BUF-T.Dodson at TEN 20. T.Dodson ran ob at TEN 20 for no gain.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - BUF 47(8:33 - 3rd) PENALTY on BUF - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 47 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - BUF 47(8:37 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to D.Knox.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 44(9:10 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to I.McKenzie to TEN 47 for 9 yards (D.Long).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 44(9:14 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to D.Singletary.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - TEN 23(9:27 - 3rd) R.Stonehouse punts 63 yards to BUF 14 - Center-M.Cox. J.Crowder to BUF 29 for 15 yards (J.Jones). PENALTY on TEN-T.Avery - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at BUF 29.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - TEN 23(9:32 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep right to N.Westbrook-Ikhine [J.Phillips].
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 24(10:07 - 3rd) D.Henry left guard to TEN 23 for -1 yards (G.Rousseau).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 24(10:14 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to T.Burks.
|Kickoff
|(10:18 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 61 yards from BUF 35 to TEN 4. H.Haskins to TEN 24 for 20 yards (D.Hamlin).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:18 - 3rd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|+46 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 46(10:26 - 3rd) J.Allen pass deep left to S.Diggs for 46 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 46(10:32 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to R.Gilliam.
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - BUF 46(11:06 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs pushed ob at TEN 46 for 8 yards (R.McCreary).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 37(11:39 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs pushed ob at BUF 46 for 9 yards (R.McCreary).
|+16 YD
3 & 9 - BUF 21(12:14 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short middle to J.Crowder to BUF 37 for 16 yards (K.Byard).
|Penalty
3 & 14 - BUF 16(12:20 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to S.Diggs. PENALTY on TEN-O.Adeniyi - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 16 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - BUF 16(12:26 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to D.Singletary [D.Autry]. Penalty on BUF-S.Brown - Offensive Holding - declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 20(12:44 - 3rd) J.Allen sacked at BUF 16 for -4 yards (D.Autry). Penalty on BUF - Illegal Formation - declined.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - TEN 45(12:53 - 3rd) R.Stonehouse punts 55 yards to end zone - Center-M.Cox - Touchback. Kick into end zone.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TEN 45(12:58 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep right to N.Westbrook-Ikhine.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - TEN 46(13:41 - 3rd) D.Henry left guard to TEN 45 for -1 yards (J.Poyer).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 42(14:14 - 3rd) D.Henry left guard to TEN 46 for 4 yards (M.Hyde - G.Rousseau).
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 25(14:53 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short left to R.Woods to TEN 42 for 17 yards (K.Elam).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 25(15:00 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to A.Hooper (K.Elam).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone - Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 37(0:45 - 2nd) R.Tannehill sacked at TEN 29 for -8 yards (G.Rousseau).
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 25(0:58 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to T.Burks to TEN 37 for 12 yards (D.Jackson). BUF-D.Jackson was injured during the play. D.Jackson taken from field via ambulance.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 25(1:00 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right (V.Miller).
|Kickoff
|(1:00 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone - Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:00 - 2nd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|+4 YD
4 & Goal - BUF 4(1:07 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - BUF 9(1:53 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to D.Knox to TEN 4 for 5 yards (L.Johnson - K.Byard).
|Penalty
3 & Goal - BUF 4(1:53 - 2nd) PENALTY on BUF-M.Morse - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 4 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BUF 4(2:00 - 2nd) B.Hart reported in as eligible. J.Allen pass incomplete short left to S.Diggs (A.Hooker).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 13(2:23 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to TEN 4 for 9 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 28(3:05 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to S.Diggs to TEN 13 for 15 yards (R.McCreary).
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 33(3:51 - 2nd) B.Hart reported in as eligible. J.Allen pass deep left to J.Kumerow to TEN 28 for 39 yards (C.Farley).
|+15 YD
2 & 15 - BUF 18(4:33 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to D.Knox to BUF 33 for 15 yards (K.Byard - D.Long).
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 23(5:10 - 2nd) D.Singletary left guard to BUF 18 for -5 yards (T.Tart).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - TEN 25(5:18 - 2nd) R.Stonehouse punts 52 yards to BUF 23 - Center-M.Cox - fair catch by J.Crowder.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TEN 25(5:59 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right to H.Haskins to TEN 25 for no gain (K.Elam).
|-4 YD
2 & 6 - TEN 29(6:43 - 2nd) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 25 for -4 yards (V.Miller).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25(7:20 - 2nd) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 29 for 4 yards (J.Phillips).
|Kickoff
|(7:20 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone - Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - BUF 31(7:25 - 2nd) T.Bass 49 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - BUF 26(7:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on BUF-G.Van Roten - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 26 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - BUF 26(7:29 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to J.Kumerow.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - BUF 32(8:11 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to Q.Morris to TEN 26 for 6 yards (R.McCreary).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 35(8:33 - 2nd) D.Singletary right guard to TEN 32 for 3 yards (N.Jones - O.Adeniyi). TEN-O.Adeniyi was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. O.Adeniyi walks off.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BUF 40(8:41 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to D.Knox. PENALTY on TEN-D.Long - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 40 - No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - BUF 45(9:02 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEN-T.Tart - Encroachment - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 45 - No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 46(9:27 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to D.Knox to TEN 45 for 9 yards (K.Byard).
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 18(9:54 - 2nd) J.Allen pass deep middle to I.McKenzie to BUF 46 for 28 yards (K.Byard).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 22 - TEN 42(10:05 - 2nd) R.Stonehouse punts 50 yards to BUF 8 - Center-M.Cox. J.Crowder to BUF 18 for 10 yards (D.Cole).
|Penalty
4 & 17 - TEN 47(10:23 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEN-L.Johnson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 47 - No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 22 - TEN 42(11:04 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to K.Philips to TEN 47 for 5 yards (M.Milano).
|+4 YD
2 & 26 - TEN 38(11:45 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right to R.Woods to TEN 42 for 4 yards (T.Johnson).
|Penalty
2 & 11 - TEN 47(12:15 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to R.Woods to BUF 30 for 17 yards (T.Johnson) [V.Miller]. PENALTY on TEN-B.Jones - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at BUF 47 - No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 46(12:57 - 2nd) D.Henry left tackle to BUF 47 for -1 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+16 YD
3 & 14 - TEN 38(13:34 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to T.Burks pushed ob at BUF 46 for 16 yards (J.Poyer).
|+4 YD
2 & 18 - TEN 34(14:18 - 2nd) H.Haskins left tackle to TEN 38 for 4 yards (A.Epenesa).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 42(15:00 - 2nd) R.Tannehill sacked at TEN 34 for -8 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TEN 40(0:36 - 1st) R.Tannehill up the middle to TEN 42 for 2 yards (D.Jones).
|Penalty
3 & 6 - TEN 35(0:36 - 1st) PENALTY on BUF-J.Phillips - Encroachment - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 35 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TEN 35(0:41 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to T.Burks (D.Jackson).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 31(1:18 - 1st) D.Henry left guard to TEN 35 for 4 yards (T.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - BUF 31(1:25 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to Z.Moss (Z.Cunningham).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - BUF 31(2:10 - 1st) Z.Moss up the middle to TEN 31 for no gain (Z.Cunningham).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 40(2:40 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to TEN 31 for 9 yards (T.Avery).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 40(3:18 - 1st) Z.Moss right end to TEN 40 for no gain (R.McCreary).
|Penalty
3 & 4 - BUF 47(3:24 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to S.Diggs. PENALTY on TEN-T.Avery - Defensive Pass Interference - 13 yards - enforced at BUF 47 - No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 41(4:08 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to R.Gilliam to BUF 47 for 6 yards (R.McCreary).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 41(4:45 - 1st) J.Cook left end pushed ob at BUF 41 for no gain (Z.Cunningham; C.Farley).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 25(5:23 - 1st) J.Allen pass deep left to S.Diggs to BUF 41 for 16 yards (C.Farley).
|Kickoff
|(5:23 - 1st) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone - Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:23 - 1st) R.Bullock extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - TEN 2(5:27 - 1st) D.Henry up the middle for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+13 YD
3 & 14 - TEN 15(5:47 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short right to N.Westbrook-Ikhine pushed ob at BUF 2 for 13 yards (C.Benford). Buffalo challenged the pass completion ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 11(6:32 - 1st) D.Henry left tackle to BUF 15 for -4 yards (C.Benford).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 11(6:36 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to A.Hooper (J.Poyer). QB pressure: G.Rousseau.
|+19 YD
2 & 1 - TEN 30(7:02 - 1st) D.Radunz reported in as eligible. R.Tannehill pass deep right to A.Hooper ran ob at BUF 11 for 19 yards.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 39(7:44 - 1st) D.Henry left guard to BUF 30 for 9 yards (J.Poyer - D.Jackson).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - TEN 41(7:59 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short left to T.Burks to TEN 46 for 5 yards (C.Benford). Penalty on BUF-C.Benford - Illegal Use of Hands - declined. PENALTY on BUF-G.Rousseau - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at TEN 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 39(8:43 - 1st) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 41 for 2 yards (G.Rousseau - J.Phillips).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25(9:07 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short middle to T.Burks to TEN 39 for 14 yards (D.Jackson - J.Poyer). TEN-T.Lewan was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. T.Lewan assisted off.
|Kickoff
|(9:07 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone - Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:07 - 1st) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 11(9:16 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to R.Gilliam for 11 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+12 YD
3 & 2 - BUF 23(9:56 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to D.Knox pushed ob at TEN 11 for 12 yards (R.McCreary).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - BUF 23(10:01 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to I.McKenzie.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 31(10:37 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs pushed ob at TEN 23 for 8 yards (R.McCreary).
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - BUF 42(11:14 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to J.Kumerow to TEN 31 for 11 yards (T.Avery).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 44(11:50 - 1st) D.Singletary left guard to TEN 42 for 2 yards (K.Byard).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 44(11:55 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to S.Diggs [B.Dupree].
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - BUF 46(12:36 - 1st) J.Allen scrambles left end to TEN 44 for 10 yards (R.McCreary).
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 45(12:59 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to D.Singletary to BUF 46 for 1 yard (R.McCreary). BUF-M.Morse was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. M.Morse walks off.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 45(13:35 - 1st) B.Hart reported in as eligible. D.Singletary left guard to BUF 45 for no gain (Z.Cunningham).
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - BUF 29(14:21 - 1st) D.Singletary up the middle to BUF 45 for 16 yards (A.Hooker).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Allen pass short middle to S.Diggs to BUF 29 for 4 yards (K.Byard).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone - Touchback. TEN-T.Cannon was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. Kick through end zone. T.Cannon assisted off.
-
TEN
BUF
7
27
3rd 7:32 ESPN
-
MIN
PHI
7
14
2nd 4:16 ABC
-
LAC
KC
24
27
Final AMZN
-
CAR
NYG
16
19
Final FOX
-
IND
JAC
0
24
Final CBS
-
MIA
BAL
42
38
Final CBS
-
NE
PIT
17
14
Final CBS
-
NYJ
CLE
31
30
Final CBS
-
TB
NO
20
10
Final FOX
-
WAS
DET
27
36
Final FOX
-
ATL
LAR
27
31
Final FOX
-
SEA
SF
7
27
Final FOX
-
ARI
LV
29
23
Final/OT CBS
-
CIN
DAL
17
20
Final CBS
-
HOU
DEN
9
16
Final CBS
-
CHI
GB
10
27
Final NBC