Raiders-Broncos Preview
DENVER (AP) Their veteran quarterback is unexpectedly struggling under a new coach who came in with plenty of fanfare but has already prompted ownership to weigh in with a vote of confidence. They've shown a knack for losing close games and star players alike.
That describes both the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) and the Denver Broncos (3-6), who square off Sunday in Denver in a tussle to stay out of the AFC West basement.
The Derek Carr-Josh McDaniels pairing in Las Vegas has been a bust so far, as has the Russell Wilson-Nathaniel Hackett coupling in Denver.
The Broncos have lost five one-score games and their other defeat was a 32-23 loss at Las Vegas last month in which they trailed by two points until Josh Jacobs' TD run with 2:02 remaining.
That's the only close game the Raiders have prevailed in so far. They've lost six one-score games to go with an ugly 24-0 shutout by the Saints.
Carr is without Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow as he tries to stop the Raiders' slide and Wilson doesn't have Garett Bolles, Javonte Williams, KJ Hamler or Jerry Jeudy as he tries to break the Broncos out of their funk.
Raiders owner Mark Davis said earlier in the week that he's in it for the long haul with McDaniels, who has won seven of his last 31 games as a head coach, including a 5-17 mark that closed his time in Denver in 2010.
''I think that we can all be better in certain instances, but some of the greatest coaches this league have seen had some tough times,'' Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams said. ''I'm sure they didn't all come out the blocks sprinting like Usain Bolt.''
The vote of confidence, similar to the one Hackett received from new Broncos owner/CEO Greg Penner in London two weeks ago, helped the Raiders relax, Carr said.
''It kind of just let us know, trust that process,'' Carr said. ''Well, there is a process, and we do have time during the season right now that we know who our leader is and we know that we're rolling, and that gives us confidence as a football team.''
Noting the similarities between the teams, Hackett cracked, ''SOMEBODY'S got to win this game.''
Not necessarily.
The last time these old AFL rivals met when their combined records were worse than this year's 5-13 mark was on Nov. 29, 1964, when the Raiders were 3-7-1 and the Broncos were 2-9.
They fought to a 20-20 tie at old Bears Stadium in Denver that day, one of just two deadlocks in 126 games between the teams.
SURTAIN VS. ADAMS
The game between two of the league's worst teams does feature one of the best matchups in the NFL between Adams and Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II.
''Everybody's going to be excited to see those two guys go at it,'' Hackett said. ''I don't think they're afraid to test him and I don't think Pat's afraid to be tested.''
Adams has eight touchdown catches - one more than Wilson has thrown all season - and Surtain is hardly ever challenged, effectively taking away half the field from opponents much like Hall of Famer Deion Sanders used to do.
Adams is averaging 13.8 yards a catch and 87 yards a game and Surtain has surrendered just four catches for 18 yards over his last four games.
''It's going to be a matchup,'' Surtain said. ''It's going to be a showdown.''
AIRING IT OUT
Carr was emotional after Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, saying not everyone on the team was as fully committed as he is, and that sparked an open conversation in the Raiders' locker room.
''I'm proud of the way we handled it, and what you saw from me was just frustration from some of the things that had to be addressed,'' Carr said.
NO PLACE FOR HATE
Hackett isn't into the whole ''hate your rival'' thing. For the second time this season, he dismissed the notion that he has any animosity for his team's chief rival.
Last month, Hackett said it took too much energy to hate the Raiders. On Wednesday, he said he still has no competitive hatred for them, noting that his father once worked for the Raiders.
A day later, after some blowback from fans wondering if he appreciated the heated nature of the rivalry, Hackett said it's long been one of the best clashes in the NFL and ''I know how much it means to the fans and to the players.''
''It's great for our game to have these kinds of rivalries,'' Hackett said. ''So it's great to see that. Doesn't matter what your record is, it's going to be a great game.''
AP Sports Writer Mark Anderson contributed to this report.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|17:47
|12:13
|1st Downs
|11
|11
|Rushing
|6
|3
|Passing
|4
|6
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-4
|1-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|193
|197
|Total Plays
|28
|27
|Avg Gain
|6.9
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|65
|50
|Rush Attempts
|13
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|4.2
|Net Yards Passing
|128
|147
|Comp. - Att.
|12-14
|13-15
|Yards Per Pass
|8.5
|9.8
|Penalties - Yards
|6-73
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-30.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|41
|11
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-41
|1-11
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|128
|PASS YDS
|147
|65
|RUSH YDS
|50
|193
|TOTAL YDS
|197
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Carr 4 QB
11
FPTS
|D. Carr
|12/14
|137
|1
|0
|11
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
7
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|13
|65
|0
|14
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Adams 17 WR
20
FPTS
|D. Adams
|5
|5
|94
|1
|31
|20
|
M. Hollins 10 WR
6
FPTS
|M. Hollins
|4
|3
|35
|0
|18
|6
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
7
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|7
|
B. Bolden 34 RB
1
FPTS
|B. Bolden
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
F. Moreau 87 TE
0
FPTS
|F. Moreau
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Abdullah 22 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
J. Johnson 45 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Johnson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
S. Webb 27 CB
|S. Webb
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ya-Sin 26 CB
|R. Ya-Sin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brown 50 ILB
|J. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Teamer 33 DB
|R. Teamer
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harmon 30 CB
|D. Harmon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Crosby 98 DE
|M. Crosby
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
I. Pola-Mao 20 SAF
|I. Pola-Mao
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tillery 99 DT
|J. Tillery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Nichols 91 DT
|B. Nichols
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Perryman 52 MLB
|D. Perryman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Masterson 59 LB
|L. Masterson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Billings 97 DT
|A. Billings
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 55 DE
|C. Jones
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Moehrig 25 SS
|T. Moehrig
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Carlson 2 K
1
FPTS
|D. Carlson
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Cole 6 P
|A. Cole
|1
|30.0
|1
|30
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Abdullah 22 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|2
|20.5
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
5
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|13/15
|147
|0
|0
|5
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
6
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|5
|26
|0
|10
|6
|
L. Murray 28 RB
8
FPTS
|L. Murray
|4
|10
|1
|5
|8
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
5
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|1
|8
|0
|8
|5
|
C. Edmonds RB
0
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|2
|6
|0
|4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Hinton 9 WR
8
FPTS
|K. Hinton
|3
|3
|57
|0
|32
|8
|
C. Sutton 14 WR
5
FPTS
|C. Sutton
|3
|2
|37
|0
|21
|5
|
G. Dulcich 80 TE
4
FPTS
|G. Dulcich
|2
|2
|22
|0
|15
|4
|
E. Saubert 82 TE
3
FPTS
|E. Saubert
|2
|2
|16
|0
|9
|3
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
6
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|3
|3
|15
|0
|11
|6
|
B. Johnson 89 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Murray 28 RB
8
FPTS
|L. Murray
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Jewell 47 ILB
|J. Jewell
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Mathis 27 CB
|D. Mathis
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Singleton 49 ILB
|A. Singleton
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cooper 53 OLB
|J. Cooper
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 99 DE
|D. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Surtain II 2 CB
|P. Surtain II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Harris 92 DT
|J. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Bassey 34 DB
|E. Bassey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Purcell 98 NT
|M. Purcell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Jackson 22 SS
|K. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Martin 54 DE
|J. Martin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 97 NT
|D. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. McManus 8 K
4
FPTS
|B. McManus
|1/2
|48
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Washington 12 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Washington
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 5 - DEN 7(0:02 - 2nd) B.McManus 25 yard field goal is BLOCKED (M.Crosby) - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - DEN 3(0:34 - 2nd) M.Gordon right guard to LV 2 for 1 yard (M.Crosby). FUMBLES (M.Crosby) - touched at LV 2 - recovered by DEN-Q.Meinerz at LV 7.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - DEN 5(0:41 - 2nd) M.Gordon left tackle to LV 3 for 2 yards (A.Billings; C.Jones).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 12(0:50 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to E.Saubert to LV 5 for 7 yards (I.Pola-Mao; B.Nichols). LV-B.Nichols was injured during the play.
|+21 YD
3 & 8 - DEN 33(1:15 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass deep right to C.Sutton to LV 12 for 21 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 35(1:21 - 2nd) L.Murray up the middle to LV 33 for 2 yards (B.Nichols; R.Teamer).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 35(1:59 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to L.Murray to LV 35 for no gain (R.Teamer).
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - DEN 43(2:03 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to K.Hinton to LV 35 for 8 yards (D.Harmon).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 48(2:35 - 2nd) L.Murray left guard to LV 43 for 5 yards (A.Billings - B.Nichols).
|+8 YD
3 & 12 - DEN 29(2:56 - 2nd) R.Wilson scrambles left end to DEN 37 for 8 yards (I.Pola-Mao). PENALTY on LV-M.Crosby - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at DEN 37.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - DEN 37(3:25 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to G.Dulcich to LV 48 for 15 yards (S.Webb). PENALTY on DEN-C.Sutton - Illegal Blindside Block - 15 yards - enforced at DEN 44.
|+11 YD
2 & 15 - DEN 26(4:11 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to M.Gordon to DEN 37 for 11 yards (J.Brown) [B.Nichols].
|Penalty
2 & 10 - DEN 31(4:36 - 2nd) PENALTY on DEN-Q.Meinerz - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 31 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 31(5:04 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to M.Gordon ran ob at DEN 31 for no gain.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 14(5:33 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to K.Hinton pushed ob at DEN 31 for 17 yards (R.Teamer).
|Kickoff
|(5:36 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks 47 yards from 50 to DEN 3. M.Washington to DEN 14 for 11 yards (L.Masterson).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:36 - 2nd) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - LV 31(5:44 - 2nd) D.Carr pass deep right to D.Adams for 31 yards - TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on DEN-D.Jones - Unsportsmanlike Conduct - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - LV 42(6:32 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left tackle to DEN 31 for 11 yards (D.Mathis).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LV 50(7:11 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to M.Hollins pushed ob at DEN 42 for 8 yards (J.Jewell).
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - LV 43(7:52 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left tackle to 50 for 7 yards (D.Williams).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LV 39(8:29 - 2nd) J.Jacobs right tackle to LV 43 for 4 yards (J.Cooper - A.Singleton).
|+23 YD
2 & 19 - LV 16(9:07 - 2nd) D.Carr pass deep left to D.Adams to LV 39 for 23 yards (A.Singleton).
|No Gain
1 & 19 - LV 16(9:12 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep right to M.Hollins.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(9:19 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left tackle to LV 26 for 1 yard (J.Jewell; A.Singleton). PENALTY on LV-A.Bars - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LV 26.
|Kickoff
|(9:19 - 2nd) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - DEN 30(9:24 - 2nd) B.McManus 48 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - DEN 30(9:27 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to C.Sutton.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 32(10:02 - 2nd) L.Murray right guard to LV 30 for 2 yards (D.Perryman; A.Billings).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 32(10:09 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to B.Johnson.
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - DEN 42(10:51 - 2nd) M.Gordon left guard to LV 32 for 10 yards (D.Harmon; T.Moehrig).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 49(11:30 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to E.Saubert to LV 42 for 9 yards (J.Brown).
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - DEN 40(11:54 - 2nd) M.Gordon left end pushed ob at DEN 49 for 9 yards (S.Webb).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 36(12:26 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short middle to M.Gordon to DEN 40 for 4 yards (D.Perryman).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 11 - LV 28(12:31 - 2nd) D.Carlson 46 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|+18 YD
3 & 29 - LV 46(13:15 - 2nd) D.Carr pass deep middle to M.Hollins to DEN 28 for 18 yards (D.Mathis).
|No Gain
2 & 29 - LV 46(13:59 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left end to DEN 46 for no gain (J.Martin; D.Williams).
|No Gain
1 & 20 - LV 37(14:40 - 2nd) D.Carr sacked at DEN 46 for -9 yards (J.Jewell).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LV 27(15:00 - 2nd) D.Carr sacked at DEN 34 for -7 yards (A.Singleton). PENALTY on LV-A.James - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DEN 27 - No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - LV 32(0:35 - 1st) J.Jacobs right end to DEN 27 for 5 yards (D.Mathis).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LV 38(1:19 - 1st) J.Jacobs left guard to DEN 32 for 6 yards (J.Cooper; J.Jewell).
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - LV 40(2:02 - 1st) J.Jacobs right guard to DEN 38 for 2 yards (M.Purcell).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - LV 44(2:46 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to J.Jacobs to DEN 40 for 4 yards (J.Jewell).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LV 48(3:33 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to B.Bolden to DEN 44 for 4 yards (A.Singleton).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - LV 50(4:17 - 1st) J.Jacobs left guard to DEN 48 for 2 yards (J.Jewell).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LV 41(4:57 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to M.Hollins pushed ob at 50 for 9 yards (J.Cooper).
|+14 YD
2 & 3 - LV 27(5:34 - 1st) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 41 for 14 yards (M.Purcell; K.Jackson).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LV 20(6:11 - 1st) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 27 for 7 yards (J.Cooper).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LV 15(6:16 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to D.Adams. PENALTY on DEN-D.Mathis - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at LV 15 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(6:22 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 56 yards from DEN 35 to LV 9. A.Abdullah to LV 41 for 32 yards (E.Saubert). PENALTY on LV-B.Brown - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LV 25.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:22 - 1st) B.McManus extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - DEN 1(6:25 - 1st) L.Murray up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|+32 YD
2 & 8 - DEN 33(6:41 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to K.Hinton for 33 yards - TOUCHDOWN [J.Brown]. The Replay Official reviewed the score ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) R.Wilson pass short right to K.Hinton pushed ob at LV 1 for 32 yards (D.Harmon) [J.Brown].
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 35(7:17 - 1st) C.Edmonds left guard to LV 33 for 2 yards (J.Tillery).
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - DEN 49(8:01 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to C.Sutton to LV 35 for 16 yards (S.Webb) [D.Perryman].
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 45(8:36 - 1st) C.Edmonds right guard to DEN 49 for 4 yards (B.Nichols - C.Jones).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - DEN 27(8:41 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to C.Sutton. PENALTY on LV-S.Webb - Defensive Pass Interference - 18 yards - enforced at DEN 27 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 23(9:20 - 1st) M.Gordon up the middle to DEN 27 for 4 yards (L.Masterson).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 8(9:52 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to G.Dulcich to DEN 23 for 15 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - LV 38(9:58 - 1st) A.Cole punts 30 yards to DEN 8 - Center-T.Sieg - fair catch by M.Washington.
|+4 YD
3 & 20 - LV 42(10:42 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to D.Adams to DEN 38 for 4 yards (E.Bassey).
|No Gain
2 & 20 - LV 42(11:24 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to A.Abdullah to DEN 42 for no gain (A.Singleton).
|No Gain
1 & 20 - LV 42(11:29 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to F.Moreau (Dj.Jones).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LV 32(11:45 - 1st) J.Jacobs right end to DEN 38 for -6 yards (D.Mathis). PENALTY on LV-M.Hollins - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at DEN 32 - No Play.
|+15 YD
2 & 7 - LV 47(12:21 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to D.Adams pushed ob at DEN 32 for 15 yards (P.Surtain).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LV 50(12:46 - 1st) J.Jacobs left tackle to DEN 47 for 3 yards (J.Harris). DEN-J.Harris was injured during the play.
|+21 YD
3 & 7 - LV 29(13:32 - 1st) D.Carr pass short middle to D.Adams to 50 for 21 yards (D.Mathis).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LV 29(14:16 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to J.Johnson to LV 29 for no gain (K.Jackson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LV 26(14:56 - 1st) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 29 for 3 yards (J.Jewell; Dj.Jones).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 64 yards from DEN 35 to LV 1. A.Abdullah to LV 26 for 25 yards (H.Langi).
