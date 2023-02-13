One of the major storylines heading into Super Bowl LVII was Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' ankle. The star signal-caller injured his right ankle while being taken down during the divisional-round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and while he missed just one drive in that game, he was clearly not 100 percent.

Mahomes played through the high ankle sprain in the AFC Championship win over the Cincinnati Bengals, but many wondered if he would be as effective. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt even said his quarterback likely wasn't 100 percent entering this weekend.

In the second quarter of Kansas City's Super Bowl matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Mahomes appeared to reinjure that same ankle while being taken down on a scramble:

Mahomes got up and limped off the field, and was then attended to by trainers. The quarterback jogged slowly off into the tunnel at the halftime break, leaving everyone to speculate if he would return in the third quarter.

Return he did, and in dramatic fashion as well. Mahomes led a 10-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in an Isiah Pacheco touchdown. Mahomes even scrambled for a gain of 14 yards to get Kansas City to the Philadelphia 4-yard line! The quarterback appears OK, but his status will be something to watch moving forward.