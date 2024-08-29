After months of buildup, the 2024 NFL regular season schedule is officially upon us. The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles will open their respective seasons in Sao Paulo, Brazil during the first NFL international game in the country on Friday, September 6. Both teams have Super Bowl aspirations and this could be a preview of a potential playoff matchup. In 2023, Philadelphia went 11-6 and notched the fifth seed in the NFC. Meanwhile, Green Bay went 9-8 and snuck into the postseason as the No. 7 seed.

Kickoff from Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Packers vs. Eagles odds via the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.5. Before locking in any Packers vs. Eagles picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert R.J. White.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and has gone 643-543-34 on his ATS picks from 2017-23, which returned more than $4,600 to $100 players. He also went 101-84-4 (+1366) on all NFL spread picks last season. White also has a strong read on the Packers. He is 67-27-2 (+3557) on his last 96 picks in games involving Green Bay. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has locked in on Packers vs. Eagles and just revealed his coveted NFL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines on the spread, money line, and over-under for Packers vs. Eagles:

Packers vs. Eagles spread: Philadelphia -2.5

Packers vs. Eagles over/under: 48.5 points

Packers vs. Eagles money line: Philadelphia -147, Green Bay +124

GB: Packers have won 12 of their last 22 games

PHI: Eagles have hit the 1H game total over in 14 of their last 21 games

Why the Eagles can cover

The Eagles have been one of the most aggressive teams in the offseason in terms of adding talent. During free agency, they signed Saquon Barkley, Bryce Huff, and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to raise the floor of the team. Now, they are ready to hit the ground rolling and the offense will be the driving factor. During the 2023 season, Philadelphia was eighth in the league in total offense (354.4) and rushing offense (128.8). They also put up 225.5 passing yards per game.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts continues to be the engine of the offense. Hurts is a dynamic dual-threat signal-caller. He can make throws to all parts of the field while using his legs as a weapon, especially in the red zone. The two-time Pro Bowl selection completed 65% of his throws for 3,858 passing yards and 23 passing touchdowns. He also rushed for 605 yards and a career-high 15 rushing scores last season. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Packers can cover

The Packers have a young roster but they have shown the ability to be productive when the pressure is on. Even though quarterback Jordan Love was starting for the first time in 2023, Green Bay had a productive unit. The Packers were 11th in total offense (345.5) and 12th in passing offense (233.4). Love owns a powerful throwing arm to push the ball downfield but continued to improve throughout the season.

He ranked seventh in the NFL in passing yards (4,159) and second in passing touchdowns (32). Love tossed two-plus touchdown passes in 13 games, including the playoffs. Wide receiver Jayden Reed was a consistent pass catcher as a rookie in 2023. Reed does damage after the catch and has reliable hands in the slot. The Michigan State product led the team in receptions (64) and receiving yards (793) with eight touchdowns. See who to back at SportsLine.

