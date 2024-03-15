calvin-ridley-usatsi-cbs.jpg
Dozens of NFL players have changed teams or signed new contracts in 2024 free agency, and technically the offseason is just a few days old. Now, we've sorted through all the most notable deals across the league and separated them by position, showing which players and teams were busiest -- and the most marketable -- from quarterback to edge rusher to special teams.

Below, you'll find the largest contracts to be signed or extended at every major spot:

Note: Contract figures are generally rounded to the nearest ten-millionth.

QB

PlayerNew TeamOld TeamContractPer Year

Kirk Cousins

Falcons

Vikings

4 years, $180M

$45M

Gardner Minshew

Raiders

Colts

2 years, $25M

$12.5M

Sam DarnoldVikings49ers1 year, $10M$10M

Jacoby Brissett

Patriots

Commanders

1 year, $8M

$8M

Marcus Mariota

Commanders

Eagles

1 year, $6M

$6M

Drew LockGiantsSeahawks1 year, $5M$5M
Jameis WinstonBrownsSaints1 year, $4M$4M
Mason RudolphTitansSteelers1 year, $2.9M$2.9M

Mitchell Trubisky

Bills

Steelers

2 years, $5.25M

$2.6M

Russell Wilson

Steelers

Broncos

1 year, $1.2M

$1.2M

RB

PlayerNew TeamOld TeamContractPer Year

Saquon Barkley

Eagles

Giants

3 years, $37.75M

$12.6M

Josh Jacobs

Packers

Raiders

4 years, $48M

$12M

Joe MixonTexans (via trade)Bengals3 years, $25.5M$8.5M

D'Andre Swift

Bears

Eagles

3 years, $24M

$8M

Derrick HenryRavensTitans2 years, $16M$8M
Tony PollardTitansCowboys3 years, $21M$7M

Aaron Jones

Vikings

Packers

1 year, $7M

$7M

Devin Singletary

Giants

Texans

3 years, $16.5M

$5.5M

Austin Ekeler

Commanders

Chargers

2 years, $8.3M

$4.2M

Zack Moss

Bengals

Colts

2 years, $8M

$4M

Antonio Gibson

Patriots

Commanders

3 years, $11.25M

$3.75M

Gus EdwardsChargersRavens2 years, $6.5M
$3.25M

WR

PlayerNew TeamOld TeamContractPer Year
Calvin RidleyTitansJaguars4 years, $92M$23M

Gabe Davis

Jaguars

Bills

3 years, $39M

$13M

Darnell Mooney

Falcons

Bears

3 years, $39M

$13M

Curtis SamuelBillsCommanders3 years, $24M$8M

Devin Duvernay

Jaguars

Ravens

2 years, $8.5M

$4.25M

Noah BrownRe-signedTexans1 year, $4M$4M

DeVante Parker

Eagles

Patriots

1 year, $1.2M

$1.2M

TE

PlayerNew TeamOld TeamContractPer Year
Noah FantRe-signedSeahawks2 years, $21M
$10.5M

Colby Parkinson

Rams

Seahawks

3 years, $22.5M

$7.5M

Gerald EverettBearsChargers2 years, $12M$6M

Will Dissly

Chargers

Seahawks

3 years, $14M

$4.7M

Jonnu Smith

Dolphins

Falcons

2 years, $8.4M

$4.2M

OL

PlayerNew TeamOld TeamContractPer Year

Robert Hunt

Panthers

Dolphins

5 years, $100M

$20M

Mike Onwenu

Re-signed

Patriots

3 years, $57M

$19M

Jonah JacksonRamsLions3 years, $51M
$17M

Damien Lewis

Panthers

Seahawks

4 years, $53M

$13.3M

Lloyd Cushenberry

Titans

Broncos

4 years, $50M

$12.5M

Tyler Biadasz

Commanders

Cowboys

3 years, $30M

$10M

Jon Runyan Jr.

Giants

Packers

3 years, $30M

$10M

Jermaine Eluemunor

Giants

Raiders

2 years, $14M

$7M

Aaron BrewerDolphins
Titans3 years, $21M$7M
Nick AllegrettiCommandersChiefs3 years, $16M$5.3M

Mitch Morse

Jaguars

Bills

2 years, $10.5M

$5.25M

DL

PlayerNew TeamOld TeamContractPer Year

Christian Wilkins

Raiders

Dolphins

4 years, $110M

$27.5M

Leonard Williams

Re-signed

Seahawks

3 years, $64.5M

$21.5M

Arik ArmsteadJaguars49ers3 years, $51M$17M

Grover Stewart

Re-signed

Colts

3 years, $39M

$13M

Sheldon RankinsBengalsTexans2 years, $26M$13M

Justin Jones

Cardinals

Bears

3 years, $31.2M

$10.4M

Denico Autry

Texans

Titans

2 years, $20M

$10M

DaQuan Jones

Re-signed

Bills

2 years, $16M

$8M

A'Shawn Robinson

Panthers

Giants

3 years, $22.5M

$7.5M

Javon Kinlaw

Jets

49ers

1 year, $7.25M

$7.25M

EDGE

PlayerNew TeamOld TeamContractPer Year

Brian Burns

Giants (via trade)

Panthers

5 years, $141M

$28.2M

Danielle HunterTexansVikings2 years, $49M$24.5M

Jonathan Greenard

Vikings

Texans

4 years, $76M

$19M

Bryce Huff

Eagles

Jets

3 years, $51.1M

$17M

Za'Darius Smith

Re-signed

Browns

2 years, $23.5M

$11.8M

Dorance Armstrong

Commanders

Cowboys

3 years, $33M

$11M

Leonard Floyd

49ers

Bills

2 years, $20M

$10M

Andrew Van GinkelVikingsDolphins2 years, $20M$10M

Yetur Gross-Matos

49ers

Panthers

2 years, $18M

$9M

Marcus Davenport

Lions

Vikings

1 year, $6.5M

$6.5M

LB

PlayerNew TeamOld TeamContractPer Year
Patrick QueenSteelersRavens3 years, $41M
$13.7M

Azeez Al-Shaair

Texans

Titans

3 years, $34M

$11.3M

Frankie Luvu

Commanders

Panthers

3 years, $31M

$10.3M

Lavonte DavidRe-signedBuccaneers1 year, $9M$9M

Jordyn Brooks

Dolphins

Seahawks

3 years, $26.25M

$8.75M

Blake Cashman

Vikings

Texans

3 years, $25.5M

$8.5M

Bobby WagnerCommandersSeahawks1 year, $8.5M$8.5M

Kenneth Murray

Titans

Chargers

2 years, $15.5M

$7.75M

Josey Jewell

Panthers

Broncos

3 years, $22.75M

$7.6M

Jordan Hicks

Browns

Vikings

2 years, $8M

$4M

CB

PlayerNew TeamOld TeamContractPer Year

Chidobe Awuzie

Titans

Bengals

3 years, $36M

$12M

Kenny Moore IIRe-signedColts3 years, $30M$10M

Sean Murphy-Bunting

Cardinals

Titans

3 years, $25.5M

$8.5M

Kendall FullerDolphinsCommanders2 years, $16.5M$8.25M
Darious WilliamsRamsJaguars3 years, $22.5M$7.5M
Keisean NixonRe-signedPackers3 years, $18M$6M

Jeff Okudah

Texans

Falcons

1 year, $4.75M

$4.75M

Amik RobertsonLionsRaiders2 years, $9.25M$4.6M

Ronald Darby

Jaguars

Ravens

2 years, $8.5M

$4.5M

Dane Jackson

Panthers

Bills

2 years, $8.5M

$4.5M

S

PlayerNew TeamOld TeamContractPer Year

Xavier McKinney

Packers

Giants

4 years, $68M

$17M

Kevin ByardBearsEagles2 years, $15M$7.5M

Darnell Savage

Jaguars

Packers

3 years, $21.75M

$7.25M

Geno Stone

Bengals

Ravens

2 years, $14M

$7M

Brandon JonesBroncosDolphins3 years, $20M$6.7M
Vonn BellBengalsPanthers1 year, $6M$6M
Alohi GilmanRe-signedChargers2 years, $10.1M$5.1M

Jordan Whitehead

Buccaneers

Jets

2 years, $9M

$4.5M

Jeremy Chinn

Commanders

Panthers

1 year, $4.1M

$4.1M

STs

PlayerNew TeamOld TeamContractPer Year
Nick Folk (K)Re-signedTitans1 year, $3.8M
$3.8M

Brandon McManus (P)

Commanders

Jaguars

1 year, $3.6M

$3.6M

Cameron Johnston (P)

Steelers

Texans

3 years, $9M

$3M

Tommy Townsend (P)

Texans

Chiefs

2 years, $6M

$3M

Braden Mann (P)

Re-signed

Eagles

2 years, $4.2M

$2.1M