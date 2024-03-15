Dozens of NFL players have changed teams or signed new contracts in 2024 free agency, and technically the offseason is just a few days old. Now, we've sorted through all the most notable deals across the league and separated them by position, showing which players and teams were busiest -- and the most marketable -- from quarterback to edge rusher to special teams.
Below, you'll find the largest contracts to be signed or extended at every major spot:
Note: Contract figures are generally rounded to the nearest ten-millionth.
QB
|Player
|New Team
|Old Team
|Contract
|Per Year
4 years, $180M
$45M
2 years, $25M
$12.5M
|Sam Darnold
|Vikings
|49ers
|1 year, $10M
|$10M
1 year, $8M
$8M
Commanders
1 year, $6M
$6M
|Drew Lock
|Giants
|Seahawks
|1 year, $5M
|$5M
|Jameis Winston
|Browns
|Saints
|1 year, $4M
|$4M
|Mason Rudolph
|Titans
|Steelers
|1 year, $2.9M
|$2.9M
Mitchell Trubisky
Steelers
2 years, $5.25M
$2.6M
Steelers
1 year, $1.2M
$1.2M
RB
|Player
|New Team
|Old Team
|Contract
|Per Year
Eagles
Giants
3 years, $37.75M
$12.6M
Raiders
4 years, $48M
$12M
|Joe Mixon
|Texans (via trade)
|Bengals
|3 years, $25.5M
|$8.5M
Eagles
3 years, $24M
$8M
|Derrick Henry
|Ravens
|Titans
|2 years, $16M
|$8M
|Tony Pollard
|Titans
|Cowboys
|3 years, $21M
|$7M
Vikings
Packers
1 year, $7M
$7M
Giants
Texans
3 years, $16.5M
$5.5M
Commanders
2 years, $8.3M
$4.2M
Bengals
Colts
2 years, $8M
$4M
Patriots
Commanders
3 years, $11.25M
$3.75M
|Gus Edwards
|Chargers
|Ravens
|2 years, $6.5M
|$3.25M
WR
|Player
|New Team
|Old Team
|Contract
|Per Year
|Calvin Ridley
|Titans
|Jaguars
|4 years, $92M
|$23M
Jaguars
Bills
3 years, $39M
$13M
Falcons
Bears
3 years, $39M
$13M
|Curtis Samuel
|Bills
|Commanders
|3 years, $24M
|$8M
Jaguars
Ravens
2 years, $8.5M
$4.25M
|Noah Brown
|Re-signed
|Texans
|1 year, $4M
|$4M
Eagles
Patriots
1 year, $1.2M
$1.2M
TE
|Player
|New Team
|Old Team
|Contract
|Per Year
|Noah Fant
|Re-signed
|Seahawks
|2 years, $21M
|$10.5M
Seahawks
3 years, $22.5M
$7.5M
|Gerald Everett
|Bears
|Chargers
|2 years, $12M
|$6M
Chargers
Seahawks
3 years, $14M
$4.7M
Falcons
2 years, $8.4M
$4.2M
OL
|Player
|New Team
|Old Team
|Contract
|Per Year
Dolphins
5 years, $100M
$20M
Re-signed
Patriots
3 years, $57M
$19M
|Jonah Jackson
|Rams
|Lions
|3 years, $51M
|$17M
Panthers
Seahawks
4 years, $53M
$13.3M
Titans
Broncos
4 years, $50M
$12.5M
Commanders
Cowboys
3 years, $30M
$10M
Jon Runyan Jr.
Giants
Packers
3 years, $30M
$10M
Giants
Raiders
2 years, $14M
$7M
|Aaron Brewer
|Dolphins
|Titans
|3 years, $21M
|$7M
|Nick Allegretti
|Commanders
|Chiefs
|3 years, $16M
|$5.3M
Jaguars
Bills
2 years, $10.5M
$5.25M
DL
|Player
|New Team
|Old Team
|Contract
|Per Year
Raiders
Dolphins
4 years, $110M
$27.5M
Re-signed
Seahawks
3 years, $64.5M
$21.5M
|Arik Armstead
|Jaguars
|49ers
|3 years, $51M
|$17M
Re-signed
Colts
3 years, $39M
$13M
|Sheldon Rankins
|Bengals
|Texans
|2 years, $26M
|$13M
Bears
3 years, $31.2M
$10.4M
Texans
Titans
2 years, $20M
$10M
Re-signed
Bills
2 years, $16M
$8M
Panthers
Giants
3 years, $22.5M
$7.5M
49ers
1 year, $7.25M
$7.25M
EDGE
|Player
|New Team
|Old Team
|Contract
|Per Year
Giants (via trade)
Panthers
5 years, $141M
$28.2M
|Danielle Hunter
|Texans
|Vikings
|2 years, $49M
|$24.5M
Vikings
Texans
4 years, $76M
$19M
Eagles
Jets
3 years, $51.1M
$17M
Re-signed
Browns
2 years, $23.5M
$11.8M
Commanders
Cowboys
3 years, $33M
$11M
49ers
Bills
2 years, $20M
$10M
|Andrew Van Ginkel
|Vikings
|Dolphins
|2 years, $20M
|$10M
49ers
Panthers
2 years, $18M
$9M
Lions
Vikings
1 year, $6.5M
$6.5M
LB
|Player
|New Team
|Old Team
|Contract
|Per Year
|Patrick Queen
|Steelers
|Ravens
|3 years, $41M
|$13.7M
Texans
Titans
3 years, $34M
$11.3M
Commanders
Panthers
3 years, $31M
$10.3M
|Lavonte David
|Re-signed
|Buccaneers
|1 year, $9M
|$9M
Dolphins
Seahawks
3 years, $26.25M
$8.75M
Vikings
Texans
3 years, $25.5M
$8.5M
|Bobby Wagner
|Commanders
|Seahawks
|1 year, $8.5M
|$8.5M
Titans
Chargers
2 years, $15.5M
$7.75M
Panthers
Broncos
3 years, $22.75M
$7.6M
Browns
Vikings
2 years, $8M
$4M
CB
|Player
|New Team
|Old Team
|Contract
|Per Year
Titans
Bengals
3 years, $36M
$12M
|Kenny Moore II
|Re-signed
|Colts
|3 years, $30M
|$10M
Cardinals
Titans
3 years, $25.5M
$8.5M
|Kendall Fuller
|Dolphins
|Commanders
|2 years, $16.5M
|$8.25M
|Darious Williams
|Rams
|Jaguars
|3 years, $22.5M
|$7.5M
|Keisean Nixon
|Re-signed
|Packers
|3 years, $18M
|$6M
Texans
Falcons
1 year, $4.75M
$4.75M
|Amik Robertson
|Lions
|Raiders
|2 years, $9.25M
|$4.6M
Jaguars
Ravens
2 years, $8.5M
$4.5M
Panthers
Bills
2 years, $8.5M
$4.5M
S
|Player
|New Team
|Old Team
|Contract
|Per Year
Packers
Giants
4 years, $68M
$17M
|Kevin Byard
|Bears
|Eagles
|2 years, $15M
|$7.5M
Jaguars
Packers
3 years, $21.75M
$7.25M
Bengals
Ravens
2 years, $14M
$7M
|Brandon Jones
|Broncos
|Dolphins
|3 years, $20M
|$6.7M
|Vonn Bell
|Bengals
|Panthers
|1 year, $6M
|$6M
|Alohi Gilman
|Re-signed
|Chargers
|2 years, $10.1M
|$5.1M
Buccaneers
Jets
2 years, $9M
$4.5M
Commanders
Panthers
1 year, $4.1M
$4.1M
STs
|Player
|New Team
|Old Team
|Contract
|Per Year
|Nick Folk (K)
|Re-signed
|Titans
|1 year, $3.8M
|$3.8M
Brandon McManus (P)
Commanders
Jaguars
1 year, $3.6M
$3.6M
Cameron Johnston (P)
Steelers
Texans
3 years, $9M
$3M
Tommy Townsend (P)
Texans
Chiefs
2 years, $6M
$3M
Braden Mann (P)
Re-signed
Eagles
2 years, $4.2M
$2.1M