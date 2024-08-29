The Baltimore Ravens will visit the Kansas City Chiefs in a primetime battle on Thursday, September 5 to kick off the new NFL season. The 2024 NFL Kickoff Game will be a battle of AFC powerhouses. Baltimore was on fire last season, finishing 13-4 to earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff bracket. Lamar Jackson and company were winners of the AFC North and had home-field advantage throughout the postseason. On the flip side, Kansas City was 11-6 and won the AFC West for the eighth straight season. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs won their second straight Super Bowl title.

Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 3-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Chiefs odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Before locking in any Ravens vs. Chiefs picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. He tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. Hartstein's weekly Vegas contest selections form the basis of his NFL best bets column, which is 79-48-2 (62.2%, +25.95 units) since its inception in 2022. He's also 33-21 (+955) on his last 54 ATS NFL picks involving the Chiefs. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hartstein has locked in on Chiefs vs. Ravens and just revealed his coveted NFL picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines on the spread, money line, and over-under for Ravens vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Ravens spread: Chiefs -3

Chiefs vs. Ravens over/under: 46.5 points

Chiefs vs. Ravens money line: Chiefs -153, Ravens +129

BAL: Ravens have won five consecutive road games

KC: Chiefs have won the last two home meetings with Baltimore

Chiefs vs. Ravens picks:

Why the Chiefs can cover

The Chiefs are able to move the ball on the ground and have running back Isiah Pacheco to lean on. Pacheco is a violent runner who easily glides through the hole to climb to the second level. The Rutgers product had 935 rushing yards, 244 receiving yards, and nine total touchdowns last season. The 25-year-old has rushed for 60-plus rushing yards in 11 games last season.

Tight end Travis Kelce continues to be an effective weapon in the offense even though he's 34 years old. Kelce knows where the soft spots are in the coverage and owns reliable hands as a pass-catcher. His chemistry with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is known all too well. In fact, Kelce led the team in receptions (93) and receiving yards (984) with five touchdowns in 2023. During the playoffs, he racked up 32 catches (37 targets) for 355 receiving yards, and three touchdowns.

Why the Ravens can cover

Receiver Zay Flowers made a significant impact as a rookie last year. Flowers is a shifty playmaker who has strong acceleration and can make defenders miss in the open field. The Boston College product provides the Ravens with a smooth deep threat. In 2023, the 23-year-old ranked first on the team in receptions (77) and receiving yards (858) with five touchdowns. In the loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, Flowers had five catches for 115 yards and one touchdown.

The Ravens are also getting tight end Mark Andrews back from injury, which is a boost for the offense. Andrews is a natural pass-catcher who is able to attack from all three levels on the field with soft hands. The Oklahoma product has reeled in 381 receptions for 4,857 receiving yards, and 40 touchdowns in six seasons in Baltimore.

How to make Chiefs vs. Ravens picks

Hartstein is leaning Over the total.

So who wins Ravens vs. Chiefs in the NFL Kickoff Game 2024, and what critical x-factor makes one side hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ravens vs. Chiefs spread to back, all from the expert who is 33-21 on Kansas City spread picks, and find out.